Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Businesses Technology

Medium Cuts Staff By One-Third, Shuts Down New York and DC Offices (arstechnica.com) 28

Posted by BeauHD from the in-need-of-a-new-strategy dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Medium, the San Francisco-based online publishing platform founded in 2012, has laid off 50 employees, or roughly one-third of its staff. The company will also close offices in New York and Washington, DC. Ev Williams, Medium's CEO, wrote in a lengthy post on Wednesday that the company would be changing its business model despite ending 2016 as "our best year yet." He blamed the entire concept of "ad-driven media on the Internet" as the root of the company's shortcomings. As Williams, who is also a co-founder of Twitter, wrote: "It simply doesn't serve people. In fact, it's not designed to. The vast majority of articles, videos, and other "content" we all consume on a daily basis is paid for -- directly or indirectly -- by corporations who are funding it in order to advance their goals. And it is measured, amplified, and rewarded based on its ability to do that. Period. As a result, we getwell, what we get. And it's getting worse."

Medium Cuts Staff By One-Third, Shuts Down New York and DC Offices More | Reply

Medium Cuts Staff By One-Third, Shuts Down New York and DC Offices

Comments Filter:

  • So medium is now a small?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tackhead ( 54550 )

      So medium is now a small?

      No, they've regressed to the mean.

  • ServePeople (Score:3)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Wednesday January 04, 2017 @08:41PM (#53607855)
    You know what else doesn't serve people? Firing fifty of them right after Christmas because you lost interest in your hobby.

  • I've never even heard of them before? Are they important?

  • Medium is well named (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The post's are neither rare nor well done.

  • Evan Williams blames a "broken system" of financing media through advertising.

    I think a more likely problem with Medium is entering the crowded commodity market of blogging platforms with a bad business model and a staff of 150 for something that should take no more than a handful of people.

    Of course, he is worth $1.7 billion, so what does he care.

Slashdot Top Deals

Hacking's just another word for nothing left to kludge.

Close