The End of Yahoo: Marissa Mayer To Resign; Yahoo To Change Its Name To Altaba (arstechnica.com) 280

Posted by BeauHD from the end-of-an-era dept.
maxcelcat writes: Spotted on The Register's twitter feed: Yahoo! Submission to The SEC. Most of the board is leaving, including CEO Marissa Mayer. The company has been bought by Verizon and is changing its name to Altaba Inc. I'm old enough to remember when Yahoo was a series of directories on a University's computers, where you could browse a hierarchical list of websites by category. And here I am watching the company's demise. According to the regulatory filing, the changes will take place after the sale of its core business is completed with Verizon for roughly $4.8 billion. The Wall Street Journal notes: "Verizon officials have indicated all options remain possible, including renegotiating the terms of the deal or walking away."

  • How much? (Score:5, Funny)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Monday January 09, 2017 @08:45PM (#53638519)

    According to the regulatory filing, the changes will take place after the sale of its core business is completed with Verizon for roughly $4.8 billion.

    I'm genuinely surprised it's worth that much.

  • My new ringtone (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 09, 2017 @08:50PM (#53638553)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • Yahoo brand (Score:4, Insightful)

    by manu0601 ( 2221348 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @08:52PM (#53638569)
    It is weird they decided to ditch the Yahoo brand, which is one of the last remaining asset (along with customer data).

  • Yabba Dabba Doo! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @08:57PM (#53638601) Journal

    If they paid branding consultants millions to come up with "Altaba", somebody deserves to be beaten black and blue with a briefcase, including the consultants.

  • Carly Fiorina 2.0 (Score:5, Funny)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @08:58PM (#53638607) Homepage Journal

    This version actually crashed a company permanently!

    • Up next: Ginni Rometty, CEO of IBM . . . although . . . they did get a butt-load of patents last year . . . maybe they need to change their name to IPM, International Patents Machines . . .

      • Then Mary Barra (GM) followed by
        Meg Whitman (what's left of HP)

        Great performers here.

      • Re:Carly Fiorina 2.0 (Score:5, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 09, 2017 @10:15PM (#53639081)

        I'm not sure how many have been granted, but I have over 30 patents submitted with IBM. One really good, one ok, and 30+ other pieces of crap. I honestly don't get the point. They're so fluffy they have no teeth or they are just crap. I felt dirty submitting some of them, but the bonus cash was awesome. We would literally watch Sci-fi movies as a group and start calling stuff out for potential patents. Multiple patents are direct rip-offs of things in Minority Report, yea no prior art there. Then we would have brainstorming parties where they would have lists of words like sight, smell, hear, taste, and touch and then they would just yell out things like printer, what about a printer that prints taste, what about one that prints smells, etc, and they would write up a patent for every one. I honestly have no idea how they passed then non-obvious hurdle. They also often lacked a major component, hey we're patenting faster then light travel all I need is a faster then light engine. I'm down to one patent every 18 months, but they're solid things that unfortunately net me a lot less cash.

  • What... WHAT? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Chris Katko ( 2923353 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @09:01PM (#53638625)

    "Yahoo" is still an powerful brand name that's decades old.

    Who the hell throws away a household brand name and comes up with a brand new one? That's one of the biggest assets they still had. Yahoo as a brand name, Yahoo News (which tons of women still use as their primary source), and Yahoo e-mail (eww.) That, and of course as the older poster mentioned, their existing customer data. (Which everyone has now, hint hint, wink wink.)

    Altaba? I mean, what is that? People are going to confuse it with "Alibaba."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MouseR ( 3264 )

      So, was customer data really hacked or sold away?

    • Re:What... WHAT? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by HornWumpus ( 783565 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @09:09PM (#53638659)

      They are telegraphing their business plan.

      The Yahoo name is worth about as much as AOL's name. Fuckall. A way of painting 'I'm clueless, please abuse me' on your account.

      But Yahoo owns 20% of Alibaba. Yahoo could greatly increase their value by just becoming an Americanized version of Alibaba, competing with Amazon but with 100% chinese made knockoffs and junk (rather than 50%).

      • The yahoo name is still worth their home page and search engine.
        Both of those are valuable.
        I am not seeing what there is to earn on renaming, when there is no bad faith against Yahoo in itself.

    • > Altaba? I mean, what is that? People are going to confuse it with "Alibaba."

