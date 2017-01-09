The End of Yahoo: Marissa Mayer To Resign; Yahoo To Change Its Name To Altaba (arstechnica.com) 280
maxcelcat writes: Spotted on The Register's twitter feed: Yahoo! Submission to The SEC. Most of the board is leaving, including CEO Marissa Mayer. The company has been bought by Verizon and is changing its name to Altaba Inc. I'm old enough to remember when Yahoo was a series of directories on a University's computers, where you could browse a hierarchical list of websites by category. And here I am watching the company's demise. According to the regulatory filing, the changes will take place after the sale of its core business is completed with Verizon for roughly $4.8 billion. The Wall Street Journal notes: "Verizon officials have indicated all options remain possible, including renegotiating the terms of the deal or walking away."
According to the regulatory filing, the changes will take place after the sale of its core business is completed with Verizon for roughly $4.8 billion.
I'm genuinely surprised it's worth that much.
Except for that last line:
So it's not really final.
According to the regulatory filing, the changes will take place after the sale of its core business is completed with Verizon for roughly $4.8 billion.
I'm genuinely surprised it's worth that much.
I'm genuinely surprised they managed to find a worse name than Verizon.
Microsoft offered $45 Billion
The stupidest move was when Yahoo refused the Microsoft offer. It was just down hill from then on.
Re:Microsoft offered $45 Billion (Score:4, Insightful)
Precisely. Everybody blames Marissa Mayer, and while her time at the top has hardly been stellar, she was handed a sinking ship. It's Jerry Yang whose responsible for Yahoo's decrepitude.
I'm confused. Is $4.8 billion how much Verizon paid for Yahoo!, or is it how much Yahoo! paid Verizon to take it over?
According to the regulatory filing, the changes will take place after the sale of its core business is completed with Verizon for roughly $4.8 billion.
I'm genuinely surprised it's worth that much.
Where do I sign up for that job? Go to work, collect a hefty paycheck, be completely incompetent and unaccountable then get a wind fall at the end. PROFIT!
Re: How much? (Score:4, Interesting)
The user data is available for _much_ cheaper than that.
Got alt-tabbed
WTF? Investment company?
I think that is in reference to the Alibaba shares and the shares in a few other China-based companies that Verizon isn't acquiring, so what's left will basically be a holding company for those shares and probably some patents too.
Have you even read the summary?
Are you really that dumb, or are you just trolling?
My new ringtone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Yahoo brand
Re:Yahoo brand (Score:4, Funny)
I always thought that Yahoo was well-named, a company run by a bunch of Yahoos...
Re:Yahoo brand (Score:5, Informative)
I always thought that Yahoo was well-named, a company run by a bunch of Yahoos...
I know, right? (For those that don't get it, here's what the word yahoo [merriam-webster.com] actually means when not yelled by a cowboy.)
To the guy in the summary who said: "I'm old enough to remember when Yahoo was a series of directories on a University's computers"... well, I'm old enough to remember when 'yahoo' was a name for a boorish idiot.
I'm old enough to remember when Yahoos were depraved, simple humans (from Gulliver's Travels).
Of course thats probably a apt description of the board.
it's actually an acronym
It's a Backronym [wikipedia.org].
Yeah I know right. I've had my Yahoo! email address for over 15 years. I sure hope I get to keep it....even though I seem to get a few snickers when I give it to people. DonkeyPunchMe@Altaba.com just doesn't have the same ring to it.
Re:Yahoo brand (Score:5, Funny)
I use the for my junk email address.
If I have to go to the effort of changing it to altaba.com, I'll just pull the plug on them.
I'm a paying customer FWIW (didn't want the ads with the email).
I still remember, in the old days, arguing via email with a Yahoo curator - trying to convince her to add my little podunk website to their index.
They really used to matter...
There was a time when my personal home page from college was the #1 entry for duct tape
... for taping myself to a wall and making a bunch of jokes about it. Man, those were heady days.
How long has it been since they had their slogan, "Do you, uh
... YaHOOOOOO-OOOO?" Feels like just yesterday, but it's probably been more than a decade.
Have they? I thought that the Yahoo brand was one of the assets that they were selling to Verizon.
