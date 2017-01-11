Instagram Stories Hits 150M Active Users, Adds Advertising To Instagram Stories (techcrunch.com) 12
An anonymous reader writes: Instagram Stories now has as many users as the last number announced by Snapchat, the app Instagram copied. And it's swiftly moving to monetize that massive audience. Along with the new 150 million daily user stat, Instagram today announced the launch of ads mixed into Stories. The unclickable 5-second photo and 15-second video ads appear between different people's stories and can be easily skipped. Instagram will also provide business accounts with analytics on the reach, impressions, replies and exits of their Stories.
Yay!! More advertising! (Score:2)
Yay!! More advertising! Just what I always wanted, thank you Instagram!
Instagram is Facebook. Avoid Facebook. (Score:3)
It amazes me that Facebook and Google and Microsoft and Adobe Systems believe they can use most people's ignorance of technology to abuse customers.
Another story: "The sale of Instagram to Facebook for a cool billion in the spring of 2012 was the ultimate Silicon Valley fairy tale: 18 months from launch to offer." [vanityfair.com].
Another quote: "The offer was even more impressive given Instagram's size and age. At the time, it had just 13 employees, operating out of a cramped space in the South Park section of San Francisco."