      With Verizon buying Yahoo mail, Yahoo news, etc., the remains of the company will just be their Alibaba stock, which is already their primary asset. Buying Altaba *is* buying Alibaba, with one step of indirection. It's how you buy Alibaba stock if you want to (on paper) own a US company.

    • Maybe "Aba" is an ancient Scandinavian word meaning Right. If so, apparently the new brand already has a bunch of followers.

    • Yahoo! the name is the only thing worth over a billion dollars. Everything else Yahoo does is done better by someone else. Hell the only reason I can even think of why Verizon is buying Yahoo and not use the name is so they can finally get their customers off of the Yahoo Experience Email Clusterfuck they put their customers into almost a decade ago.

      It's like buying the Dead Corpse of Seabiscuit for a billion dollars and renaming it Sparkle Princess.

    • Altaba? I mean, what is that? People are going to confuse it with "Alibaba."

      BING was also a surprise to everyone, and look how well it did

    • Altaba? I mean, what is that? People are going to confuse it with "Alibaba."

      That's the point. Isn't it.

      The second choice was probably gogle or gooogle

    • The name isn't going away. The name is getting sold to Verizon with most of their core services. The husk that's left over after the sale will be little more than a holding company for Alibaba shares, hence the new name.

  • Yahoo brand (Score:5, Informative)

    by PCM2 ( 4486 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @09:05PM (#53638637) Homepage

    I think everybody's jumping the gun here. What's left of Yahoo after the sale -- which will basically just be an investment holding company -- will change its name to Altbaba. I see no reason why Verizon wouldn't continue to operate Yahoo's core web businesses under the Yahoo brand. To not do so sounds like a tremendous waste of money.

    • Wish I had some mod points. You seem to be the only one who actually understands wtf is happening here.

    • Yahoo users are fools. The only value is in the bookmarks. So keep the domains and redirect them to the new site.

      How much do you think the AOL name is worth? Yahoo is no different.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by Luthair ( 847766 )
        AOL is a bit different, most of their properties don't use AOL in their name. On the other hand most of the core Yahoo properties do, with some exceptions like Flickr and Tumblr.

  • ...is a perfect illustration of the principle: "A-level people hire other A-level people. B-level people hire C-level people."

  • some of you really don't get it (Score:5, Insightful)

    by slashdice ( 3722985 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @09:19PM (#53638723)

    Yahoo (including the name), is being sold off to Verizon. Altababa is the parts that are left (ie, a big pile of Alibaba stock). The yahoo name, domain, etc are not going away, they'll just have a new corporate overlord.

    Kind of like how slashdot wasn't renamed (or improved!) when bendover.net bought them, or VA Linux, or VA Research, or SourceForge, or Geek.Net or Dice.com, or BizX. Other than (fuck) beta, there have been no updates whatsoever since 1998.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ark1 ( 873448 )
      Give points to this post. Core services acquired by Verizon will likely remain Yahoo branded.

  • Sad (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Monday January 09, 2017 @09:37PM (#53638839)
    A yahoo email address was my first official email. Melissa Mayer ran the company into the ground and she is gonna get a golden parachute.

    • A yahoo email address was my first official email.

      Psst. <whisper>Dude, you don't say that out loud. It's almost as bad as admitting you had an aol.com address.</whisper>

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Monoman ( 8745 )

      In all fairness, I would say Yahoo was already entering into a death spiral when Marissa came on board. I don't see how anyone thought the company could have been saved at that point and figured her real job was to make the company look good enough to get it sold.

      She was probably doing as good as anyone else until the news of the email hacks came out.

  • I miss the word more that I'll miss the company.

  • ... since Moby Dick was a minnow.

    Yahoo crapped out a long time ago when it lost its compass.

    They were, at one time, the "go to" search engine and stepped away from that core competency to do every goddam thing EXCEPT search.

    Let's remember this headline as we watch Apple make the same mistake.

  • How do you pronounce it? "OL-tuh-BAH?" "AL-TAB-uh?"
  • Could anyone have saved Yahoo!? I'm not sure even any extremely successful tech CEO - Nadella, Bezos, Picheai - could have done the job. It actually may be amazing that it's lasted as long as it has. The one thing Yahoo! has that is top notch is its financial pages which I use and hope it's one of the things either saved in its present form or taken over by someone who can keep it going. The financial features Google has are just awful.