Re: (Score:3)
Yep. The AliBaba similarity is strong in this brand. Also, did this news just come out after the Jack Ma meeting with Trump? This is something to watch, how this moves foward.
Yabba Dabba Doo! (Score:5, Insightful)
If they paid branding consultants millions to come up with "Altaba", somebody deserves to be beaten black and blue with a briefcase, including the consultants.
Re:Yabba Dabba Doo! (Score:5, Insightful)
It's called Altaba because Alt+tab is exactly what you'll do if it turns up on your screen.
If they paid branding consultants millions to come up with "Altaba", somebody deserves to be beaten black and blue with a briefcase, including the consultants.
I'm guessing it's the same people who thought Marissa Meyer was worth tens of millions of dollars.
It's not like they had a high bar to clear. At least there's no exclamation point at the end of this one.
Altavista + Alibaba = Altaba
I initially read it as "Alt-tab-a" (= your reflex is to
press Alt-tab when you see anything Yahoo)
But it's Altaba, the bastard child of Altavista and Alibaba.
Carly Fiorina 2.0 (Score:5, Funny)
This version actually crashed a company permanently!
Up next: Ginni Rometty, CEO of IBM . . . although . . . they did get a butt-load of patents last year . . . maybe they need to change their name to IPM, International Patents Machines . . .
Then Mary Barra (GM) followed by
Meg Whitman (what's left of HP)
Great performers here.
Re:Carly Fiorina 2.0 (Score:5, Informative)
I'm not sure how many have been granted, but I have over 30 patents submitted with IBM. One really good, one ok, and 30+ other pieces of crap. I honestly don't get the point. They're so fluffy they have no teeth or they are just crap. I felt dirty submitting some of them, but the bonus cash was awesome. We would literally watch Sci-fi movies as a group and start calling stuff out for potential patents. Multiple patents are direct rip-offs of things in Minority Report, yea no prior art there. Then we would have brainstorming parties where they would have lists of words like sight, smell, hear, taste, and touch and then they would just yell out things like printer, what about a printer that prints taste, what about one that prints smells, etc, and they would write up a patent for every one. I honestly have no idea how they passed then non-obvious hurdle. They also often lacked a major component, hey we're patenting faster then light travel all I need is a faster then light engine. I'm down to one patent every 18 months, but they're solid things that unfortunately net me a lot less cash.
What... WHAT? (Score:5, Insightful)
"Yahoo" is still an powerful brand name that's decades old.
Who the hell throws away a household brand name and comes up with a brand new one? That's one of the biggest assets they still had. Yahoo as a brand name, Yahoo News (which tons of women still use as their primary source), and Yahoo e-mail (eww.) That, and of course as the older poster mentioned, their existing customer data. (Which everyone has now, hint hint, wink wink.)
Altaba? I mean, what is that? People are going to confuse it with "Alibaba."
So, was customer data really hacked or sold away?
Re:What... WHAT? (Score:5, Interesting)
They are telegraphing their business plan.
The Yahoo name is worth about as much as AOL's name. Fuckall. A way of painting 'I'm clueless, please abuse me' on your account.
But Yahoo owns 20% of Alibaba. Yahoo could greatly increase their value by just becoming an Americanized version of Alibaba, competing with Amazon but with 100% chinese made knockoffs and junk (rather than 50%).
Re: (Score:2)
The yahoo name is still worth their home page and search engine.
Both of those are valuable.
I am not seeing what there is to earn on renaming, when there is no bad faith against Yahoo in itself.
It *is* an Alibaba holding company (Score:2)
> Altaba? I mean, what is that? People are going to confuse it with "Alibaba."
With Verizon buying Yahoo mail, Yahoo news, etc., the remains of the company will just be their Alibaba stock, which is already their primary asset. Buying Altaba *is* buying Alibaba, with one step of indirection. It's how you buy Alibaba stock if you want to (on paper) own a US company.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yahoo! the name is the only thing worth over a billion dollars. Everything else Yahoo does is done better by someone else. Hell the only reason I can even think of why Verizon is buying Yahoo and not use the name is so they can finally get their customers off of the Yahoo Experience Email Clusterfuck they put their customers into almost a decade ago.
