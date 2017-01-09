The End of Yahoo: Marissa Mayer To Resign; Yahoo To Change Its Name To Altaba (arstechnica.com) 25
maxcelcat writes: Spotted on The Register's twitter feed: Yahoo! Submission to The SEC. Most of the board is leaving, including CEO Marissa Mayer. The company has been bought by Verizon and is changing its name to Altaba Inc. I'm old enough to remember when Yahoo was a series of directories on a University's computers, where you could browse a hierarchical list of websites by category. And here I am watching the company's demise. According to the regulatory filing, the changes will take place after the sale of its core business is completed with Verizon for roughly $4.8 billion. The Wall Street Journal notes: "Verizon officials have indicated all options remain possible, including renegotiating the terms of the deal or walking away."
How much? (Score:3)
I'm genuinely surprised it's worth that much.
A huge windfall of user data for Verizon. Advertising coming your way soon!
Except for that last line:
So it's not really final.
Carly Fiorina, it's debatable.
Oh yea, go ahead and change the name, jerks! (Score:1)
Most of the world will forget, some may even forgive, but we will not.
Yahoo brand (Score:2)
I always thought that Yahoo was well-named, a company run by a bunch of Yahoos...
Yeah I know right. I've had my Yahoo! email address for over 15 years. I sure hope I get to keep it....even though I seem to get a few snickers when I give it to people. DonkeyPunchMe@Altaba.com just doesn't have the same ring to it.
I still remember, in the old days, arguing via email with a Yahoo curator - trying to convince her to add my little podunk website to their index.
They really used to matter...
Yabba Dabba Doo! (Score:1)
If they paid branding consultants millions to come up with "Altaba", somebody deserves to be beaten black and blue with a briefcase, including the consultants.
Carly Fiorina 2.0 (Score:2)
This version actually crashed a company permanently!
What... WHAT? (Score:2)
"Yahoo" is still an powerful brand name that's decades old.
Who the hell throws away a household brand name and comes up with a brand new one? That's one of the biggest assets they still had. Yahoo as a brand name, Yahoo News (which tons of women still use as their primary source), and Yahoo e-mail (eww.) That, and of course as the older poster mentioned, their existing customer data. (Which everyone has now, hint hint, wink wink.)
Altaba? I mean, what is that? People are going to confuse it with "Alibaba."
I think everybody's jumping the gun here. What's left of Yahoo after the sale -- which will basically just be an investment holding company -- will change its name to Altbaba. I see no reason why Verizon wouldn't continue to operate Yahoo's core web businesses under the Yahoo brand. To not do so sounds like a tremendous waste of money.