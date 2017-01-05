Obama Administration Releases Searchable Archive of Social Media Posts

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


An anonymous reader writes: President Obama's entire social media presence as POTUS is now available in a single online archive. The administration today launched The Obama White House Social Media Archive, a searchable collection of everything the president and his administration posted on Instagram, Twitter, Flickr, Facebook, Google+, and Pinterest during his two terms in office. According to ArchiveSocial, the platform on which the archive is hosted, this includes more than 100 social media profiles associated with the White House and more than 250,000 total posts. As of right now, the archive's search function isn't the smoothest. A general search like "healthcare" will yield nearly 600 tangential results, including tweets from White House staffers. The Advanced Search will allow you to narrow things down a bit, with filters for date range and social media platform.

  • How about a searchable archive of lobbyists who show up at the WH. Heck, let's extend it to Congress, too.

  • Just to screw with Trump (Score:3)

    by gurps_npc ( 621217 ) on Thursday January 05, 2017 @06:30PM (#53613897) Homepage

    I am sure this was done to intentionally create an expectation for Trump to do the same.

    Smart move.

    • Even if accidental, a precedent on presidents not "deleting tweets" is a good thing.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Why, just why? What purpose does serve. An historical record of fabricated for PR=B$ messages (with no hint to who actually wrote them or who came up with them or who decided they were appropriate.

        But I suppose it is the US, so why not keep up with the bullshit. In congress complaining about RT telling the truth about what is going on in the US vs US main stream media blatantly lying to promote corporate profit generating propaganda and no shame in this public display of third world corrupt politics douch

      • Even if accidental, a precedent on presidents not "deleting tweets" is a good thing.

        If the President "tweets", isn't it a public record that has to be maintained?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SeaFox ( 739806 )

      I'm sure Trump will do just that -- an archive of all the tweets he makes after he takes office.
      None of the crazy bigoted stuff he said or campaign promises he made to get elected that he isn't going to follow through on.

  • Dear "My Government",

    Stop it. Stop posting to trash websites. Just stop.

    Anyone else need help? 5 mins for $5 and I don't make change.

  • See it NOW , in a month the new junta will purge it.

  • If only we can erase Trump's presence during those same two terms, we'd be getting somewhere. His outlandish commentary on Obama was embarrasses my country.

    I actually really liked the fact that Obama used social media to connect to the younger generation. It can be used for good, or evil, by politicians.

  • Thanks for making all of the already publicly available documents public, but not quite a notch on the ol' transparent belt.

