Windows

Microsoft To Revamp Windows 10 UI With Upcoming 'Project Neon' Update, Leaked Images Show

Posted by msmash from the where-things-are-going dept.
Microsoft plans to revamp the user interface on Windows with an upcoming update called Project Neon. Chatter about this new update has been doing rounds for quite some time, but now first images of where Microsoft is going with the design changes are here. According to MSPowerUser, Microsoft will introduce a new component dubbed "Acrylic" to the overall Windows 10 design, which will serve as a method for developers to further customize the appearance of their universal apps. Project Neon also focuses on Microsoft's efforts with 3D and HoloLens, tweaking UI elements in places where you interact with a mouse pointer.

  • When will it end (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Big Hairy Ian ( 1155547 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @09:48AM (#53616683)
    Just give us back a proper start menu you wanktards!

    • All I saw in the screenshots were the Groove music and the Mail apps... the Windows UI appeared to be the same as it is currently.

    • When Windows 95 was introduced, a load of Windows users really hated the Start menu (you shut down by pressing start? WTF? And the icons are so small and hard to hit, plus you need to go through loads of layers of menus if you have a lot of apps installed!). 20 years later, and I wonder how many of them are the ones complaining that it's gone.
      • There will always be some people resistant to change because they have to learn how to do something a little differently. The thing is that the Windows 95 Start menu was objectively superior to Program Manager. No UI can be perfect but Start forced some useful hierarchy onto Program Manager's groups and placed really important stuff like Control Panel or the Run box front and center so they couldn't get lost in some minimized Program Manager or deleted from Program Manager by a careless novice user.

        The p
    • What? Have you even used Windows 10? The new Start Menu is infinitely more useful than the old one...
    • It doesn't end. Have you ever had a dream, that you were so sure was real? What if you were unable to wake from that dream? How would you know the difference between the dream user interface and the real world user interface?

      What if in the dream OS everything you did was phoned home to the mother ship?

      What if every time you had acclimated to the most recent user interface, a new user interface was inflicted upon you?

      A user interface not based on three plus decades of human interface research, but

  • Why are the win buttons set so low? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by BenJeremy ( 181303 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @09:55AM (#53616741)

    Has the title bar expanded an inch or two? Why so much wasted vertical space?

    The same idiots who subverted 30 years of UI research at Microsoft are still at it with their inane attempts to enforce a hipster UI on us. I don't need buttons that get lost because they are not clear, multi-colored and where I expect them. I don't need monochrome, abstract icons. I don't need menus IN ALL CAPS.

    Stop changing stuff I've become accustomed to, stuff that makes me productive.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Answer: Touch screen UI.

      (It's not a satisfying answer for those of us that hate phone-UI on desktops, but it's the reason.)

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Yes, but this 'touchscreen' UI isn't any use on touchscreens either. Touchscreens need visible, 3D buttons (only larger) just as much as a desktop environment does. The answer is "bunch of amateur idiots with no UI skills whatsoever blindly copy Apple's stupidity and think they are being 'cutting edge' and 'modern' ".

        • Yes, copying Apple, who is notorious and under a lot of fire for still not releasing a single Mac with a touchscreen. Copying THAT for your "touch-friendly OS." They're really smart up there in Redmond. Do I really need to place a sarcasm tag by that?

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Hear, hear. I knew before I clicked on it that it would be more 'flat' nonsense. Atrocious 'design', these idiots haven't got a clue about user interface design - we already had the most beautiful interface ever made, in Windows 7. Just WHY are the window buttons not at the top right of the window? Why is there no title bar? Why is there no visible border? Why is there no shadow - so you can see which window is on top, instantly? Why don't they just allow the user to CHANGE all of these things to our own li

      • Why don't they just allow the user to CHANGE all of these things to our own liking

        They are fighting two different markets: Corporate (Monoculture) and Home (Individual)

        In a corporate environment, you want everything to look/feel the same on every computer in every location. It makes for faster training and much easier to support. On the other hand, it sucks for people who want to have things setup for them and the way they work. If you allowed "change" then it would fuck up the Corporate Workstation. If you don't allow change, people like me who customize their systems for three days bef

    • Oh god, that looks terrible. Good catch. It's an ENTIRE UI based on iTunes for Windows.

    • Yes, let's never make any progress and just keep things the same way forever...

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )

        Yes, let's never make any progress and just keep things the same way forever...

        Change is not necessarily progress, if you define progress as "moving forward in some sense".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JBMcB ( 73720 )

      Has the title bar expanded an inch or two? Why so much wasted vertical space?

      This +1000. I understand the need for whitespace on a touch UI, but why is everything spaced so far apart on my desktop? I have a giant HD monitor so I can fit a bunch of stuff on screen at the same time (not a fan of multimonitor, I'd rather have one huge monitor) With a 2" border around everything, I'm going to need a separate monitor or a 34" 4K monitor just so I can have a media player in one corner, Notepad++ in the other corner, and an IDE open on the side.

