Verizon Purges Unlimited Data Customers, Targets Those Using 200GB (arstechnica.com) 134
If you're a Verizon customer on an unlimited data plan who uses more than 200GB a month, you will soon need to switch to a limited plan or be disconnected, according to Verizon. "Because our network is a shared resource and we need to ensure all customers have a great mobile experience with Verizon, we are notifying a small group of customers on unlimited plans who use more than 200GB a month that they must move to a Verizon Plan by February 16, 2017," Verizon spokesperson Kelly Crummey told Ars Technica today. Ars reports: Since Verizon stopped offering unlimited data to new smartphone customers in 2011, this change affects only longtime customers who were allowed to hang on to the old plans. Verizon could simply force all customers who aren't under contract to switch to new plans, but instead it has periodically made moves that reduce the numbers of unlimited data subscribers. This policy will apply to people who average more than 200GB "over several months," Verizon said. Customers who do not move to limited plans "will be disconnected," Verizon confirmed. On limited plans, customers get reduced speeds after they exceed monthly data limits unless they purchase extra 4G LTE data. Verizon previously purged its unlimited data rolls in August 2016. In that case, Verizon set a limit of 500GB a month, the company told Ars today. This is more specific information than we previously reported. Shortly before the August 2016 move, Verizon told us that it was targeting customers who were "using data amounts well in excess of our largest plan size (100GB)," but Verizon did not specify that it was only targeting customers using at least 500GB. With the threshold being dropped from 500GB to 200GB, the latest move will affect customers who weren't using enough data to be caught up in the last round.
Or... Perhaps keep the same one but convert to a limited plan and be prepared to pay for overage charges...
Or . . . even better idea . . . stop doing stupid shit like watching movies and TV shows 13 hours a day on your fucking phone.
It's not that, it's people setting up hot spots and letting everyone else with limited plans connect to it. You can run it up very quickly.
Verizon disables the hot-spot feature for users on unlimited plans. Activating it starts separate metering for it under a capped plan. Was the case for my iPhone 4, still the case for my iPhone 7 Plus (recent upgrade, retained plan).
Of course, Verizon isn't offering credit for people who underuse their plans.
How does this work? NAT-detection? Or is the phone notifying Verizon that it's running a hotspot?
Actually they do now. You get data carryover with their new plans.
Or better, force companies like Verizon to conduct their business honestly and stop advertising limited plans as unlimited.
Verizon hasn't advertised an "unlimited" plan to the public for years to my knowledge, and this story is about Verizon phasing it out to grandfathered customers. It's obviously a gradual rebranding of the grandfathered "unlimited" plan to what Verizon intended it to be in the first place: a 100 GB/mo plan.
The context changed and this changed the meaning of what they were selling. At the time of EVDO it was almost impossible to use 1GB/mo. You had phones with very limited internet features using a terrible data network. The use case was infrequent internet for short bursts. From there there were use cases like Blackberry which had all sorts of compression features to limit data usage....
Today's phones have rich applications which can consume almost unlimited data and the network is quite good.
I'm not certain will see another surge like we just went through but if we do then yes most likely the context will have changed and today's plans will contain clauses that in the new context don't make sense.
Unlimited? (Score:4, Insightful)
99% of our TV viewing is streaming from services like Netflix.
One month when we still had teenage kids at home we went through 1600 GB, yep thats right 1.6TB, no problems, no slowing down, no "fair use" warning, no blocking of any ports/services , all on VDSL 70/30.
I run my own servers from home, that not a problem, I have both POTS and SIP for phones.
Re:Unlimited? (Score:4, Insightful)
This is about mobile internet over cell, not wired/fiber internet to your home.
Three in the UK/Ireland has that little * that states they throttle you at 5GB.
Really? That low? Just looked and their "all you can eat" data plan allows 30GB of it to be used as a personal hotspot, implying you can use more than that as long as it's not as a hotspot. Their highest limited plan is 30GB, so I doubt they'd throttle unlimited at 5GB?