It's like buying the Dead Corpse of Seabiscuit for a billion dollars and renaming it Sparkle Princess.
Re: (Score:2)
Altaba? I mean, what is that? People are going to confuse it with "Alibaba."
BING was also a surprise to everyone, and look how well it did
Re: (Score:2)
Altaba? I mean, what is that? People are going to confuse it with "Alibaba."
That's the point. Isn't it.
The second choice was probably gogle or gooogle
Re: (Score:2)
The name isn't going away. The name is getting sold to Verizon with most of their core services. The husk that's left over after the sale will be little more than a holding company for Alibaba shares, hence the new name.
Yahoo brand (Score:5, Informative)
I think everybody's jumping the gun here. What's left of Yahoo after the sale -- which will basically just be an investment holding company -- will change its name to Altbaba. I see no reason why Verizon wouldn't continue to operate Yahoo's core web businesses under the Yahoo brand. To not do so sounds like a tremendous waste of money.
Re: (Score:2)
Yahoo users are fools. The only value is in the bookmarks. So keep the domains and redirect them to the new site.
How much do you think the AOL name is worth? Yahoo is no different.
Re: (Score:3)
A better choice is to not use your ISP supplied email, at all. Do you expect to keep your ISP for all that long? Using their email etc just makes the market for ISPs sticky, which is good for them, bad for you.
Comparing Yahoo with Google... (Score:2)
...is a perfect illustration of the principle: "A-level people hire other A-level people. B-level people hire C-level people."
Wait, who hires the B-level people, then?
B-level people are those who have reached their career pinnacle according to the Peter Principle.
some of you really don't get it (Score:5, Insightful)
Yahoo (including the name), is being sold off to Verizon. Altababa is the parts that are left (ie, a big pile of Alibaba stock). The yahoo name, domain, etc are not going away, they'll just have a new corporate overlord.
Kind of like how slashdot wasn't renamed (or improved!) when bendover.net bought them, or VA Linux, or VA Research, or SourceForge, or Geek.Net or Dice.com, or BizX. Other than (fuck) beta, there have been no updates whatsoever since 1998.
Sad
Re: (Score:3)
A yahoo email address was my first official email.
Psst. <whisper>Dude, you don't say that out loud. It's almost as bad as admitting you had an aol.com address.</whisper>
Re: (Score:3)
In all fairness, I would say Yahoo was already entering into a death spiral when Marissa came on board. I don't see how anyone thought the company could have been saved at that point and figured her real job was to make the company look good enough to get it sold.
She was probably doing as good as anyone else until the news of the email hacks came out.
It's nice to have "yahoo" back as an English word. (Score:2)
I miss the word more that I'll miss the company.
I've been doing computers ... (Score:2)
... since Moby Dick was a minnow.
Yahoo crapped out a long time ago when it lost its compass.
They were, at one time, the "go to" search engine and stepped away from that core competency to do every goddam thing EXCEPT search.
Let's remember this headline as we watch Apple make the same mistake.
Altaba?
I'm not sure Yahoo! was salvagable
And This is What Mismanagement Looks Like (Score:5, Insightful)
And this, ladies and gentlemen is what a parade of mismanagement looks like. Corporate raider CEO after corporate raider CEO trying to pump up short term valuation at the expense of long term viability.
I have said it before, I will say it again. Every executive level and board member should be required by law to receive all compensation above 10x median employee salary as stock options that start to mature in 5 years and mature 20% per year. Thus, if they get $10M per year pay, something like $9.4M is tied up for 5 years and they don't get 100% out of their first years pay until the 10th year. Force these slash and burn CEOs who are only looking to line their pockets to ensure long term corporate viability.
Re:And This is What Mismanagement Looks Like (Score:5, Interesting)
And this, ladies and gentlemen is what a parade of mismanagement looks like. Corporate raider CEO after corporate raider CEO trying to pump up short term valuation at the expense of long term viability.
