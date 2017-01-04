Medium Cuts Staff By One-Third, Shuts Down New York and DC Offices (arstechnica.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Medium, the San Francisco-based online publishing platform founded in 2012, has laid off 50 employees, or roughly one-third of its staff. The company will also close offices in New York and Washington, DC. Ev Williams, Medium's CEO, wrote in a lengthy post on Wednesday that the company would be changing its business model despite ending 2016 as "our best year yet." He blamed the entire concept of "ad-driven media on the Internet" as the root of the company's shortcomings. As Williams, who is also a co-founder of Twitter, wrote: "It simply doesn't serve people. In fact, it's not designed to. The vast majority of articles, videos, and other "content" we all consume on a daily basis is paid for -- directly or indirectly -- by corporations who are funding it in order to advance their goals. And it is measured, amplified, and rewarded based on its ability to do that. Period. As a result, we getwell, what we get. And it's getting worse."
So medium is now a small? (Score:2)
So medium is now a small?
Re: (Score:1)
To this day, I fail to understand the hypocrisy in supporting the little guy against giants like Apple and Microsoft, but rooting for another giant, IBM, to decimate SCO.
Some of us pay attention to who is right and wrong, rather than deciding absolutely everything based on "big mean corporation."
SCO originally filed for misappropriation of trade secrets and unfair competition. Later, they decided breach of contract might be better. Still later, they decided maybe copyright infringement. Obviously, SCO wasn'
Re: (Score:2)
It is arguably true that this has always been the case, and that we are just now privileged to the information.
Re: (Score:2)
The intuitive leap from medium to small is unquestionably the insightful equivalent of Beamon's long jump [youtube.com] in the same vein that Joe Mixon [cnn.com] will ever play a down in the NFL.
Re: (Score:2)
No, they've regressed to the mean.
Re: (Score:2)
150 people to run a blogging platform, no less. I wonder what the org chart looked like. Hopefully most of them were in commissioned ad sales, but fifty seems like it would be big for that kind of business anyway.
ServePeople (Score:3)
Who is medium? (Score:2)
I've never even heard of them before? Are they important?
bad business model (Score:2)
Evan Williams blames a "broken system" of financing media through advertising.
I think a more likely problem with Medium is entering the crowded commodity market of blogging platforms with a bad business model and a staff of 150 for something that should take no more than a handful of people.
Of course, he is worth $1.7 billion, so what does he care.