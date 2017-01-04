Google Really, Really Wants To Bring India's Small Businesses Online (buzzfeed.com)
An anonymous reader shares a report: Millions more Indians are now coming online, but India's small businesses -- including everything from decades-old mom and pop stores to neighborhood bakeries -- are lagging behind. Google wants to change that. At an event in New Delhi today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a brand new program called Digital Unlocked aimed at helping India's 51 million small and medium businesses establish an online presence. Over the next three years, Google will hold 5,000 daylong classes in 40 Indian cities to teach business owners everything from the basics -- getting their business listed on Google Maps, for instance -- to advanced courses like running an online advertising campaign and measuring analytics.
Google Really, Really Wants To Bring India's Small Businesses Online More | Reply Login
Google Really, Really Wants To Bring India's Small Businesses Online
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals