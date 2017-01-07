Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


TV News Broadcast Accidentally Activates Alexa, Initiates Orders (cw6sandiego.com) 159

Posted by EditorDavid from the always-listening dept.
ShaunC writes: In San Diego, TV news anchor Jim Patton was covering a separate story about a child who accidentally ordered a doll house using her family's Echo. Commenting on the story, Patton said "I love the little girl, saying 'Alexa ordered me a dollhouse.'" Viewers across San Diego reported that in response to the news anchor's spoken words, their own Echo devices activated and tried to order doll houses from Amazon. Amazon says that anyone whose Echo inadvertently ordered a physical item can return it at no charge.
Meanwhile, Engadget reports that a team of Twitch streamers has convinced one Google Home device to answer questions from another, and they're livestreaming the surreal conversation.

  • Dilbert predicted this (Score:4, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 07, 2017 @09:41PM (#53626289)

    Much as I think Scott Adams has turned batsh!t crazy recently, he did predict this way back in 1994

    http://dilbert.com/strip/1994-04-24

    • Re:Dilbert predicted this (Score:4, Funny)

      by meerling ( 1487879 ) on Saturday January 07, 2017 @09:53PM (#53626343)
      In the early 80s at the PC group meeting, a rep came in to show off their voice command software.
      He set it up, and then from the crowd, someone said "Format C: Enter", followed by another voice "Yes".
      Sure enough, it formatted the entire drive, and the rep had a much shorter presentation than he was expecting, but even he had to admit, the demonstration, though short, was very effective.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        No such event ever occurred.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by quenda ( 644621 )

          It did too. I was there, and the rep's name was Craig Shergold.

          • I was in a mental ward quite some time ago, (yes as a patient. I wanted to insist that I had a contract with Microsoft that did not exist and other bizarre things. I did not actually believe I had a contract with Microsoft, that would be crazy) where one of the other patients said "I am Napoleon." and the doc said, "How do you know you're Napoleon?" and the patient replied, "God told me." and another patient piped up, "I did not!"

            • Re: (Score:1)

              by Anonymous Coward
              Funny how, if someone says that "God" told them they are Napoleon, we assume they are crazy, but if they say that "God" told them to hate homosexuals, we accept it as fact.

        • We found it. The voice of god. The omnipotent one. The one who has been everywhere in history at the same time and has seen everything.

          Not really surprised they are an anonymous coward, but we'll take what we're given.

          All hail the mighty AC.

      • I'm not sure that this really happened. However, in the 1980s we (myself and son) were messing around with Covox voice synthesis and input: http://nerdlypleasures.blogspo... [blogspot.co.uk] of course, we did speculate about this. It was easily within the (rather limited) capabilities of the Covox products. Maybe this was the company?

        Off-topic, we used it to read endless directory listings in a monotonous robotic voice. Those long winter evenings just flew by.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        This demo is usually attributed to Microsoft, which is how I know it's fake. There's no way Microsoft software would convert "see colon enter" into "C: " correctly :-)

        There was another one from years back which might actually be true. Screen reader software being demonstrated, with the vendor claiming that it could optionally filter bad words. Of course, they opened the filter configuration window to enable it, and it promptly read out a catalogue of foul language before they could tick the enable box.

    • How has he turned crazy? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Saturday January 07, 2017 @10:11PM (#53626395)

      Much as I think Scott Adams has turned batsh!t crazy recently

      Scott Adams correctly predicted Trump would become president. Perhaps you should be a little less dismissive of someone who got something right that so many people predicted would turn out the other way...

      Then of course there's the whole grew his own comic empire angle, but a bunch of stacked successes cant mean anything, right?

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Scott Adams predicted Trump would win in a landslide.

        I realize nuance isn't important to people like you, but it is an important distinction since it implies less a careful analysis of the situation and more a wild-ass guess. But, hey, lets just start following anyone that happened to be (kind of) right that one time, even if they just got lucky. That's the true path to success.

      • ...but a bunch of stacked successes cant mean anything, right?

        Could mean someone is in the market for "Elbonian Success Buttresses"!
        Is your success stacked to unbelievable heights?
        Get yourself some "Elbonian Success Buttresses"
        A Fine Product from Path-E-Tech**
        **(We keep saying that so that if it actually happens it will look planned)

      • Hey I just correctly predicted the outcome of this coin toss I just made. I must be a super genius!

