Facebook's 'Journalism Project' Seeks To Strengthen Online News (cnet.com) 38
Facebook is taking more responsibility over its role in the media industry. CNET reports on the company's announcement: The social network on Wednesday announced a new initiative called the Journalism Project, which seeks to put Facebook on steadier footing with the news industry. As part of the effort, the social network will work to help train journalists on how to use Facebook as a reporting tool and assist the public in figuring out how to sniff out misinformation. "We know that our community values sharing and discussing ideas and news," Fidji Simo, director of product for the project, wrote in a blog post. "And as a part of our service, we care a great deal about making sure that a healthy news ecosystem and journalism can thrive." The initiative is part of an about-face for Facebook, which for a long time shrugged off its influence on the news and downplayed the impact of misinformation circulated on Facebook on the 2016 presidential election. The company is now acknowledging the significant role it plays in the consumption of news online, along with its ability to shape journalism's future.
Facebook wants more liberal news (Score:1, Insightful)
That's what you'll get. Conservative news will be silenced.
Re:Facebook wants more liberal news (Score:5, Insightful)
There shouldn't be conservative or liberal news. There should just be news.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
There shouldn't be conservative or liberal news. There should just be news.
Nice in theory and if journalists actually aspired to be moral and ethical in their reporting it would be great. However, the problem with all this is NEWS (fake or not) is now a business. You have to sell advertisements or subscriptions to pay the bills... So what *you* think is news may just be some tall tale to somebody else and what gets reported is what makes the most money.
Facebook has already shown it's bias toward liberal news and expecting them to change their spots is fool hardy.
Trust me.... (Score:5, Insightful)
There isn't a conservative out there disagreeing with you. But well, gee.....mainstream news is so actively liberal that they'll give their presidential candidate the debate questions.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
We went other places. You damn New England liberals follow us everywhere. You ruined the north east. You ruined California. You ruined Colorado.
It's like you much up a place so bad that it's unlivable, then decide to move to the region where folks who don't want invasive government moved to when they left you. And then you just pass all the same stupid laws and taxes over until that place is ruined. In 20-30 years, Denver, Colorado will be an insane mecca of taxes and regulations that will be unbearable.
Re: (Score:2)
Correction: Conservative lies will be silenced.
Re: Facebook wants more liberal news (Score:5, Insightful)
However, Liberal lies will still get pumped up as truth(s).
"Influenced election". (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
I know of at least one person who offered their opinion on Facebook (that doesn't necessarily follow social views) and linked to articles supporting their opinion. Their account has been banned from posting for 60 days.
Based on this, It's not necessarily fake news the puppet masters are after. It's censorship.
Your one single data-point, based on an anecdote of someone else's experience, and devoid of further details, is hardly enough for the rest of us to conclude that it's "censorship."
America. Land of the Censored, Home of the Unaware.
Before you get too righteous and entitled, remind yourself that Facebook is not the government, and you don't pay for their service. They can set terms of service, and ban people for breaking them.
How about a simple "fact checked" icon? (Score:2)
This would benefit both FB and an organization like Snopes. When a story or link is shared, if the text checks out by some fact-checking source that is reputable, the story would get some type of icon showing that it is not pure garbage. If it is text, then it would be cryptographically signed somehow, so changing something in the story would make the icon disappear.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Snopes, reputable. HaHa.
Re: (Score:3)
Snopes, reputable. HaHa.
Kindly suggest alternatives.
IMHO, if a fact-checking organization has received both praise and scorn from representatives across the political spectrum, then it has an air of credibility.
But note that the number of time such praise or scorn is expressed may be unbalanced, if one side respects the truth less than the other.
YOUTUBE (Score:3)
I find YouTube to be the best fact checker.
The media claimed that Trump mocked a disabled reporter, or more to the point, that Trump mocked a reporter for his disability. Trump did in fact mock a reporter who is disabled. However, there are videos on youtube that will show you that those body movements of his are used regularly, not for mocking disabilities but to personify his view of someone who doesn't have an answer.
Most of the mainstream media also claimed that Donald Trump said soldiers that commit su
Snopes is NOT reputable for politics. (Score:1)
I have also noticed an interesting trend recently. A number of political articles on Snopes and fact check sites, where the conservative viewpoint or statement was in fact CORRECT. And they even discuss the evidence of such. But interestingly enough, in several of these cases the fact check articles NEVER post a conclusion. They don't include their "True or False" meters, etc.
And I have wondered, why is it that these articles where either the criticism of a conservative is debunked or the criticism of a
Not Just Misinformation (Score:3)
I personally feel fixing the filters would do a great deal to stop the spread of fake news.
Re: (Score:2)
What they are saying is (Score:2, Insightful)
that they care that only the right kind of propaganda reaches the audience, and that inconvenient truths etc. are labeled as "misinformation".
Just sounds like censorship (Score:2)
^subject.
By that rationale the Chinese "Great Firewall" is also China taking responsibility into what content their people can consume or not consume. If anyone thinks Facebook filters will be objective and accurate, they should pay more attention to history classes.
(Now then again I don't understand why people get their news from Facebook at all, but that's a different topic)
Flag #FAKENEWS (Score:2)
if find("Russia+Hacked+Election+Trump)
It won't work because... (Score:3)
...it's not what (most? many?) people want. They want their prefabricated beliefs to be bolstered by the "news" they consume and are very much not interested in "real news", aka facts. Just wade through the other comments here claiming FB will now just filter out everything from one end of the political spectrum in favor of the other. Those people will likely use the "fact checked" indicator as a marker of stories to avoid, since they are obviously going to be slanted and "fake".
"Misinformation" (Score:2)
I'll start to believe this hoo-ha about "fake news" being a SERIOUS effort to raise the standards of journalism when I see one reputable mainstream outlet reporting that 'hands up don't shoot' in Ferguson was ALSO 'fake news'.
Until then, it's just "my party lost" biased after-election whinging.
PROFIT! (Score:2)