Microsoft To Revamp Windows 10 UI With Upcoming 'Project Neon' Update, Leaked Images Show (mspoweruser.com) 210
Microsoft plans to revamp the user interface on Windows with an upcoming update called Project Neon. Chatter about this new update has been doing rounds for quite some time, but now first images of where Microsoft is going with the design changes are here. According to MSPowerUser, Microsoft will introduce a new component dubbed "Acrylic" to the overall Windows 10 design, which will serve as a method for developers to further customize the appearance of their universal apps. Project Neon also focuses on Microsoft's efforts with 3D and HoloLens, tweaking UI elements in places where you interact with a mouse pointer.
When will it end (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
All I saw in the screenshots were the Groove music and the Mail apps... the Windows UI appeared to be the same as it is currently.
Groove (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Re:When will it end (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem people have with the loss of the traditional Start menu in 8.x/10 is that the most important fundamental benefits of Start were thrown out again. The Start screen in 8.x completely discards a layered hierarchy in favor of a two-level "pinned OR absolutely every shortcut in the entire Start shortcut pile" and in 10 the replacement "Start menu" crams the hierarchical stuff into one thin column in favor of searching for everything or (once again) "pinning a tile" instead. It's a half-hearted bone thrown to people who wanted the utility of Start back to shut them up. In the Anniversary Update they REMOVED the ability to use a keyboard to navigate the leftmost column with Power, Settings, File Explorer, and the user icon.
Most of the changes to the Explorer user interface since the advent of Windows 8 have been severely regressive unless you use a touchscreen with no other input devices, a use case for a typical computer which is a niche specialty rather than the norm. It's nice not to worry about fat-fingering on a tablet, but when the thing isn't in "Tablet Mode" or some sort of option that enables a subset to that effect, it should not have the huge UI elements needed by the grossly inferior input device that is a touchscreen.
Re:When will it end (Score:5, Insightful)
When using Windows 8 I genuinely had no idea the full screen start menu was able to scroll. There are no bars or any indication it can move. I installed Office and couldn't locate any of the icons. There is actually a knowledge base article on this exact problem! Talk about a broken UI.
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't it funny how UI design on mobile devices is back to basically using Program Manager? What's old is new...
Re: (Score:2)
It's amazing (to me) that no-one has managed to come up with a really good way of organizing and launching even a moderate number of applications in an OS. The Start Menu system quickly gets overloaded with too many sub-menus, forcing you to navigation through multiple small targets. The various desktops (Windows, iOS) quickly get cluttered and force you to remember where things are or organize them by hand.
The Android app drawer is probably the best, just an alphabetical list and a search box. At least rec
Re: (Score:3)
Re:When will it end (Score:5, Insightful)
... a load of Windows users really hated the Start menu (you shut down by pressing start? WTF?...
You confuse "really hated" with "mocked". The original Start menu was mocked because in order to shut down the PC, you had to click on Start. (you have to admit, that really was a goofy way to word it...) The load of Windows users were making fun of the poor wording in the UI. Aside from that mocking, the Start menu was relatively well received.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It was always a load of BS, and everybody knew it. The use of the word "start" wasn't all that bad a design choice - people looking at a computer the first time get a powerful hint where to... start. So where else could you have put the "shutdown" button? Consider the options:
1. Permanently allocate screenspace for a second button, with only a single function: "stop" (or whatever you want to call it). That makes no sense at all: the start button takes up a lot of valuable screenspace, but offers a huge amou
Re: (Score:2)
The way we solve such problems in the $CURRENT_YEAR is to just use an arbitrary icon/symbol and expect users to intuitively understand what it supposed to mean.
On the plus side, users get the exciting experience of playing "Lets guess what this button does" Russian roulette and hope they don't shoot whatever app they were using in the head.
Re: (Score:3)
Back then we thought it was funny that you even had to shut down your PC. We were used to just hitting the power button on our Amigas.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:When will it end (Score:5, Insightful)
Gotta agree with that. Went looking for a way to change my IP address and only found a large switch letting me turn airplane mode on or off. Really fucking useless on a desktop.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. One of the things I find really annoying is connecting to VPN using the built-in Windows VPN. You used to be able to click on an icon on the task bar, find the VPN tunnel, and click "Connect". Done.
