Windows 10 Will Soon Let You Opt-Out of Automatic Driver Updates

An anonymous reader quotes a report from PCWorld: Microsoft is giving users some more control over Windows 10 updates, with a new beta build of its operating system released Monday. The build allows folks with the Windows 10 Professional, Education, and Enterprise versions to defer new updates for up to 35 days. In addition, the company will allow those users to decide whether or not they want to include driver updates when they want to update Windows. It's a move that helps respond to one of the key criticisms of Windows 10: that Microsoft's regime of forced, cumulative updates has caused problems for users with some configurations. This way, users can steer clear of updates they don't want to install yet and dodge problematic driver updates. The newly-minted update changes are just one part of the improvements added to Windows 10 with the build released Monday. Microsoft is also working on making the initial Windows 10 setup more accessible using Cortana. The company's virtual assistant can ask users questions at setup -- when they speak languages that it can understand -- and use those answers to configure devices. A small number of beta users will also begin to see a battery life experiment pop up on their devices. Microsoft is also giving users an easier way to connect to a virtual private network. Once Windows 10 has a user's VPN settings loaded, it's possible to activate the connection with the tap of a button without opening up VPN settings.
I already opted out of ALL updates in Windows 10 by opting out of Windows 10!
About letting us choose everything? (Score:5, Insightful)
What about letting us choose everything we want to update?
What about letting us choose everything we want to update?
At some point fragmentation causes serious issues. This wasn't a problem when they would release a major release every 5 years and a couple service packs inbetween. Now they're making substantial changes and feature improvements on a bi-annual basis. If most people are 2 years behind developers will have to target 10 different OS configurations instead of 2 (those who are on the latest and those who are deferred for a few months).
What if they later add that option to the updater, but you marked not to update the updater?
(Yes, programmers think like this.)
When will MS just up and admit that they aren't in the business of desktop computer software anymore?
Windows 10 is just an XBox with a keyboard and mouse. You have the same amount of control over the OS (basically none) and they're used for the same purpose (playing games and watching TV)
I'd prefer an opt-out of the UI 'improvements'.
The software doesn't allow you to do what you want.
Yes, I've been burned with a bad video driver once and a bad wireless card driver a couple weeks ago. Shit happens.
If you can't deal with it, then there are a few options:
1. Fall back to the Slow Ring.
2. Do a clean reinstall and stay on Release Preview.
3. Quit the Insider program altogether and do a clean reinstall.
Nearly every home computer is running Windows 10 Home. So this means that most of non-education non-enterprise users still don't have the ability to turn off the automatic forced updates, and reboots. Jebuz, Microsoft, why can it be so hard to the way it used to be in Windows 8?
I was about to write some really snarky prose until I read the rest of the article and realized that the headline was a dog whistle specifically for me. There's some good stuff there, for the poor souls who accept such limited control over their computer.
Wait, someone on
