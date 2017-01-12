US EPA Accuses Fiat Chrysler of Excess Diesel Emissions (yahoo.com) 24
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of illegally using hidden software to allow excess diesel emissions to go undetected, the result of a probe that stemmed from regulators' investigation of rival Volkswagen AG. From a report: FCA shares plummeted as the maximum fine is about $4.6 billion. The EPA action affects 104,000 U.S. trucks and SUVs sold since 2014, about one-sixth the vehicles in the Volkswagen case. The EPA and California Air Resources Board told Fiat Chrysler it believes its undeclared auxiliary emissions control software allowed vehicles to generate excess pollution in violation of the law. Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne angrily rejected the allegations at a hastily-assembled conference call with reporters, saying there was no wrongdoing and the company never attempted to create software to cheat emissions rules by detecting when the vehicle was in test mode.
You do know that unless it's fairly new that Fx50 probably rolled off the assembly line w/o even a catalytic converter installed.
Newsflash, diesels smoke, especially older ones.
I drive an older VW diesel (not in scope of diesel gate) and was once ticketed for excessive smoke. I came to court with a clean bill of health from the emissions test and the ticket was dismissed.
My car will smoke if it's lugging or has not been pushed hard in a while. Pushing it hard will 'blow the soot out'.
All that having been
US EPA accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating on emissions test. A much more serious offense than having excessive emissions.
Clean Diesel? (Score:2)
The problem was discovered with new testing that better measures real-world emissions. The new tests were implemented in the wake of the VW scandal.
"Most vehicles pass these tests," said Giles. "It is by no means impossible to make a clean diesel passenger vehicle that meets these standards."
I though there were some people saying you couldn't make a diesel passenger vehicle the EPA liked, emissions wise. Am I wrong?
Conservatives need to realize cheating occurs (Score:1)
Fiat and VW have no love for you and your failed ideology.
Buy a plug-in electric car, SUV, or truck (they sell them for $9000 in China today and in First World nations like Canada) and stick it to the man.
Take back your own money and fill your tank with electrons that cost 1/20th what imported Russian gasoline does.
Or do you want to keep being serfs to your foreign masters?
Fiat and VW have no love for you and your failed ideology.
Buy a plug-in electric car, SUV, or truck (they sell them for $9000 in China today and in First World nations like Canada) and stick it to the man.
You do realize that the US has a huge number more electric vehicles available than Canada right? Most EVs are only available in CARB states, which Canada isn't.
Buy a plug-in electric car, SUV, or truck (they sell them for $9000 in China today and in First World nations like Canada) and stick it to the man.
And where do you think that electricity comes from? The vast majority of it is from fossil fuel electric generation plants [eia.gov]. Until nuclear takes over fossil fuels in power generation any arguments about the merits of electric vehicles is moot, except maybe, from an economic standpoint, electricity generated from coal plants.
As a side note about your comment about imported Russian gasoline, it appears most of the fossil fuels in the United States is actually imported from Canada [eia.gov].
This is why emissions testing should actually test (Score:2)
Who thought it was a good idea for any part of emissions testing to rely on a query to the entity being tested?
"I'm doing everything very efficiently, I promise!"
-Everyone
The only way that this would possibly be ok would be if the emissions testing system being queried was from a 3rd party that was forced to be installed in the vehicle. But I can see problems with that, too. If you are literally testing to see if a part is breaking the law or not, why the hell would you ever ask the manufacturer if the pa
