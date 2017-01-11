Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Facebook Media Social Networks News

Facebook's 'Journalism Project' Seeks To Strengthen Online News (cnet.com) 38

Posted by msmash from the assuming-responsibility dept.
Facebook is taking more responsibility over its role in the media industry. CNET reports on the company's announcement: The social network on Wednesday announced a new initiative called the Journalism Project, which seeks to put Facebook on steadier footing with the news industry. As part of the effort, the social network will work to help train journalists on how to use Facebook as a reporting tool and assist the public in figuring out how to sniff out misinformation. "We know that our community values sharing and discussing ideas and news," Fidji Simo, director of product for the project, wrote in a blog post. "And as a part of our service, we care a great deal about making sure that a healthy news ecosystem and journalism can thrive." The initiative is part of an about-face for Facebook, which for a long time shrugged off its influence on the news and downplayed the impact of misinformation circulated on Facebook on the 2016 presidential election. The company is now acknowledging the significant role it plays in the consumption of news online, along with its ability to shape journalism's future.

Facebook's 'Journalism Project' Seeks To Strengthen Online News

  • Facebook wants more liberal news (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That's what you'll get. Conservative news will be silenced.

    • Re:Facebook wants more liberal news (Score:5, Insightful)

      by dugancent ( 2616577 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @03:48PM (#53650005)

      There shouldn't be conservative or liberal news. There should just be news.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        There shouldn't be conservative or liberal news. There should just be news.

        Nice in theory and if journalists actually aspired to be moral and ethical in their reporting it would be great. However, the problem with all this is NEWS (fake or not) is now a business. You have to sell advertisements or subscriptions to pay the bills... So what *you* think is news may just be some tall tale to somebody else and what gets reported is what makes the most money.

        Facebook has already shown it's bias toward liberal news and expecting them to change their spots is fool hardy.

      • Trust me.... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by PortHaven ( 242123 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @04:24PM (#53650199) Homepage

        There isn't a conservative out there disagreeing with you. But well, gee.....mainstream news is so actively liberal that they'll give their presidential candidate the debate questions.

      • Why is there 'news' on Facebook at all? How about they put a big disclaimer on the front page that says "Facebook is not a news source, anything posted claiming to be 'news' should not be taken seriously unless verified by actual news organizations, you have been warned"?

    • Correction: Conservative lies will be silenced.

  • "Influenced election". (Score:5, Insightful)

    by fishscene ( 3662081 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @03:53PM (#53650031)
    So Fake News is the culprit for influencing the election? Fake news has *always* influenced the election. Anywho, I know of at least one person who offered their opinion on Facebook (that doesn't necessarily follow social views) and linked to articles supporting their opinion. Their account has been banned from posting for 60 days. Based on this, It's not necessarily fake news the puppet masters are after. It's censorship. America. Land of the Censored, Home of the Unaware.

    • I know of at least one person who offered their opinion on Facebook (that doesn't necessarily follow social views) and linked to articles supporting their opinion. Their account has been banned from posting for 60 days.

      Based on this, It's not necessarily fake news the puppet masters are after. It's censorship.

      Your one single data-point, based on an anecdote of someone else's experience, and devoid of further details, is hardly enough for the rest of us to conclude that it's "censorship."

      America. Land of the Censored, Home of the Unaware.

      Before you get too righteous and entitled, remind yourself that Facebook is not the government, and you don't pay for their service. They can set terms of service, and ban people for breaking them.

  • This would benefit both FB and an organization like Snopes. When a story or link is shared, if the text checks out by some fact-checking source that is reputable, the story would get some type of icon showing that it is not pure garbage. If it is text, then it would be cryptographically signed somehow, so changing something in the story would make the icon disappear.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Snopes, reputable. HaHa.

      • Snopes, reputable. HaHa.

        Kindly suggest alternatives.

        IMHO, if a fact-checking organization has received both praise and scorn from representatives across the political spectrum, then it has an air of credibility.

        But note that the number of time such praise or scorn is expressed may be unbalanced, if one side respects the truth less than the other.

        • I find YouTube to be the best fact checker.

          The media claimed that Trump mocked a disabled reporter, or more to the point, that Trump mocked a reporter for his disability. Trump did in fact mock a reporter who is disabled. However, there are videos on youtube that will show you that those body movements of his are used regularly, not for mocking disabilities but to personify his view of someone who doesn't have an answer.

          Most of the mainstream media also claimed that Donald Trump said soldiers that commit su

    • I have also noticed an interesting trend recently. A number of political articles on Snopes and fact check sites, where the conservative viewpoint or statement was in fact CORRECT. And they even discuss the evidence of such. But interestingly enough, in several of these cases the fact check articles NEVER post a conclusion. They don't include their "True or False" meters, etc.

      And I have wondered, why is it that these articles where either the criticism of a conservative is debunked or the criticism of a

  • Not Just Misinformation (Score:3)

    by Thelasko ( 1196535 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @03:57PM (#53650055) Journal
    Facebook's problem isn't only with misinformation. Their filters [bostonglobe.com] are likely responsible for the increased partisanship [pewresearch.org] in America and around the world.

    I personally feel fixing the filters would do a great deal to stop the spread of fake news.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ezdiy ( 2717051 )
      It's interesting how the polarizing emergence of PC and neoreactionary extremes roughly correlates with the time fb started to bias post order according to personal bubbles (facebook started forcing "algorithmic feed" in 2010). Could be mere coincidence, then again, it may be not. In which case, censoring hoaxes would be merely cosmetic band aid, doing nothing to fix the spiral of ignorance facebook could be causing in the first place.

  • What they are saying is (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    that they care that only the right kind of propaganda reaches the audience, and that inconvenient truths etc. are labeled as "misinformation".

  • ^subject.

    By that rationale the Chinese "Great Firewall" is also China taking responsibility into what content their people can consume or not consume. If anyone thinks Facebook filters will be objective and accurate, they should pay more attention to history classes.

    (Now then again I don't understand why people get their news from Facebook at all, but that's a different topic)

  • if find("Russia+Hacked+Election+Trump)

  • It won't work because... (Score:3)

    by djchristensen ( 472087 ) on Wednesday January 11, 2017 @04:28PM (#53650237)

    ...it's not what (most? many?) people want. They want their prefabricated beliefs to be bolstered by the "news" they consume and are very much not interested in "real news", aka facts. Just wade through the other comments here claiming FB will now just filter out everything from one end of the political spectrum in favor of the other. Those people will likely use the "fact checked" indicator as a marker of stories to avoid, since they are obviously going to be slanted and "fake".

  • I'll start to believe this hoo-ha about "fake news" being a SERIOUS effort to raise the standards of journalism when I see one reputable mainstream outlet reporting that 'hands up don't shoot' in Ferguson was ALSO 'fake news'.

    Until then, it's just "my party lost" biased after-election whinging.

  • 1: Weaken the integrity of the field of journalism by up-feeding fake news. 2: Promise to strengthen the integrity of journalism for money. 3: Profit.