Now it's the same process, but when you click on the VPN tunnel, it opens the window for VPN settings. You then have to locate that VPN tunnel again in that window, and click on the tunnel name, and then click on a button that says "Connect". Then you have to close that Window.
Why on earth did they c
Re: (Score:2)
Why on earth did they change that?
It's Agile.
Re: (Score:2)
Gotta agree with that. Went looking for a way to change my IP address and only found a large switch letting me turn airplane mode on or off. Really fucking useless on a desktop.
Did it at least transform into an airplane when you pressed it?
Re: (Score:2)
New Computer Purchase Application point Cowards Pay Less?
Re: (Score:2)
Re:When will it end (Score:5, Insightful)
What if in the dream OS everything you did was phoned home to the mother ship?
What if every time you had acclimated to the most recent user interface, a new user interface was inflicted upon you?
A user interface not based on three plus decades of human interface research, but based on the whims of some hipster design wanker whose only skill is photoshop. What if the only purpose of this new UI was a lame attempt to get you to like the vendor's failed phone products?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like a non-GUI DOS machine for basic work functions like Lotus 123, Dbase3, Wordperfect, etc.
That shit would scream.
Re:When will it end (Score:5, Interesting)
I love how you act like "removing all the universal apps" is some easy, not-annoying task. Try doing that on a hundred new computers.
If it's easier to Google "Windows Classic Shell" (a third-party application) than it is to make your start menu usable. You officially suck.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Of course it's easy. You just reformat the hard drive, and then install Windows 7 (or your other preferred flavor)
Linux Mint?
Re: (Score:3)
Try doing that on a hundred new computers.
One way to handle this is get the start menu how you want on a single computer, then use PowerShell to run Export-StartLayout. Then on the 100 computers, you script the import using Import-StartLayout.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Why don't you let the end users decide that, a lot less work.
If you absolutely HAVE to use GPO's.
Re: (Score:2)
Except it's still vulnerable to the underlying XML files going for a shit. When the Start menu was simply a filesystem-based construct it was far less prone to the kinds of failures that the Win10 start menu is. Why they went the complex route is beyond me.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Classic Shell is nice in theory, but our experience with a limited testbed roll out was that it was horribly unstable, with frequent lockups that either required restarting the shell or outright logging out and logging back in again. It's probably good enough for home users, but in an enterprise environment I wouldn't touch it with a ten foot pole.
Re: (Score:2)
Classic Shell is nice in theory, but our experience with a limited testbed roll out was that it was horribly unstable, with frequent lockups that either required restarting the shell or outright logging out and logging back in again. It's probably good enough for home users, but in an enterprise environment I wouldn't touch it with a ten foot pole.
Anecdotally, as a home user, I have had it for about three years on my Win8.1 machine, and it works great.
Re: (Score:2)
Until the underlying XML files go for a shit, and then you're left with a flaky start menu. The Win10 start menu issues are greater than simply having to learn some new things. It is unstable.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If the box was just command execution (like the Run box) then I would agree with you. But it is more than that. It is a mixed search/command execution box which is really super handy as far as efficiency goes. Meta key > type 1 to 3 characters > enter, is much more efficient than Meta key > P > up/down arrow > right arrow > up/down arrow > enter. If you are just using the mouse then the efficiency is not quite as pronounced since you have to switch back and forth.
Re: (Score:2)
I never Meta key I didn't like.
Re: (Score:2)
Screw the right-click business. One nice thing about the Windows UI (just like most Linux UIs) are the keyboard shortcuts. Meta+X is the way to get the admin menu on 8.1 and forward.
But yeah, I agree with you about the start menu. Every time I go back to an XP era (still have a couple 2003 boxen) start menu, my blood pressure rises...
The Windows 8 full screen start menu is annoying, but I will take that over XP/2003 any day.
Why are the win buttons set so low? (Score:5, Insightful)
Has the title bar expanded an inch or two? Why so much wasted vertical space?
