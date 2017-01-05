Obama Administration Releases Searchable Archive of Social Media Posts (theverge.com) 49
An anonymous reader writes: President Obama's entire social media presence as POTUS is now available in a single online archive. The administration today launched The Obama White House Social Media Archive, a searchable collection of everything the president and his administration posted on Instagram, Twitter, Flickr, Facebook, Google+, and Pinterest during his two terms in office. According to ArchiveSocial, the platform on which the archive is hosted, this includes more than 100 social media profiles associated with the White House and more than 250,000 total posts. As of right now, the archive's search function isn't the smoothest. A general search like "healthcare" will yield nearly 600 tangential results, including tweets from White House staffers. The Advanced Search will allow you to narrow things down a bit, with filters for date range and social media platform.
Yeah - just want we wanted: the headlines from a hundred thousand press releases. How about some of the staff's Tinder profiles and the like instead?
How about a searchable archive of lobbyists who show up at the WH. Heck, let's extend it to Congress, too.
Does historic data getting colder in newer datasets count or is your mind already made up?
Historic data is not "getting colder". Don't believe everything you read in the Breitbart comments section.
http://www.csmonitor.com/Scien... [csmonitor.com]
http://arstechnica.com/science... [arstechnica.com]
Of course, that won't happen because it would be far too damning to liberals, and might result in criminal charges for the massive fraud against the American people.
Of course, if the collective effort of scientists around the world doesn't convince you, then nothing the administration could release would.
I'm curious though why you think the administration has a vested interest in systemically lying about the climate change science? I mean... what is the profit motive here? I get why tobacco companies funded and undermined cigarette studies; I get why car companies would dodge emission controls; I get why governments don't want to deal with native affairs; or crumbling
... what is the profit motive here?
Many denialists believe that climatologists are faking climate change as part of a conspiracy to increase their research funding. Of course, that makes no sense. Their funding would be maximized if they published data that sowed uncertainty, and required "further study" rather than overwhelming evidence for warming. It also ignores the difficulty of maintaining a secret conspiracy against the interests of humanity, involving thousands of otherwise honest people.
Not that all the science is wrong (though of course some of it is), but your leaves me a bit puzzled why you'd even ask.
> I mean... what is the profit motive here?
I mean, really? That's like asking "where's the profit motive in the military industry?" The politicians having handed out tens of billions of dollars to their friends based on plans to do something "green" (and some hefty donations). Do you have any idea how many billions of your money and mine Gore Inc gave to green companies who never rele
I wrote:
> In three years, he personally made $172 from carbon trading.
Of course I meant:
In three years, he personally made $172 MILLION from carbon trading.
Does that mean the whole concept of global warming is all bullshit? No. Does it mean that Gore had a huge profit motive to hype it as much as possible (and got famous doing so)? Obviously.
Do you have any idea how many billions of your money and mine Gore Inc gave to green companies who never released a product?
How does any of that money benefit the climatologists that are "faking" AGW?
Not fake, but 25 times as much grant money (Score:2)
While Gore was handing out tax-funded grant money, and afterwards when his profit-making carbon exchange company was underwriting the work of scientists, do you think those grants went to scientists who pointed out Gore was mischaracterizing (exaggerating) the data? When a person who profits from AGW scare-mongering pays the scientist's paychecks, he's going to hire^H^H^H^H award grants to those scientists who support his viewpoint.
Again, I'm not saying they're all full of shit, any more than the generals
I mean, really? That's like asking "where's the profit motive in the military industry?" The politicians having handed out tens of billions of dollars to their friends based on plans to do something "green" (and some hefty donations). Do you have any idea how many billions of your money and mine Gore Inc gave to green companies who never released a product?
There are a multitude of ways for politicians to shuffle money to their friends, a climate change conspiracy is hardly necessary.
And even if true it does nothing to explain why the scientists are the ones actually pushing governments to do something.
Heck even think of Gore himself. He rode AWG, mostly, into the White House. As he left the White House, he was worth $700K; over the next three years he and David Blood made $218 million profit from their carbon credit trading company. In three years, he personally made $172 from carbon trading. You don't see a profit motive there? Really?
Which three years? Because I found an article on Al Gore getting a new worth of $200 million from a variety of sources [financialpost.com], but only part of that came from his investment firm (presumably the thing you think did carbon credit trading?).
Besides, even if Al Gore's int
You cared enough to comment.
I am sure this was done to intentionally create an expectation for Trump to do the same.
Smart move.
Why, just why? What purpose does serve. An historical record of fabricated for PR=B$ messages (with no hint to who actually wrote them or who came up with them or who decided they were appropriate.
But I suppose it is the US, so why not keep up with the bullshit. In congress complaining about RT telling the truth about what is going on in the US vs US main stream media blatantly lying to promote corporate profit generating propaganda and no shame in this public display of third world corrupt politics douch
Even if accidental, a precedent on presidents not "deleting tweets" is a good thing.
If the President "tweets", isn't it a public record that has to be maintained?
I'm sorry, did you just admit that you personally hacked the DNC?
Or are you a member of a federal agency that investigated the alleged hacking and are illegally discussing your work without approval?
Oh, wait a second, I see know that you are simply a shmuck that doesn't have any evidence or reason to disbelieve the police, and simply state that something the government said must be false without any evidence, merely because you don't like that it contradicts your own desires.
The hacking obviously happened,
I'm sure Trump will do just that -- an archive of all the tweets he makes after he takes office.
None of the crazy bigoted stuff he said or campaign promises he made to get elected that he isn't going to follow through on.
Stop it. Stop posting to trash websites. Just stop.
Anyone else need help? 5 mins for $5 and I don't make change.
See it NOW , in a month the new junta will purge it.
This was all already out there.
But I bet they let stuff slip, unintentionally. I'm tempted to write some spider code, just to find the posts they have chosen to 'miss' and/or edit. Those will be interesting.
Not by the FBI, before the FBI got there, but after the subpoena.
Which would have sent anybody else to jail, to say nothing of the fact they would deliver the subpoena with a battering ram for anybody else.
If only we can erase Trump's presence during those same two terms, we'd be getting somewhere. His outlandish commentary on Obama was embarrasses my country.
I actually really liked the fact that Obama used social media to connect to the younger generation. It can be used for good, or evil, by politicians.
Still in denial. Work on it.
