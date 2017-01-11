Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Facebook Social Networks

Instagram Stories Hits 150M Active Users, Adds Advertising To Instagram Stories (techcrunch.com) 12

Posted by msmash from the time-to-make-some-money dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Instagram Stories now has as many users as the last number announced by Snapchat, the app Instagram copied. And it's swiftly moving to monetize that massive audience. Along with the new 150 million daily user stat, Instagram today announced the launch of ads mixed into Stories. The unclickable 5-second photo and 15-second video ads appear between different people's stories and can be easily skipped. Instagram will also provide business accounts with analytics on the reach, impressions, replies and exits of their Stories.

Instagram Stories Hits 150M Active Users, Adds Advertising To Instagram Stories More | Reply

Instagram Stories Hits 150M Active Users, Adds Advertising To Instagram Stories

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

You know you've been spending too much time on the computer when your friend misdates a check, and you suggest adding a "++" to fix it.

Close