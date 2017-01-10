WeChat Beats Google in Releasing Apps That Don't Need Downloading or Installing (mashable.com) 7
An anonymous reader shares a Mashable report: Click on a link in China's top messaging app, WeChat, and you'll be taken to a rich app-like experience, but without needing to download or install anything. Tencent, WeChat's maker, on Monday released "mini programs." The new mini programs work within the messaging app, and the early crop at launch include a Prisma-like photo editing app, a Pomodoro Timer productivity app, a flight search engine, and one for recipe searches. With the mini programs, the already-dominant WeChat continues its march to become practically ubiquitous on Chinese handsets, where people already use the messenger for real-life tasks like paying at restaurants, to hailing a Didi Chuxing ride. Last year, Google too announced that it would soon allow users to check out apps without downloading or installing them. The feature is yet to go live.
Congratulations - you invented the WWW
Congratulations - you invented the World Wide Web
Re: (Score:2)
And you still have to download it. At least once. If not every time you use it.
Re: (Score:1)
Unless downloading means something else to marketing people than it means to me...
Re: (Score:2)
Congratulations - you invented the World Wide Web
There is probably a tiny bit more to it than that; nothing new in running against an application server, of course, but I suppose the real story might be that networking on mobiles is now considered mature and cheap enough for this architecture to be viable. And, I don't think you can equate www with "application servers".