That got you a +5 on
/., but it is a load of crap. Mayer wasn't a raider CEO and she didn't try to pump up short term valuation. Quite the opposite, she tried to find some way to build real value in what was clearly a moribund company. I'm not saying she did a good job -- it's entirely possible that a good CEO could have found a way to preserve and grow Yahoo. But it's also entirely possible that there was just nothing there to work with, and in fact that looks most likely to me.
Yahoo! had been coasting for a very long time when Mayer took job. Basically, the company's reason for existence ceased when Google proved in the late 90s that hand-curated directories were a dead end (up until that point, the general consensus was that search engines were doomed to failure; they were better at indexing but terrible at relevance and expected to get dramatically worse as the size of the Internet grew). But because Yahoo! had established itself as a major player it continued attracting capital, and thanks to some good deals with PC makers which got the Yahoo! search bar pre-installed on lots of machines, built considerable mindshare as a landing page and an email service. That ensured a small but decent ad revenue flow.
But Yahoo! was never able to find a way to build a compelling product. Its ad revenues on the desktop were in decline, thanks in large part to the demise of the landing page concept and it basically completely failed to make the transition to mobile (though it did make some nice apps). What Mayer needed to do to be successful was to take the talent and the revenue and use it to create an entirely new business. Pulling all of the employees back into the office was part of her strategy for doing that, based on the theory that co-located people are more capable of generating innovative ideas (which is true, but "more capable" is not a guarantee of a result).
But creating an entirely new line of business isn't an easy thing to do, even given a large pool of talent and plenty of money. Or, rather, it's easy to do on a small scale, but it's hard to create something that will scale rapidly up to become a multi-billion dollar business. It's actually a little easier to find a promising startup to acquire and then grow that... but even that is a crapshoot, and none of Mayer's acquisitions panned out.
So, Yahoo!'s failure had nothing whatsoever to do with corporate raiding CEOs or pump 'n dump schemes. Mayer attempted to succeed, and failed, plain and simple.
What Mayer needed to do to be successful was to take the talent and the revenue and use it to create an entirely new business. Pulling all of the employees back into the office was part of her strategy for doing that, based on the theory that co-located people are more capable of generating innovative ideas (which is true, but "more capable" is not a guarantee of a result).
I think the idea of creating a new business out of it makes a ton of sense, but I think where Mayer personally ran aground was alienating her employees from day 1.
I think the evidence is pretty clear Mayer has genius level intelligence based on her education and her work at Google, but I also think she came in with a chip on her shoulder from Google you could see underneath the Superwoman cape she donned. Showing up and disrupting the work culture with an "arbeit macht frei" mindset poisoned the well from
Altabavista ? (Score:2)
Sorry
... Could not resist ...
Thinking back on the MS bid (Score:3)
I! Cannot! Help! But! Remember! The! Many! Billions! Microsoft! Was! Willing! To! Shell! Out! For! Yahoo!.
http://www.forbes.com/sites/petercohan/2014/01/21/should-microsoft-acquire-yahoo-for-53-billion/#651371e6a19e
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
She failed at Google, she failed Yahoo
yeah, but her bank balance didn't though so do you think she cares?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
She didn't fail at Google, she was widely respected both internally and externally. Hence why the Yahoo board chose as CEO of the company.
The reality is Yahoo has been a zombie for years, only the investors weren't ready to admit it and put it down.
Re:Finally! (Score:4, Interesting)
Bullshit. She was known as a shitty project manager but had a relationship with Larry and later a few other higher ups so most people just let it go and she rose through the ranks.
Re:Finally! (Score:5, Interesting)
She didn't fail at Google, she was widely respected both internally and externally. Hence why the Yahoo board chose as CEO of the company.
>
While at Google, she was demoted and left shortly after. Yahoo hired her because "she worked at Google, she must be smart".
This sort of shit happens all the time. Helwett-Packard, world's largest computer hardware maker hired a CEO from a software-only company, who had recently been fired after only 2 years as CEO. And then, after only 11 months at HP, fired him and replaced with him the the former CEO of Ebay.
Re:Finally! (Score:5, Insightful)
Read these posts and you'll realize how tough Hillary had it from the get-go. Bigotry, nationalism, racism, sexism, tribalism of all sorts are not confined to truck drivers in the Deep South. Presumably almost all the folks posting here are college-educated with at least middle-class backgrounds.
