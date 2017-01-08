Google Abandons Their Google Hangouts API (techcrunch.com) 46
"Once again we're seeing the hazards of developing using a third party service API," writes Slashdot reader BarbaraHudson, reporting that Google "will be discontinuing support for the Google Hangouts API going forward... Google Hangouts is now so insignificant that the cancellation didn't even rate an official blog post. As reported by TechCrunch, "just an updated FAQ and email notification to developers active on the API, forwarded to us by one of these devs." TechCrunch writes: As Google pushes Duo as its consumer video chat app and relegates Hangouts to the enterprise, it's dropping the flexibility to build these kinds of experiences. The email explains... "We understand this will impact developers who have invested in our platform. We have carefully considered this change and believe that it allows us to give our users a more targeted Hangouts desktop video experience going forward."
TechCrunch calls the move "a casualty of Google's fragmented messaging app strategy and the neglect of Hangouts itself." While some apps will continue working -- for example, integration with Slack -- their API's FAQ now ends with a reminder that "Users of apps will see a notice in the call letting them know that the app they're using will no longer work after April 25th."
Good Riddance
Hangouts should've been renamed to Hangups. Connection issues were so rampant, and was one of the primary reasons Google Helpouts failed so badly.
"hazards of developing using a third party"
These are the hazards of relying on Google for anything. They throw stuff away constantly.
No for the most part they throw away unpopular things off little interest. Chances are if you're using this API you can manage the complaints you get from both of your customers.
It happens, but way too commonly with google
These days it's hard to write anything non-trivial without relying on something that will be hard to replace if it goes away, that's just a reality of modern software design. You can minimize the risk with abstraction and try to rely on open standards with multiple implementations, but at some point you have to just accept the occasional puzzle piece change as part of the business and move on.
That said, google pulls this shit all the time. Using a google API or service for anything critical would imo be a huge risk given their long history of suddenly killing things.
It happens, but way too commonly with google
While I don't expect Google to realistically support every failed project forever, every product or service they kill reinforces the notion that "the cloud" simply means "services you rent which can be arbitrarily shut down at any time by the company who actually owns them."
There's nothing wrong with cloud-based services, as long as you go in with your eyes wide open to both the upsides AND the downsides. And be extra wary if you're not paying for a service and don't see an obvious revenue model.
If you're going cloud right you, you go with Amazon, and only Microsoft if you're all
.NET
Real developers are going cloud with Mirai. Your code deploys to 100,000+ geodiverse nodes, and their cloud is only guaranteed to get bigger!
There's nothing wrong with cloud-based services, as long as you go in with your eyes wide open to both the upsides AND the downsides.
Agree entirely. It's a risk and business management decision as much as a technical one. Relying on 3rd party services is obviously (or hopefully obviously) a risk, but risk is a basic component of most business.
And be extra wary if you're not paying for a service and don't see an obvious revenue model.
I don't see many people developing, deploying and maintaining a video chat service for less than the occasional hassle of changing providers who use a sane API. Integration should be incredibly simple and inexpensive. You could have many dozen Google Hangout type services shutter and still save time and money over developing it and hosting it in-house.
I've been involved in refactoring lots of software to replace dependencies on dead or obsolete tools and libraries, some of which were very expensive. Open source projects stagnate and die, but businesses go bankrupt, shift directions and discontinue products if they become unprofitable.
Determining the stability of a product and the impact to your business if it goes away is (or should be) part of the business decision process.
If you're willing to pay big money for something, then you should be able to afford to continue maintaining an open source stack even if the original author has lost interest...
Just because something is expensive doesn't mean the vendor will keep maintaining it.. Many big vendors have dropped products over the years, or moved their customers to new versions with various disadvantages etc. If the code runs on your own hardware then you can keep running old versions, but it will become increasingly problemati
These days it's hard to write anything non-trivial without relying on something that will be hard to replace if it goes away, that's just a reality of modern software design.
Umm, no, it isn't.
Learn how to write a web page without using api from other sources. Don't use javascipt links.
WRITE YOUR OWN CODE!
It's pure lazy to use 3rd party links. If you can't code without the crutches, then at least admit you're handicapped.
The rest is more difficult, that is persuading non-technical or less-technical folks that open API is not open source. Especially when
Most of the stuff Google kill are at the point of obscurity anyway. If you were building you business on such an API you've failed already even if it doesn't get killed.
Really?
I used to love hangouts. We used 'em at work (instead of whatever MS was pushing or webex or whatever that other 3rd party remote chat program was).
Work eventually got zoom, which works pretty well, and we finally bailed on hangouts. But it always seemed like a solid cross platform solution to me...
Google shithole
As a former Google employee, I can only laugh at this.
Throw one more on the pile. There's literally thousands more where it came from.
That company is absolutely infested with self-important assholes who all think they're the next big SV hot shit. Nobody wants to maintain anything and no documentation is kept up, because the brilliant geniuses hired out of college to make it all moved up or out three months later after shitting their half-assed garbage out in a flurry of sick buzzwords so impressive that nob
Little did you all know
Google lets engineers devote 20% of time to side projects.... but makes sure it allocates no more than 10% of time to its own.
Once again
Once again Google fucks people over, people who've spent a lot of time and energy building shit to work with their system.
The motto of this story is, "Work with Google and you'll get abandoned whenever they feel like it."
Considering how "insignificant" Hangouts has become, it appears that most developers already abandoned the service.
Or maybe Google is closing something that is used so little that most developers who have put time and effort into it have written it off as a failure long ago.
Roll 20
Decent cross platform video chat?
I had to use Hangouts one year for a group chat with people on a team in different countries. Hangouts was so terrible by the end we had all switched to audio only... so we were really doing a conference call. Where the audio quality sucked. It was free though, I'll give it props for that.
Why do they keep doing this?
10 Get everybody using a new thing
20 Get it working well enough that they're finally used to it
30 GOTO 10
Just fix the shit you already made. You do not need two or three parallel solutions for every service you want to attempt to provide.
Why is this still complex for people after 15+ years? Google's business is selling ads to an audience made captive by "free" email and search (I include Maps here) paid for by the privacy of that audience. The rest of what they do is wanking because they have more money than they know what to do with, the incremental info they get from most of these projects is nil. Google "strategy" these days is to make an inferior copy of other people's ideas, try to leverage their captive audience by strong-arming them
Wish I had some mod points right now. Your comment deserves a wide audience.
Most of these programs segfault at 10.
Duo or Allo? And where is text chat?