  • And This is What Mismanagement Looks Like (Score:5, Insightful)

    by LeftCoastThinker ( 4697521 ) on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @12:18AM (#53639631)

    And this, ladies and gentlemen is what a parade of mismanagement looks like. Corporate raider CEO after corporate raider CEO trying to pump up short term valuation at the expense of long term viability.

    I have said it before, I will say it again. Every executive level and board member should be required by law to receive all compensation above 10x median employee salary as stock options that start to mature in 5 years and mature 20% per year. Thus, if they get $10M per year pay, something like $9.4M is tied up for 5 years and they don't get 100% out of their first years pay until the 10th year. Force these slash and burn CEOs who are only looking to line their pockets to ensure long term corporate viability.

    • Re:And This is What Mismanagement Looks Like (Score:5, Interesting)

      by swillden ( 191260 ) <shawn-ds@willden.org> on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @04:23AM (#53640201) Homepage Journal

      And this, ladies and gentlemen is what a parade of mismanagement looks like. Corporate raider CEO after corporate raider CEO trying to pump up short term valuation at the expense of long term viability.

      That got you a +5 on /., but it is a load of crap. Mayer wasn't a raider CEO and she didn't try to pump up short term valuation. Quite the opposite, she tried to find some way to build real value in what was clearly a moribund company. I'm not saying she did a good job -- it's entirely possible that a good CEO could have found a way to preserve and grow Yahoo. But it's also entirely possible that there was just nothing there to work with, and in fact that looks most likely to me.

      Yahoo! had been coasting for a very long time when Mayer took job. Basically, the company's reason for existence ceased when Google proved in the late 90s that hand-curated directories were a dead end (up until that point, the general consensus was that search engines were doomed to failure; they were better at indexing but terrible at relevance and expected to get dramatically worse as the size of the Internet grew). But because Yahoo! had established itself as a major player it continued attracting capital, and thanks to some good deals with PC makers which got the Yahoo! search bar pre-installed on lots of machines, built considerable mindshare as a landing page and an email service. That ensured a small but decent ad revenue flow.

      But Yahoo! was never able to find a way to build a compelling product. Its ad revenues on the desktop were in decline, thanks in large part to the demise of the landing page concept and it basically completely failed to make the transition to mobile (though it did make some nice apps). What Mayer needed to do to be successful was to take the talent and the revenue and use it to create an entirely new business. Pulling all of the employees back into the office was part of her strategy for doing that, based on the theory that co-located people are more capable of generating innovative ideas (which is true, but "more capable" is not a guarantee of a result).

      But creating an entirely new line of business isn't an easy thing to do, even given a large pool of talent and plenty of money. Or, rather, it's easy to do on a small scale, but it's hard to create something that will scale rapidly up to become a multi-billion dollar business. It's actually a little easier to find a promising startup to acquire and then grow that... but even that is a crapshoot, and none of Mayer's acquisitions panned out.

      So, Yahoo!'s failure had nothing whatsoever to do with corporate raiding CEOs or pump 'n dump schemes. Mayer attempted to succeed, and failed, plain and simple.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        What Mayer needed to do to be successful was to take the talent and the revenue and use it to create an entirely new business. Pulling all of the employees back into the office was part of her strategy for doing that, based on the theory that co-located people are more capable of generating innovative ideas (which is true, but "more capable" is not a guarantee of a result).

        I think the idea of creating a new business out of it makes a ton of sense, but I think where Mayer personally ran aground was alienating her employees from day 1.

        I think the evidence is pretty clear Mayer has genius level intelligence based on her education and her work at Google, but I also think she came in with a chip on her shoulder from Google you could see underneath the Superwoman cape she donned. Showing up and disrupting the work culture with an "arbeit macht frei" mindset poisoned the well from

  • Sorry ... Could not resist ...

  • Thinking back on the MS bid (Score:3)

    by GeekWithAKnife ( 2717871 ) on Tuesday January 10, 2017 @04:25AM (#53640205)

    I! Cannot! Help! But! Remember! The! Many! Billions! Microsoft! Was! Willing! To! Shell! Out! For! Yahoo!.

    http://www.forbes.com/sites/petercohan/2014/01/21/should-microsoft-acquire-yahoo-for-53-billion/#651371e6a19e