  • I admit it, I like Windows 10. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by DatbeDank ( 4580343 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @09:58AM (#53616763)

    Ok, partially. I put classic shell on to it and really haven't looked back. I'm too busy to learn a new UI. It's pretty decent for the gaming and work that I do on it. Works a lot faster than my previous Windows 7 installs (never tried 8).

    Shutup10 took care of my privacy concerns.

    If Microsoft wanted to engender positive feels on Windows 10, they'd release a UI start menu that matched Windows 7 and keep themselves from changing their damn UIs every other release. Overall, i'd give this a B grade as a tech product.

    • If they didn't change the UI every release, how would you even know it was a different release? And extrapolating from there, how would you get the masses to buy a new Windows version if they couldn't tell the difference?

      In terms of features, OS'es have been 'finished' for a long time, with only minor polishing and arcane features that have no relation to anything 99.9% of the market actually does with computers left on the to do list. Yet somehow, people must be convinced to buy these things...

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )
        TBH, I don't think there's a way to fix Win10. Where OSes need to be is not where Win10 is going.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by SirSlud ( 67381 )

      The performance gains alone of Win10 over Win7 are substantial enough that it makes me confident that anyone who is sticking to the latter hasn't tried out the former on the same hardware.

  • Looks like they are copying recent OSX features. Oddly enough, the ones I can do without. I was never too much into UI animation either. First time you might say ooohhhhh! Then it rapidly becomes boring.

    In the end, more features to turn off.

    • Animations serve a useful purpose in a UI. Humans are really bad at spotting things that have changed, so having changes move smoothly can draw your attention to the correct bit of the UI. Unfortunately, a lot of developers rush into the 'ooo shiny' approach, in much the same way that some managers add PowerPoint animations to everything.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bondsbw ( 888959 )

      UI animations like the ones in the Groove app aren't there to wow you, but to make the UI more coherent.

      In Groove, once the user starts scrolling (obviously now more interested in the contents of the scroll area than in the contents of the description pane), the top part of the UI collapses so that the description goes away. The animation keeps it from being so jarring. Simultaneously, it ensures that the smallest scroll action only moves the content as far as expected (instead of suddenly having a differ

  • When you can't provide substance (Score:4, Insightful)

    by OneHundredAndTen ( 1523865 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @10:02AM (#53616793)
    Give them superficial inaneness. Microsoft's time-honored tradition and trademark.
  • When Windows 10's underlying data harvesting infrastructure has fundamentally broken users' trust in Microsoft and Windows 10, why bother with trying to make Windows 10 look prettier?
    • I see the Microsoft fanboi mod is active on this thread. :)

  • Now I get it! (Score:3)

    by jenningsthecat ( 1525947 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @10:11AM (#53616859)

    Clearly, Microsoft programmers got solidly behind the concept of ramming Windows 10 down everyone's throats, just so they could force their freak-show visions of user interface experiments upon the largest possible number of rubes. The data mining and potential ad revenue were just a bonus.

  • Neon? (Score:3)

    by Dragonslicer ( 991472 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @10:11AM (#53616871)
    So Windows will finally have a good UI? [kde.org]
  • Acrylic is cheaper then traditional glass Windows
  • Microsoft has gone insane. They've taken their already-flat design and ironed the crap out of it. Hey assholes, when I hit the Windows key on my keyboard, why can't I hit the up arrow to get to the power button or settings cog anymore? Why don't you have hotkeys for the folder icon views like I used to get with ALT, V, and the view's corresponding letter key? Stop fucking with the "ooh shiny" user interface stuff until you fix the really basic stuff that you broke. It would also be super nice to have some o

  • What DID they do? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Looks like they missed the obvious improvement of fixing the borders around buttons so that you know where you're supposed to click. They didn't add a border around the window so you know where to put the mouse to resize windows. No border to separate the title bar so you know where to click and drag to move a window or access other title bar options. The taskbar is still flat and ugly and looks like it never went through the late 90s. I'll just take a leap of faith and assume that the start menu wasn't fix

  • If not, why do you wake me?

    Look, MS. You can paint the turd, you can put a cherry on top of it, you can even dress it up and pretend it can tap dance, as long as you sell a turd as chocolate ice cream, people will still puke on your feet once they ate it. No matter how you sugar coat it.

  • The UI is going to stay the same by design, and that's a promise the devs keep living up to.

  • *Gigantic* titlebars (Score:3)

    by Junta ( 36770 ) on Friday January 06, 2017 @10:39AM (#53617123)

    While I think a lot of the looks are improved compared to the rather ugly steps in Windows 8/10, there is a massive amount of wasted space.

  • Because that's what it looks like.

  • Transparency is not very useful.

    How about fixing the Bluetooth File transfer?
    How about making mounting cellphones more reliable?
    How about giving easier fixes for non 4K compliant programs?
    How about giving us more than 2 power management options at once?
    How about fixing your photo program that won't leave Irfanview's associations alone?
    How about building some audio system like core audio or Jack Audio Server, you know, to help the musicians that make your music.