Re:Unlimited? (Score:5, Insightful)
If you want to be obtuse: unlimited plans are grandfathered, kept for existing customer loyalty purposes but not offered to new subscribers. They could force everyone (out of contract, which is everyone on unlimited plans) to switch to their 100GB plan or simply terminate service - just because they offered the unlimited plans back in 2011 does not obligate them to continue to offer them in 2017.
Now, having defended the big red V, let me say that they are douchebags to do business with and I dropped them like a hot potato once I moved to a location where they weren't the only provider with decent coverage in my neighborhood.
Not quite. There have been loopholes which allowed renewing unlimited plans - that would happen if you got a subsidized phone and didn't change plans. I'm still on an unlimited contract until later this year. But your point is taken, they could terminate unlimited even for people under contract if they wanted to, but those people would have the opportunity to leave without paying an early termination fee.
It's unlimited right up to the moment where they no longer want you as a customer. It is truly unlimited. But they're letting you know that you only get one month unlimited before you'll be kicked to the curb.
If you offer "free electricity!" but someone comes and plugs in a hybrid car through an extension cord you can ban them and it doesn't make the electricity they used any more or less free.
So "unlimited data" customers who use more than a 200GB cap are forced into a limited plan? That's a rather odd definition of "unlimited" from Verizon.
Dear Consumer,
If you don't like it, I dare you to find another provider who won't collude in this industry and pull the same exact shit very soon.
We do whatever we want, because there will always be enough of you to make us rich, and we don't give a shit about fucking you over at any time.
Fuck You Very Much, and Have a Nice Day.
Hugs and Kisses,
- Verizon
That's a rather odd definition of "unlimited" from Verizon.
Maybe when they first released it they advertised that it was "literally unlimited". But since the definition of "literally" has changed, they might as well change the definition of "unlimited" too.
Re:Unlimited? (Score:5, Insightful)
If they're under contract, per the contract terms, Verizon can change it at any time and make unlimited go away - but also per the contract, the user then has a choice. If they don't like it, they can leave without having to pay any early termination fee.Their choice.
If they're not under contract, what's the problem? There's no obligation for either party to continue.
Verizon has been very reasonable about allowing people to remain on unlimited plans, they could simply make everyone on one sign up for a current plan if they wished. But they don't - they're still letting people who use less that 2x the current maximum plan stay around, and at less cost than moving to that plan.
Re:Unlimited? (Score:4, Insightful)
Verizon hasn't been reasonable at all... They've had their asses kicked by the Obama FCC every time they tried to impose limits or restrictions. They've tried not to piss off the FCC, and now that Trump is about to gut the agency, Verizon no longer has anything to worry about, for the next 4 years at least.
Definition of Unlimited (Score:2)
Its not pipes to the towers that's the problem. There are technological limits on interference given a limited range of frequencies. The problem for the carriers is the amount of spectrum available and the current limits on sensitivity of phone antennas plus some algorithm limits based on using TCP/IP. There is going to be quotas based likely on money for over the air internet consumption for a generation at least. Improvements will continue but they will be moderate.
Un limited (Score:5, Funny)
I have altered the deal
pray I don't alter it any further
Re:Un limited (Score:5, Informative)
If they let you have unlimited data during the time you had the plan, then they've fulfilled their contractual obligation. There is nothing in the contract which says they have to allow you to stay on that plan in perpetuity. And neither should there be. Otherwise your landlord could force you to continue to pay rent as long as he wanted, even if you wanted to move out.
and I quote (Score:3)
With the threshold being dropped from 500GB to 200GB, the latest move will affect customers who weren't using enough data to be caught up in the last round.
Funny way to say more customers will be affected by lowering the threshold.
Dilbert obligatory [staticflickr.com]
Re:Who cares? (Score:5, Interesting)
I know several people who have gone through any number of calisthenics to maintain their "unlimited" data plans on Verizon's network. This generally involves sticking with an updated phone or paying retail to buy a phone outright. Verizon really does have the largest network with the best overall coverage within the United States and there are plenty of places that there really isn't a better option.
