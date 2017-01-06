Diesel Cars Produce More Toxic Emissions Than Trucks and Buses, EU Study Says (theverge.com) 13
Modern diesel cars produce more toxic emissions than trucks and buses, according to European researchers. That's because heavy duty vehicles in the EU have much stricter regulations than cars, and so even if they meet lab tests, cars end up producing much more nitrogen oxides (NOx) when driven on actual roads. From a report: The new report, released by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), shows that trucks and buses tested in Germany and Finland emitted about 210mg NOx per kilometer driven, less than half the 500mg/km produced by diesel cars that meet the highest "Euro 6" emission standards.
Most trucks and buses are diesel aren't they?
Yes, but they aren't cars. Both use diesel engines, but the trucks and buses produce about half the toxic output as the cars do, due to regulations on them. That is the point, that a giant truck produces less toxic pollution than a little Volkswagen car.
- Nope, there are also lots of city bus which are electric [wikipedia.org]. These are quite popular in densely populated European city centers. (And as electricity production in Europe relies a lot less on burning fossils, these are definitely emitting a lot less).
- Also, as explained even in the summary : big vehicles like buses have much more stringent limitations in most European jurisdictions.
So if you take a diesel-powered car, that perfectly following regulation,
Euro 6 requires 80 mg/km NOx for diesel cars. 500 mg/km CO though, a typo/misreading that lead to an incorrect conclusion?
You remember dieselgate right, where VW cars were cheating the lab based regulatory tests, by going into a state where the NOx emission are within standards, but when driven on real roads the cars exceeded the standards by 20 fold and higher. The point of the article is because the car standards are lab based, they bear a very poor relationship to the actual NOx emissions in real world conditions. The real world testing of heavy vehicles has ensured that they are actually lower in output than many dieshttps
All of this drawn-out study and deliberation and the protracted uncertainty and wasted manufacturing and expense for users makes very little sense, when it's abundantly clear that all road transport is set to become electric in a very short space of time.
Just go there now and save everyone a lot of time and effort, and improve air quality at the same time.