Verizon Purges Unlimited Data Customers, Targets Those Using 200GB (arstechnica.com) 38
If you're a Verizon customer on an unlimited data plan who uses more than 200GB a month, you will soon need to switch to a limited plan or be disconnected, according to Verizon. "Because our network is a shared resource and we need to ensure all customers have a great mobile experience with Verizon, we are notifying a small group of customers on unlimited plans who use more than 200GB a month that they must move to a Verizon Plan by February 16, 2017," Verizon spokesperson Kelly Crummey told Ars Technica today. Ars reports: Since Verizon stopped offering unlimited data to new smartphone customers in 2011, this change affects only longtime customers who were allowed to hang on to the old plans. Verizon could simply force all customers who aren't under contract to switch to new plans, but instead it has periodically made moves that reduce the numbers of unlimited data subscribers. This policy will apply to people who average more than 200GB "over several months," Verizon said. Customers who do not move to limited plans "will be disconnected," Verizon confirmed. On limited plans, customers get reduced speeds after they exceed monthly data limits unless they purchase extra 4G LTE data. Verizon previously purged its unlimited data rolls in August 2016. In that case, Verizon set a limit of 500GB a month, the company told Ars today. This is more specific information than we previously reported. Shortly before the August 2016 move, Verizon told us that it was targeting customers who were "using data amounts well in excess of our largest plan size (100GB)," but Verizon did not specify that it was only targeting customers using at least 500GB. With the threshold being dropped from 500GB to 200GB, the latest move will affect customers who weren't using enough data to be caught up in the last round.
99% of our TV viewing is streaming from services like Netflix.
One month when we still had teenage kids at home we went through 1600 GB, yep thats right 1.6TB, no problems, no slowing down, no "fair use" warning, no blocking of any ports/services , all on VDSL 70/30.
I run my own servers from home, that not a problem, I have both POTS and SIP for phones.
I have access to maybe 20 different ISPs whom offer varia
If you want to be obtuse: unlimited plans are grandfathered, kept for existing customer loyalty purposes but not offered to new subscribers. They could force everyone (out of contract, which is everyone on unlimited plans) to switch to their 100GB plan or simply terminate service - just because they offered the unlimited plans back in 2011 does not obligate them to continue to offer them in 2017.
Now, having defended the big red V, let me say that they are douchebags to do business with and I dropped them l
It's unlimited right up to the moment where they no longer want you as a customer. It is truly unlimited. But they're letting you know that you only get one month unlimited before you'll be kicked to the curb.
If you offer "free electricity!" but someone comes and plugs in a hybrid car through an extension cord you can ban them and it doesn't make the electricity they used any more or less free.
Un limited (Score:5, Funny)
I have altered the deal
pray I don't alter it any further
The terms of the deal have been Trumped.
and I quote (Score:2)
With the threshold being dropped from 500GB to 200GB, the latest move will affect customers who weren't using enough data to be caught up in the last round.
Funny way to say more customers will be affected by lowering the threshold.
I know several people who have gone through any number of calisthenics to maintain their "unlimited" data plans on Verizon's network. This generally involves sticking with an updated phone or paying retail to buy a phone outright. Verizon really does have the largest network with the best overall coverage within the United States and there are plenty of places that there really isn't a better option.
For example, Verizon LTE service is often a better and more attractive internet option than marginally-availa
They've presented zero evidence that the network is suffering reliability...their commercials seem to indicate it's rock solid. The 'best' even.
This isn't costing them a viable economic business....they are still raking in profits hand over fist.
This is nothing but a pure money grab by violating their own terms.
Nobody would argue with throttling on specific towers WHEN congestion arises. It's funny how that isn't their so
I would assume that the contracts are for a specific duration. I would also assume that the right to vary the contract is written into the contract.
As far as assumptions, they are irrelevant. If a company signs a contract, they should have to honor it.
Specifically if they said 'unlimited' date.
I will of course be willing to trade unlimited cell contracts for the revocation of ISP's apparently 'unlimited' life franchise agreements. It's a 2 way street...
Not in the US so I haven't seen your contracts. But my Telstra contracts all have an end date written in them. They are all 2 years from the date of the contract which then goes to month by month terminatable by either party on 1 months notice. So it does keep rolling for ever, but the locked down period is 2 years.
I agree that a company should have to abide by the terms of their contract. But as I said I would be amazed if they haven't reserved the right to vary the contract. Every contract I have has
If a company signs a contract...they shouldn't be held to that contract?
Any unlimited contract has long expired and gone to a month to month plan, which the only reason Verizon didn't force everyone to change was in order to keep them as a customer.
Do you have a contact for the month or forever? Just like they can increase the price, they can end their current plan. You are not forced to continue to pay if you don't like the new terms.
Contracts have expiration dates.
Oh they sign a contract (Score:2)
What about limiting bandwidth? (Score:2)
So.. Are we moving beyond simple throttling and are throwing unprofitable but paying customers over the side because they use too much of their "unlimited" data transfer limits? You idiots, just institute progressive throttles on your "problem" paying customers until they start switching, but DON'T announce it to the world. Either that, or start raising rates for these customers.... Oh wait, you locked them into long term contracts? Live with it, pay them to leave or what have you, but it's YOUR mistake to
First they came ... (Score:2)
First they came for 200 GB users, I was not a 200 GB User, so I did nothing.
Then they came for 100 GB users, and I was not a 100 GB User, so I did nothing
Then they came for 50 GB Users, and I was not a 50 GB users, so I did nothing.
Then they came for me, and millions like me, and we all cried like babies.
...and we all cried like babies.
but not for very long because we hit our data cap
Except Verizon wants to keep their customers, so they let them keep their Unlimited data plans, as long as they don't actually use them.
If you use enough data where it would be profitable to Verizon for you to upgrade, then eventually, Verizon is going to strong-arm you into upgrading.
My Google Fi account says that I use about 0.4GB per month on average - but, then, I don't usually stream video except when in WiFi coverage, and I only stream Pandora to the car on weekend trips.