For example, Verizon LTE service is often a better and more attractive internet option than marginally-available DSL or laggy, data-capped satellite internet for rural homeowners.
Granted, I'm not using 200GB/month through my phone either, but I certainly do recognize that this is a real problem for a lot of people, especially who aren't necessarily close to any other sort of fat data pipe.
Another cellular provider's commercials disagrees (Score:1)
Re:Who cares? (Score:4, Interesting)
They've presented zero evidence that the network is suffering reliability...their commercials seem to indicate it's rock solid. The 'best' even.
This isn't costing them a viable economic business....they are still raking in profits hand over fist.
This is nothing but a pure money grab by violating their own terms.
Nobody would argue with throttling on specific towers WHEN congestion arises. It's funny how that isn't their solution...it's ban the heavy users even when there are plenty of times the heavy use doesn't impact anyone.
Re: (Score:3)
I would assume that the contracts are for a specific duration. I would also assume that the right to vary the contract is written into the contract.
As far as assumptions, they are irrelevant. If a company signs a contract, they should have to honor it.
Specifically if they said 'unlimited' date.
I will of course be willing to trade unlimited cell contracts for the revocation of ISP's apparently 'unlimited' life franchise agreements. It's a 2 way street...
Not in the US so I haven't seen your contracts. But my Telstra contracts all have an end date written in them. They are all 2 years from the date of the contract which then goes to month by month terminatable by either party on 1 months notice. So it does keep rolling for ever, but the locked down period is 2 years.
I agree that a company should have to abide by the terms of their contract. But as I said I would be amazed if they haven't reserved the right to vary the contract. Every contract I have has
Most contracts used to have a defined 1-2 year period, which rolled over to a month-to-month contract at the end of the 1-2 year period. When in the month-to-month time, either side can cancel. I think it is more common for all new wireless service contracts to be month-to-month now.
Verizon did 2 year contracts when you got a new subsidized phone. After that contract term, it went to a month-to-month basis and either party could cancel on a month's notice. You seem to think that there was an inequitable relationship where the customer could end the contract when they wanted, but the provider couldn't. Your belief is incorrect.
Even without a duration, pretty much any contract of this style (where one party has like 99.9% of the negotiating power) contains language to the effect that the company can unilaterally change the contract at any time and just like the original contract "negotiation," your only options are to bail completely or bend over with very close to zero middle ground.
Re:Who cares? (Score:5, Insightful)
If a company signs a contract...they shouldn't be held to that contract?
Any unlimited contract has long expired and gone to a month to month plan, which the only reason Verizon didn't force everyone to change was in order to keep them as a customer.
Among US Cell carriers, Sprint and some of its associated MVNOs are still offering fully unlimited data plans. It's definitely possible to get Unlimited LTE service in the USA, just not from Verizon, ATT or Tmobile.
Of course, then you're going to be on Sprint's weirdo CDMA network, but if you're in a a reasonably urban area, it's probably fine.
That's just one of the things Sprint has to do to get/keep some customers, because their network is Inferior to any of the others'. You can bet your arse that if Sprint improved their network to the level of T-Mobile, ATT, or Verizon, their Unlimited offerings would disappear in short order.
Yes you are under contract, which is a month to month contract you can cancel your plan anytime, Verizon can cancel you plan at the end of each month to month contract. You should read your contract.
I'm guessing like many others, the GP is actually on a longer contract that they've managed to keep going by getting new phones before their contract expired. If this is the case, the change in contract would allow them to keep their phone without having to buy themselves out of it.
Re: Who cares? (Score:2)
Do you have a contact for the month or forever? Just like they can increase the price, they can end their current plan. You are not forced to continue to pay if you don't like the new terms.
Contracts have expiration dates.