The same idiots who subverted 30 years of UI research at Microsoft are still at it with their inane attempts to enforce a hipster UI on us. I don't need buttons that get lost because they are not clear, multi-colored and where I expect them. I don't need monochrome, abstract icons. I don't need menus IN ALL CAPS.
Stop changing stuff I've become accustomed to, stuff that makes me productive.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Answer: Touch screen UI.
(It's not a satisfying answer for those of us that hate phone-UI on desktops, but it's the reason.)
Re:Why are the win buttons set so low? (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes, but this 'touchscreen' UI isn't any use on touchscreens either. Touchscreens need visible, 3D buttons (only larger) just as much as a desktop environment does. The answer is "bunch of amateur idiots with no UI skills whatsoever blindly copy Apple's stupidity and think they are being 'cutting edge' and 'modern' ".
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Hear, hear. I knew before I clicked on it that it would be more 'flat' nonsense. Atrocious 'design', these idiots haven't got a clue about user interface design - we already had the most beautiful interface ever made, in Windows 7. Just WHY are the window buttons not at the top right of the window? Why is there no title bar? Why is there no visible border? Why is there no shadow - so you can see which window is on top, instantly? Why don't they just allow the user to CHANGE all of these things to our own li
Re: (Score:2)
Why don't they just allow the user to CHANGE all of these things to our own liking
They are fighting two different markets: Corporate (Monoculture) and Home (Individual)
In a corporate environment, you want everything to look/feel the same on every computer in every location. It makes for faster training and much easier to support. On the other hand, it sucks for people who want to have things setup for them and the way they work. If you allowed "change" then it would fuck up the Corporate Workstation. If you don't allow change, people like me who customize their systems for three days bef
Re: (Score:2)
Just WHY are the window buttons not at the top right of the window? Why is there no title bar? Why is there no visible border?
Hopefully this might address the problem that I have. When I'm using the touch interface on my Surface Pro, I do have problems using my finger to select between minimize, maximize, and close. I don't know what the solution is, because I use both the mouse interface and the touch interface quite a bit.
Re:Why are the win buttons set so low? (Score:4, Funny)
Oh god, that looks terrible. Good catch. It's an ENTIRE UI based on iTunes for Windows.
Re: (Score:2)
> It was the first UI to feature Blur and Transparency.
Uh... Windows 98 had bit-masked transparency with apps like Winamp 2.x or 3.x.
compiz came out in 2006.
Windows Vista with Aero was completed in November 2006, and released to the general public in January 2007. Almost a full year earlier than Leopard.
Re: (Score:3)
Has the title bar expanded an inch or two? Why so much wasted vertical space?
This +1000. I understand the need for whitespace on a touch UI, but why is everything spaced so far apart on my desktop? I have a giant HD monitor so I can fit a bunch of stuff on screen at the same time (not a fan of multimonitor, I'd rather have one huge monitor) With a 2" border around everything, I'm going to need a separate monitor or a 34" 4K monitor just so I can have a media player in one corner, Notepad++ in the other corner, and an IDE open on the side.
Re: (Score:2)
And they couldn't figure out a way to put the window controls into the actual corner? Maybe they just couldn't get their CSS to work the way they wanted.
That top space does look terrible, and you're right, such a waste of screenspace.
Re:Why are the win buttons set so low? (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes, let's never make any progress and just keep things the same way forever...
Change is not necessarily progress, if you define progress as "moving forward in some sense".
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, let's never make any progress and just keep things the same way forever...
Yes, and in cars make the brake and gas pedal opposite. Put the steering wheel on the ceiling, and the horn button in the headrest. And the wiper controls in the trunk/boot.
It's not progress, it is change for the sake of change.
Re: (Score:2)
I was ok with 10 for about 6 months. After about the 4th time of failed update installations, I said screw it and went back to 7.
I now think that it's a steaming turd. I won't go back. I still us XP for my accounting software.. so I should be good for another 10 or 12 years...
I admit it, I like Windows 10. (Score:5, Interesting)
Ok, partially. I put classic shell on to it and really haven't looked back. I'm too busy to learn a new UI. It's pretty decent for the gaming and work that I do on it. Works a lot faster than my previous Windows 7 installs (never tried 8).
Shutup10 took care of my privacy concerns.
