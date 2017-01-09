The End of Yahoo: Marissa Mayer To Resign; Yahoo To Change Its Name To Altaba (arstechnica.com) 10
maxcelcat writes: Spotted on The Register's twitter feed: Yahoo! Submission to The SEC. Most of the board is leaving, including CEO Marissa Mayer. The company has been bought by Verizon and is changing its name to Altaba Inc. I'm old enough to remember when Yahoo was a series of directories on a University's computers, where you could browse a hierarchical list of websites by category. And here I am watching the company's demise. According to the regulatory filing, the changes will take place after the sale of its core business is completed with Verizon for roughly $4.8 billion. The Wall Street Journal notes: "Verizon officials have indicated all options remain possible, including renegotiating the terms of the deal or walking away."
How much? (Score:3)
According to the regulatory filing, the changes will take place after the sale of its core business is completed with Verizon for roughly $4.8 billion.
I'm genuinely surprised it's worth that much.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Except for that last line:
So it's not really final.
Oh yea, go ahead and change the name, jerks! (Score:1)
Most of the world will forget, some may even forgive, but we will not.
Yahoo brand (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I always thought that Yahoo was well-named, a company run by a bunch of Yahoos...