So no, Hillary didn't do a terrible job. She just didn't a spectacular job like Obama did in 2008 and 2012, and that's what is needed to get past this unbelievable bigoted shit.
Re:Finally! (Score:5, Interesting)
She didn't fail at Google, she was widely respected both internally and externally. Hence why the Yahoo board chose as CEO of the company.
The reality is Yahoo has been a zombie for years, only the investors weren't ready to admit it and put it down.
Her reputation was for working at Google. Not for being some kind of super worker. No. Her rep was for being there and having been there early on and long enough to be somebody important without actually contributing a hell of a lot. It's really a lot like having a low
/. user number. It gains some respect and whatever but it doesn't really mean much.
The only reason Marissa's adventures at Yahoo lasted this long is that she was fairly smart and it helped obscure that she had no clue what the hell she was doing.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Yeah. She was in charge of search, and we all know how much Google search sucks. Maybe instead of "Altaba," they should call the new company "Alta Vista."
Re:Finally! (Score:5, Informative)
"She failed at Google"
Yeah. She was in charge of search, and we all know how much Google search sucks. Maybe instead of "Altaba," they should call the new company "Alta Vista."
Wrong. She was not in charge of search at all. She had a role in the design of the search page, then she was in charge of user experience and the shopping stuff. The search stuff was (is) handled by engineers not by a PM/QA person.
Re:Finally! (Score:5, Informative)
Dude not only do you suck at being snippy, you're wrong and that "Israeli Engineering Open House" blog page is not a reference.
She was not in charge of search - she was actually removed from that team because the real search guy (Amit Singhal) complained and they sent her to the shopping division ("Products Search") where they eventually put someone above her because she was a pain in the ass.
Re:Finally! (Score:4, Interesting)
Maybe instead of "Altaba," they should call the new company "Alta Vista."
My first thought was that the name was going to be a concern. One company with major search engine roots changing its name to one that starts with the same five letters and ends on the same as another major search engine? Will HP (or whoever owns the rights to altavista these days) let that happen without unleashing the lawyers?
What's next? Google renaming to altabeta?
Re: (Score:2)
She failed at Google, she failed Yahoo...
She'll probably be the next head of Telstra.
Re:Finally! (Score:4, Insightful)
Carly Fiorina, it's debatable.
Re:Finally! (Score:5, Informative)
Re:Finally! (Score:4, Funny)
Angela Merkel.
Re: (Score:3)
I've seen some estimates (googling "Marissa Mayer Severance" as high as $110 million.
That's pretty good for running a company further into the ground. I would have done it for half the price.
"Time to spend more time with the family" as they say.
Re:55 million golden parachute!! (Score:5, Funny)
I haven't seen any figures but regardless, she did manage to sell a worthless company for 4+ billions. That's worth a bonus.
The purchase details are still pending an investigation following the accounts leak. Most likely, the figure will go down. But by how much is TBD.
AOL turned themselves into a media business and actually owned a lot of high traffic websites like The Huffington Post, TechCrunch, and Engadget. Can't really see that worth $4B either, but it's not like they bought a dial-up business.
Yahoo probably still has Alibaba shares I assume? That might be worth quite a lot, much more than Yahoo is worth.
Why bother with a CEO? (Score:4, Insightful)
Seems like you could just as easily replace these CEOs with a magic 8 ball and get similar results.
Re:Why bother with a CEO? (Score:4, Funny)
Seems like you could just as easily replace these CEOs with a magic 8 ball and get similar results.
And now here you are, trying to automate away the jobs of CEOs. You evil creten! Just think of the terror their wives will have to endure -- down to only 2 summer houses. How long do you expect them to endure this punishment?
She was hired because she had a pussy, she failed because she is a moron.
That was just a way to lay people off (Score:2)
It's not the hiring that's the problem so much as the insane over-hype that accompanies the hiring. Elizabeth Homes was getting gushing cover stories in major publications before she had even proven that Theranos's technology even worked.
The rationale for Altaba is that the key sequence can be easily struck by the first three fingers of the left hand. Try it!
Hey, who put the L way over there?