If Microsoft wanted to engender positive feels on Windows 10, they'd release a UI start menu that matched Windows 7 and keep themselves from changing their damn UIs every other release. Overall, i'd give this a B grade as a tech product.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
If they didn't change the UI every release, how would you even know it was a different release? And extrapolating from there, how would you get the masses to buy a new Windows version if they couldn't tell the difference?
In terms of features, OS'es have been 'finished' for a long time, with only minor polishing and arcane features that have no relation to anything 99.9% of the market actually does with computers left on the to do list. Yet somehow, people must be convinced to buy these things...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
When I hit the Start button on Windows 7, it comes up instantly.
When I hit the Start button on Windows 10, it usually takes between 2 and 10 seconds to appear.
I'm not noticing any other performance "improvements" either.
Re: (Score:2)
On my PC at work, on the PC I built for myself at home, on my laptop, and on my tablet? Oh, and on the demo PCs I've tested at Best Buy, Staples, and Wal-Mart? I find that improbable.
Yes, you would, because you're lying about 2-10 seconds for the start menu to appear on Windows 10 being somehow unusual.
Grow up. Your favori
Re:I admit it, I like Windows 10. (Score:5, Insightful)
I always see people like you going "it's new therefore it's awesome and the only people that have a problem with it are aged-out old people that can't adapt to new stuff" but I have not once seen a single person with this attitude explain their position in detail. I am of the opinion that this is because people with this attitude either don't do much with a computer in the first place (a browser icon and a file manager is all you need to satisfy you) or fall into the same elitist fanboy class that some Mac users paint themselves as, considering "new" to be a valid measurement of the value of a tool. "Just get on board and stop whining" makes you sound like such a person.
Please get back to me with your specific functional arguments in favor of the Windows 10 Start menu over the Windows 7 Start menu. If you have valid arguments for the changes you feel are so superior, it would be quite helpful to the discussion for you to contribute them.
It's reminiscent of how carburetor mechanics hated fuel injection and OBD-II when they started shipping in cars, but both are objectively superior systems and are easier to work on once you have the basic tools needed to query the computer because the computer can tell you what it sees going wrong and avoid tons of unnecessary effort, only in this analogy you're a dealer mechanic who works on locked-down cars with tons of non-user-serviceable stuff going "cars the user can't work on are newer than those old unlocked cars people could fix themselves, therefore they're certainly better than cars that users could work on!" Please feel free to prove me wrong.
there is one thing I like about it... (Score:3)
I am a linux user... have been exclusively at home since 99. At work I use windows.
I have been using Win10 for a year now at work, and I have to say that I don't really care for it. I have a touchscreen laptop, and I have disabled the touchscreen feature. But all the icons are still like I am on a tablet. I have been living with it. For the most part, I don't like much about it at all.
One of the features of the start menu that I use, and like, is the type-search. I open the start menu, and can start t
Re: (Score:2)
I have been doing the [ Winkey->"type first few chars of application name"->Enter ] system since I believe WinXP SP3, and I never really see much of the start menu features in any of the different UIs across the years.
In addition, you may find that shortcut keys for a lot of common things beyond the typical "alt-tab" to be useful to your workflows. The UI is largely for the typical non-tech. Getting efficient in Windows is just as easy and customizable as it is in Linux, but with the advantage of Gn
Re: (Score:3)
If your PC shipped with Windows 7, then the old one is better because the old one costs $0 to you (because you are already a licensee) and the the new one costs $119. What makes the new one worth $119?
Re:I admit it, I like Windows 10. (Score:5, Insightful)
Windows 7's Start menu consists of two columns. The left column contains frequently used and user-pinned programs, with optional sub-menus to open recent documents and perform common tasks associated with that program. Windows 10 has replaced this with pinned tiles and a "frequently used" section at the top of the full program list. The sub-menus for common tasks and recent documents are completely gone. [microsoft.com] Recent documents are now accessed via File Explorer and the view of these files cannot be grouped by associated program at all.
