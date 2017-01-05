Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Uber Drivers Deemed To Be Employees By Swiss Insurance Provider (techcrunch.com) 24

An anonymous shares a TechCrunch article: Uber has suffered another setback to its operational model in Europe after a Swiss insurance agency ruled that Uber drivers are employees, not freelance contractors as the company claims -- meaning it must pay social security contributions. This follows a similar ruling by a UK employment tribunal in October which found that the two Uber drivers bringing the claim were employed as workers by Uber, rather than being freelance contractors. Swiss broadcaster SRF says the Suva agency made its decision on the status of Uber drivers in the market on account of their inability to set price or payment type, and because they are threatened with consequences from Uber if they do not fulfill its requirements. The Suva described its decision on the classification as a "clear conclusion." The public sector insurer is involved in determining whether workers are freelance or not as a provider of compulsory on-the-job accident insurance which is required for certain high risk professions.

  • If someone agrees to drive for Uber as an independent contractor, then Uber is that person's client. If an independent contractor agrees to work for a client who isn't willing to negotiate their pay rate, then that's on that person, that doesn't mean they are suddenly not an independent contractor just because they don't have any ability to control their rate of pay. Further, the passengers are not the driver's clients, they are Uber's, so any negotiation with the passengers over price or how the passenge

    • Agreed with all. But I'll take a stab at those other reasons.

      First, around here anyway, any "business owner" needs to have more than one client, to be able to call that business a business and pay taxes accordingly. That means that an Uber driver would need to drive for more than just Uber to be considered a driver-for-hire. It's true for bakers, and for candlestick makers around here. I can't have a programming business if I only program for one client. I used to need to prove that to my clients' acco

    • And you are a fucking moron who knows squat about the law and business. Look up contract law some time Zippy.
    • Where I come from, cabs, and livery (airport limo) vehicles, i.e.: the vehicles themselves, have to undergo a state safety inspection every six months or N miles, whichever comes first, same as school buses and other commercial vehicles. Because without that, people and companies would cheat and cut corners: they'd be driving passengers around with bald tires, worn-out brakes, broken suspensions, etc., and the unsuspecting passengers would be put at risk by the operator's greed and laziness.
  • So when can Uber start scheduling shifts? (Score:3)

    by mpercy ( 1085347 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @04:36PM (#53613143)

    If they are employees, certainly Uber can demand that they work specific hours or not be employees anymore?

    I've never heard of "employees" who can work or not work at their own whim just by signing into or out of an app.

    • I guess you never heard of shift work either....

      • But I wonder if you meant "piece work". Shift work still requires employees to work a set schedule, but which may be a night shift, etc. Indeed, it's why I asked if Uber can start requiring their drivers to work scheduled shifts.