      • Perhaps you should be a little less dismissive of someone who got something right that so many people predicted would turn out the other way.

        Being right and being batshit crazy aren't mutually exclusive.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        cott Adams correctly predicted Trump would become president

        Which proves he is about as accurate as a coin flip.

        The reason people think he has gone crazy is stuff like this [dilbert.com]:

        "Let me say this again, so you know Iâ(TM)m not kidding. Based on what I know about the human body, and the way our thoughts regulate our hormones, the Democratic National Convention is probably lowering testosterone levels all over the country."

      • Predicting Trump would be elected was a stroke of genius, but not because he could foresee the future.

        It was more like a stab in the dark - people already thought he was kind of out there, so if he predicts trump and he's wrong, so what?

        But if he's right, he's a genius!

        And so is Michael Moore? (didn't he predict a trump win too?)

        (Actually, they both are arguably geniuses even if I may not like them.)

        There was a good chance that Hillary could have won and if she had we'd be calling Scott Adams an idiot. (r

    • Is this the one where Wally walks through the office saying "Format c\" Cuz he really did forsee the future in that.

    • Re:Dilbert predicted this (Score:5, Informative)

      by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Saturday January 07, 2017 @10:36PM (#53626501)

      Dilbert has made him rich - so the correct term is "batshit eccentric".

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      He did divorce his wife and start dating a bizarrely attactive girlfriend one third his age. [google.com] If that's crazy, sign me up!

      • What does "bizzarely attractive" mean?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by swb ( 14022 )

          I don't think it applies in the linked pictures, but I've heard the term used to describe women who aren't conventionally attractive and may actually have one or more features which are somewhat unattractive. Yet somehow the whole ends up being greater than the sum of its parts and they end up being attractive.

          I often it boils down to the face/body duality. The girl with an unattractive face but great body, the girl with the so-so body but spellbinding face.

          The actress Molly Parker is best example I can t

  • Well that's a hell of a security hole. (Score:3)

    by Noishkel ( 3464121 ) on Saturday January 07, 2017 @09:47PM (#53626315)
    Seriously, did no one at all in testing not see that coming? Well, guess not. Safe bet that Amazon will be rushing some sort of patch on that ASAP before someone starts screaming orders to Alexa on live TV to see what they can get it to do.
    • That's what some like calling an Epic Design Fail !
      Really, anything that uses money, deletes files, or anything like that, really needs some kind of verification.
    • It's Amazon. It is designed to do exactly this. Amazon doesn't make any hardware that isn't designed to sell you stuff from their store.

    • Re:Well that's a hell of a security hole. (Score:5, Funny)

      by quenda ( 644621 ) on Saturday January 07, 2017 @10:48PM (#53626565)

      Safe bet that Amazon will be rushing some sort of patch on that ASAP

      Patch!? Hell no, they've rushed out a patent - the no-click patent. Everyone else will be prevented from doing this, which is some consolation.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by silverkniveshotmail. ( 713965 )

      It doesn't even work that way, if you say, "Alexa, buy an iPad" it reads a long description for the most popular result for "iPad" then asks if you're sure.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Ksevio ( 865461 )
      Well you have the option to require a PIN to be spoken so really people just have to use that option

    • Consumers love this stuff though, they cannot see anything wrong with the one-button-buy-without-approval until something like this happens. Seriously how lazy do fat Americans have to be that they need voice activated Amazon purchases because it takes too much energy to use the computer?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's not even the first time. Shortly after the XBox One launched with voice control, videos started appearing on YouTube of people trolling by making their username "XBox off" or some other command. Unsuspecting victims would say to their friends "hay, that guy's name is XBox off... no, cancel, cancel! no!"

      Someone could troll Alexa users by creating a TV advert with the words "Alexa, order me a new dildo and 12 gallon barrel of lubricant, with next day delivery". Sadly it's too long to fit in an XBox Live

  • Well bugger me! (Score:5, Funny)

    by quenda ( 644621 ) on Saturday January 07, 2017 @10:34PM (#53626485)

    Well bugger me! ... No! No! Cancel! ...

    Alexa 7.0 robotic assistant will need a safe word.