Oh they sign a contract (Score:2)
If a company signs a contract...they shouldn't be held to that contract?
Yup, just like if you sign a contract to work for an employer for a year for $50k, you should be held to that contract: $50k a year forever, and you can never leave.
Right?
First off Verizon's model is to take long term fixed costs and break them out as per byte costs. If you aren't willing to incur the full costs for the fixed cost model, for example 20 year contracts and being charged for heavy static usage you don't get to complain about the fact they aren't charging you based on other aspects of the fixed cost model like most bytes incur almost 0 cost to Verizon. You don't get to mix models to your advantage.
If a person signs a contract...they shouldn't be held to that contract?
So what if the person does not want to be in a contract anymore for whatever reason, should they not be allowed to cancel said contract? Same for the company.
Basically what they do is end the contract and offer you a new contract that you then can decide to take or not.
They had to lobotomize the frogs to get them to stay in the water, humans aren't as smart.
Compu$erve loves you. (Score:2)
Sounds like you never knew of the restrictiveness of the Compuserve era.
What about limiting bandwidth? (Score:2)
So.. Are we moving beyond simple throttling and are throwing unprofitable but paying customers over the side because they use too much of their "unlimited" data transfer limits? You idiots, just institute progressive throttles on your "problem" paying customers until they start switching, but DON'T announce it to the world. Either that, or start raising rates for these customers.... Oh wait, you locked them into long term contracts? Live with it, pay them to leave or what have you, but it's YOUR mistake to
First they came ... (Score:2)
First they came for 200 GB users, I was not a 200 GB User, so I did nothing.
Then they came for 100 GB users, and I was not a 100 GB User, so I did nothing
Then they came for 50 GB Users, and I was not a 50 GB users, so I did nothing.
Then they came for me, and millions like me, and we all cried like babies.
...and we all cried like babies.
but not for very long because we hit our data cap
Except Verizon wants to keep their customers, so they let them keep their Unlimited data plans, as long as they don't actually use them.
If you use enough data where it would be profitable to Verizon for you to upgrade, then eventually, Verizon is going to strong-arm you into upgrading.
My Google Fi account says that I use about 0.4GB per month on average - but, then, I don't usually stream video except when in WiFi coverage, and I only stream Pandora to the car on weekend trips.
There have been so many other articles on here showing that there is more than enough 4G/LTE bandwith and we are no where near approaching capacity in most urban areas. This has nothing to do with being a good netizen and more to do with money.
WOW (Score:4, Insightful)
/. residents find for that amount of data, unless it was your only access point, e.g. you had no wireless at home or were on the road as a full time mobile user ?
Yep I think those all sound like reasons people are pulling 200GB/mo.
But it shouldn't matter, if it is unlimited it's unlimited. But beyond that, it doesn't matter it's like anything else, including wired connections, the switches will load balance anyway, you're only going to be getting this data if the network isn't congested, if it's full, it's full for you too. Download caps make no sense, if I am pulling 100mb
Re: (Score:2)
So I send you 200AUS and you send me 200USD? Nice
FYI 200USD is 272.44AUS
200AUS is 146.82USD
I am sure others will find better ones that are $ when used.
Or as i suspect, that most of them have no other options if they want reasonably fast internet. Loads of places that has shit wired connections, and its not only faster but cheaper with mobile.
And with streaming being the new way to consume content, 200GB isnt really that much either.
I kind of struggle to see how you'd do it at all.
We often stream two programs at once here, I work from home half the time supporting projects where I have to push ISOs/patches, and I barely hit 200 GB a month.
I can only guess this is a cell device tethered not just to one computer but possibly to a larger network where it is the sole source of Internet connectivity and moving data at nearly the throughput limit of the connection almost continuously.
I kind of struggle to see how you'd do it at all.
We often stream two programs at once here, I work from home half the time supporting projects where I have to push ISOs/patches, and I barely hit 200 GB a month.