Pinned tiles take up a large amount of screen space and are the most distant items from the Start button, increasing the amount of movement needed to reach the desired application. This is worse on low-resolution screens since less pinned tiles can be shown and the user may have to scroll in addition to moving the mouse over more distance. While the tile target size is somewhat larger than a pinned Start program in "large icons" display mode, the extra distance and two-dimensional layout cancels out the benefits of the larger target due to requiring a longer (and therefore less accurate) motion to reach.
Pinned and frequently used programs on Windows 7's Start menu can be changed from to "use small icons," increasing the density of what can be pinned there without reducing target size horizontally. Pinned tiles reduced to the equivalent size are reduced in both dimensions and lose their text labels completely, reducing target size to 1/4 (requiring more focus from the user to accurately hit) and forcing reliance on the icon alone to quickly select the desired application. Icons are hard to get right and only enhance usability under specific conditions [uxmyths.com] and "A user’s understanding of an icon is based on previous experience. Due to the absence of a standard usage for most icons, text labels are necessary to communicate the meaning and reduce ambiguity." [nngroup.com] Hovering over the tile will reveal the label via a tooltip, but this is not sufficient as each tile would have to be hovered over by the user to read all of them whereas displaying text labels for everything enables the user to scan quickly for the name they're interested in.
Windows 7's Start menu has a customizable right-hand column which comes with these (mostly sensible) defaults: User's home folder, Documents, Pictures, Music, Games, Computer, Control Panel, Devices and Printers, Default Programs. The lack of the Downloads shortcut by default is problematic, but the ability to add it exists in an intuitive location. The utility of some options is highly debatable but since they're fully customizable the user can choose new defaults that are more sensible to them. Regardless of what programs (the left column) a user might want to use, all but the most novice users will inevitably need to reach their home folders, the Control Panel, and internal, optical, and external storage media under Computer (aka This PC on Win8+) on a regular basis. Windows 10's Start menu does not provide any of these as first-level shortcuts. Windows 10 provides by def
Re: (Score:3)
You made a claim and you refuse to back it up? Fine, then you should understand that people will see that as an extremely childish position and ignore you in the future. Now finish your peas and go to bed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Programmers can't seem to grasp the fact that a design can reach a pinnacle and anywhere else you go is down hill. Do we keep getting new designs for hammers or pliers every year? No pliers from the 1800s look the same as they do today.
And the crowd goes mild (Score:2)
In the end, more features to turn off.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
UI animations like the ones in the Groove app aren't there to wow you, but to make the UI more coherent.
In Groove, once the user starts scrolling (obviously now more interested in the contents of the scroll area than in the contents of the description pane), the top part of the UI collapses so that the description goes away. The animation keeps it from being so jarring. Simultaneously, it ensures that the smallest scroll action only moves the content as far as expected (instead of suddenly having a differ
When you can't provide substance (Score:5, Insightful)
Lipstick On A Pig (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Lipstick On A Pig (Score:5, Insightful)
It is on topic. The whole data mining bullshit is the huge white elephant in the Windows 10 room that won't go away.
Re: (Score:2)
...use some of your other accounts and TOR to mod yourself up like you usually do....
I only have one account here. For probably nearly 20 years. I've not had any other account here. So you really shouldn't be casting aspersions.
Re: (Score:2)
...what you had to say had nothing to do with the topic....
It had everything to do with the topic. Microsoft revamping the UI while there are other fundamental data harvesting problems with Windows 10.
Now I get it! (Score:5, Interesting)
Clearly, Microsoft programmers got solidly behind the concept of ramming Windows 10 down everyone's throats, just so they could force their freak-show visions of user interface experiments upon the largest possible number of rubes. The data mining and potential ad revenue were just a bonus.
Neon? (Score:5, Interesting)
Not this flat design shit again (Score:5, Interesting)
Also, has anyone noticed that a huge number of Microsoft Support forum posts are "solved" by someone with an Indian-looking name going "Kindly try a 'clean boot'. Kindly try System Restore. Kindly let us know if that fixes it." Then a huge pile of people go "NO, that generic reply didn't fix it and I have the same problem!" and the MS helpers go dead silent and absolutely no one at Microsoft gives a damn?