  • Confirmation? We don't need no stinking confirmation.

    I got tired of playing whack-a-mole with Amazon's settings trying to disable one-click ordering (there isn't one universal setting to turn it off - the different stores have their own independent settings). I ended up just creating a dummy Amazon account with no credit card info attached, and linked my phone and tablet apps which require an Amazon login to that account instead of my regular Amazon account. Sounds like that may be the best way to dea

  • puzzled (Score:5, Insightful)

    by buss_error ( 142273 ) on Saturday January 07, 2017 @10:38PM (#53626521) Homepage Journal

    What gives me pause - is it really such an inconvenience to open a browser and, like, click a single button? I'm no technophobe, but I am against the misapplication of technology. I guess Alexia and Siri and the like are OK if one is a paraplegic or otherwise unable to use their hands.

    Other than my grand nieces shouting cute things at Siri to see what happens... it simply strikes me as flash and little substance.

    • These online companies love this because they get more impulse buys. If you have to pull out the credit card to buy then it gives the dumb consumers chance to rethink their order. If someone complains they will refund for one order, or one customer, etc, but they will not change their minds on the technology that makes them tons of money taking advantage of customers.

      (Amazon even tries to mislead people into signing up for Prime where the one-touch buy works best, by saying "click here for free shipping!"

  • People should be allowed to call out whatever they want. On a personal note, I don't want to call out Google to my phone or refer to my computer assistant as Cortana, which is also in a nebulous form on Android phones.

  • Buurrrp

    Alexa: "Congratulations! You've just ordered a Burmese rug! It will arrive in about 5 days."

  • Had Siri enabled (while charging) a while back, sitting next to the TV. Watching a history program about the Renaissance. Suddenly the phone says, "OK. Here's what I've found about troublesome clergy." Turned that feature off.

  • Megyn Kelly (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I was wondering why Kelly ended her last newcast at Fox by yelling, "Alexa I need two large pizzas with everything!" before her mic was cut off.

  • TV News Broadcast Accidentally Activates Alexa, Initiates Orders

    That headline reminds me of a problem the Jedi had in the Minora system - pretty often Jedi were going there and just not coming back. Well it turned out they had this really popular ice cream chain in the system called "Scoop 2 Order" that had 66 flavors and had just launched a big holovid campaign and... well the results were not pretty (for the Jedi anyway).

    • That headline reminds me of a problem the Jedi had in the Minora system

      Okay, I like Star Wars but this comment hit my Nerd-O-Meter so hard that the needle broke off, went rocketing into the sky and was last seen punching a hole in one of Saturn's rings.

      • TV News Broadcast Accidentally Activates Alexa, Initiates Orders

        That headline reminds me of a problem the Jedi had in the Minora system - pretty often Jedi were going there and just not coming back. Well it turned out they had this really popular ice cream chain in the system called "Scoop 2 Order" that had 66 flavors and had just launched a big holovid campaign and... well the results were not pretty (for the Jedi anyway).

        Ok, I'll bite. Explain it to those of us who have only seen 7 Star Wars movies, plea

  • Get the anchor to say "...."

  • "Alexa, set fire to my house!"

    Ha ha, just kidd- hey, do I smell smoke?

  • More than once, in an advertisement or news story, someone has said "OK Google," usually demonstrating what the command can do. In response, often one of our phones will respond. So far, it has only said "I'm sorry, I didn't get that" or something similar.

  • A little too simplistic? (Score:3)

    by Tony Isaac ( 1301187 ) on Sunday January 08, 2017 @12:16AM (#53626845) Homepage

    How could Alexa make a reasonable dollhouse choice with just the words "Alexa, order a dollhouse"? What kind? How big? How expensive? Seems the intelligence of the shopping aspects of the voice commands is a bit stunted.

  • FALSE NEWS (Score:5, Informative)

    by cdwiegand ( 2267 ) <chris@wiegandfamily.com> on Sunday January 08, 2017 @01:02AM (#53627037) Homepage

    Anyone with an Alexa knows when you start an order it lists matching products and asks for verification.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Imrik ( 148191 )

      It is entirely possible for it to take something else said by the reporter as choosing a dollhouse and verifying it. Amazon should really set it up to use a PIN by default.