I can only guess this is a cell device tethered not just to one computer but possibly to a larger network where it is the sole source of Internet connectivity and moving data at nearly the throughput limit of the connection almost continuously.
I think if it were mobile it'd be a stretch to get that 200 GB, since you'd have to factor in periods of mobility where the mobile device itself was the only thing using data.
Agreed. Le me put it this way to say why I agree - I can get 30mbps where I live for $49.99/mo (plus tax/state,fed fees/etc) or I can get 80mpbs using my phone and tethering. At night time when the network volume is down, I can get 110mbps over the air from ATT. So yes, I agree. If I were someone else who needed net access and the local service was unavailable or overpriced, I'd go with what's cheaper.
Look, don't touch (Score:3)
Marketing:
We have an amazingly fast network capable of moving TBs of data a second!!! Download a movie in super-ultra-HD while boarding your plane in seconds!!! Buy now!!!
Contracts:
We will charge you 1 kidney per movie you download, and shame you in the public square. It is horrible to everyone else if you actually use the network.
Me:
F U. Worrying about getting reamed for data sucks the fun out of it all. Buys a pay-as-you-go phone and doesn't try to do anything "cool".
Marketing:
We have an amazingly fast network capable of moving TBs of data a second!!! Download a movie in super-ultra-HD while boarding your plane in seconds!!! Buy now!!!
Contracts:
We will charge you 1 kidney per movie you download, and shame you in the public square. It is horrible to everyone else if you actually use the network.
Me:
F U. Worrying about getting reamed for data sucks the fun out of it all. Buys a pay-as-you-go phone and doesn't try to do anything "cool".
You make a good point, but don't forget the overall equation - they have the amazingly fast network capable of moving TBs in a second because no one is using it. Put 100 users on it watching movies, browsing the web, downloading/backing up/etc and the timing shifts at the controller and utilized air time take that amazingly fast network and make it a jittery really fast network. Wait, don't we already have that?
;)
200GB per month on a cellular connection? (Score:2)
How are people even doing this? Are they running their entire house through hotspot tethering or something? I rarely use that much on my hardline cable modem, the idea of using it over cellular boggles the mind!
Maybe people in rural areas who can't get better Internet are taking advantage of this...but then rural areas don't have high contention for cellular access, so Verizon really shouldn't be dicks to them.
Our network can't handle this! (Score:3)
Unless we double your monthly bill of course.... then the network can handle it fine.... until... you know... next time it can't......
Unless we double your monthly bill of course.... then the network can handle it fine.... until... you know... next time it can't......
Amen. Addendum: "..and come on. We are rolling out '5G'. We have to have somewhere to corral the non-contiguous and over-the-limit users."
Unlimited? (Score:2)
No such thing as Unlimited. It's always been limited.
Yeah... (Score:2)
I also hear that Verizon is doing away with contracts all together. This is how they will worm out of the grandfathered unlimited plans. They will say it only applies to contract customers once the contracts are gone so is the unlimited data. Problem solved.
Purge Verizon then. (Score:2)
If Verizon wants to screw customers more, then keep that in mind when they have to reinstate unlimited data (and in a way that is accessible to the masses) to get access to 5G.
If Verizon wants to screw customers more, then keep that in mind when they have to reinstate unlimited data (and in a way that is accessible to the masses) to get access to 5G.
Agreed. I can see it now:
I open a new phone for Xmas and am trying it for the first time after the "5G" roll-out.
Download SpeedTest... Check speed at my location with my nearby towers' levels to see what I get.
Find out I've already gone over my limit after the test.
ITT: tons of VZW shills. (Score:2)
This is when the libertarian snark really does no favors.
I'm tired of subsidizing others 200GB (Score:1)
Shocking (Score:2)
Wow what a shocker. You mean unlimited doesn't mean unlimited? who would have thunk it?
Sweet! 60% decrease! (Score:2)
We'll be down to a bit under 10GB/mo allowed in 3 years if they follow this 60%/mo decrease pattern.
Credit (Score:2)