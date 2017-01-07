Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
AI Businesses Google

TV News Broadcast Accidentally Activates Alexa, Initiates Orders (cw6sandiego.com) 10

Posted by EditorDavid from the always-listening dept.
ShaunC writes: In San Diego, TV news anchor Jim Patton was covering a separate story about a child who accidentally ordered a doll house using her family's Echo. Commenting on the story, Patton said "I love the little girl, saying 'Alexa ordered me a dollhouse.'" Viewers across San Diego reported that in response to the news anchor's spoken words, their own Echo devices activated and tried to order doll houses from Amazon. Amazon says that anyone whose Echo inadvertently ordered a physical item can return it at no charge.
Meanwhile, Engadget reports that a team of Twitch streamers has convinced one Google Home device to answer questions from another, and they're livestreaming the surreal conversation.

TV News Broadcast Accidentally Activates Alexa, Initiates Orders More | Reply

TV News Broadcast Accidentally Activates Alexa, Initiates Orders

Comments Filter:
  • Seriously, did no one at all in testing not see that coming? Well, guess not. Safe bet that Amazon will be rushing some sort of patch on that ASAP before someone starts screaming orders to Alexa on live TV to see what they can get it to do.
    • That's what some like calling an Epic Design Fail !
      Really, anything that uses money, deletes files, or anything like that, really needs some kind of verification.

Slashdot Top Deals

I am the wandering glitch -- catch me if you can.

Close