At least with "archaic" Windows 7 nearly every problem has a discoverable solution at this point. The way that Windows 10 problems have been handled by Microsoft under Satya Nadella indicates that they really don't care about delivering a decent product anymore. They were never even close to perfect but they at least had a few really sharp people on staff that both gave a shit and had the power to help or fix problems. Now it's the best company that H1B can cheap out!
Re: (Score:2)
Also, has anyone noticed that a huge number of Microsoft Support forum posts are "solved" by someone with an Indian-looking name going "Kindly try a 'clean boot'. Kindly try System Restore. Kindly let us know if that fixes it." Then a huge pile of people go "NO, that generic reply didn't fix it and I have the same problem!" and the MS helpers go dead silent and absolutely no one at Microsoft gives a damn?
"Would you kindly
..."
Will it end the spying? (Score:2)
If not, why do you wake me?
Look, MS. You can paint the turd, you can put a cherry on top of it, you can even dress it up and pretend it can tap dance, as long as you sell a turd as chocolate ice cream, people will still puke on your feet once they ate it. No matter how you sugar coat it.
This is why I stick to Mint w/Cinnamon (Score:2)
The UI is going to stay the same by design, and that's a promise the devs keep living up to.
*Gigantic* titlebars (Score:3)
While I think a lot of the looks are improved compared to the rather ugly steps in Windows 8/10, there is a massive amount of wasted space.
Re: (Score:2)
They should vall it winOSX (Score:2)
Because that's what it looks like.
More Toy, Less Tool (Score:2)
Transparency is not very useful.
How about fixing the Bluetooth File transfer?
How about making mounting cellphones more reliable?
How about giving easier fixes for non 4K compliant programs?
How about giving us more than 2 power management options at once?
How about fixing your photo program that won't leave Irfanview's associations alone?
How about building some audio system like core audio or Jack Audio Server, you know, to help the musicians that make your music.
Lipstick On A Pig (Score:5, Insightful)
Microsoft plans to revamp the user interface on Windows with an upcoming update called Project Neon.
...
Microsoft can try to dress up the UI of Windows 10 all it wants, but until the egregious data harvesting stops, Windows 10 will continue to suffer from a lack of trust.
Continuing a terrible trend in UIs (Score:2)
Microsoft, Apple, and even to an extent the various Linux desktops, are all moving to UIs that use lots of negative space, and removing visual cues as to the type and mode of interaction with the visible elements. Buttons are flat, sometimes swipable, sometimes not. Things could be buttons, text fields, drop downs, etc. and you don't know until you give them a poke. The whitespace is getting so big as to spatially break up things that should be grouped, etc. It's terrible. Even the window borders no longer
Re: (Score:2)
We must be looking at things differently, even in flat design, I can tell a text field from a button. I have never met a swipeable looking button that didn't respond to both gestures swipe or tap either. whitespace is only a problem in applications that simply have no reason to fill an entire landscape or portrait display.
Windows 10 is the last version of Windows (Score:2)
Remember when we were told that "Windows 10 is the last version of Windows"?
Ya, and this move is exactly what I expected. Windows will keep changing, complete with random, pointless UI changes. Nothing in the update schedule has changed.
Mark my words - at some point "Windows 10" will change it's name because of sales & marketing pressure. Forced updates and user-hostile changes will continue unabated.
Turd polishing (Score:2)
Some real furious turd polishing going on right there...
No deal until I can disable all telemetry and prohibit forced reboots.
Finally going to Win10 (Score:2)
Finally Microsoft changed it's operating system to something that I can live with. I'll be switching soonest.
Not.
Sprucing up, but hardly a revamp. (Score:2)
I wouldn't call it a revamp, the basic design tenets are the same, this is just some polish and bling truthfully. At least that's how it looks right now. I doubt they will stray far from this though, it makes no sense to me to shake things up much, the basic ideas they have are good on the surface already, this just brings some more eye candy.
A change is not "always exciting" (Score:2)
Wow (Score:2)
The biggest change I'm immediately noticing is a whole bunch of empty whitespace where the titlebar is suppose to be. This is an improvement? I'd be confused, if this wasn't Microsoft Windows. Continuing to get less and less relevant every year.
Re: (Score:2)
Acrylic is cheaper then traditional glass Windows
And it scratches easily, and tends to discolor with exposure to sun...