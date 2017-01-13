Open Source Codec Encodes Voice Into Only 700 Bits Per Second (rowetel.com) 51
Longtime Slashdot reader Bruce Perens writes: David Rowe VK5DGR has been working on ultra-low-bandwidth digital voice codecs for years, and his latest quest has been to come up with a digital codec that would compete well with single-sideband modulation used by ham contesters to score the longest-distance communications using HF radio. A new codec records clear, but not hi-fi, voice in 700 bits per second -- that's 88 bytes per second. Connected to an already-existing Open Source digital modem, it might beat SSB. Obviously there are other uses for recording voice at ultra-low-bandwidth. Many smartphones could record your voice for your entire life using their existing storage. A single IP packet could carry 15 seconds of speech. Ultra-low-bandwidth codecs don't help conventional VoIP, though. The payload size for low-latency voice is only a few bytes, and the packet overhead will be at least 10 times that size.
May be boring, but it's great for espionage!
Encoding voice more efficiently has implications far exceeding the amount of storage space required to save it. There's a reason why the article is comparing the new codec to single sideband [wikipedia.org]. When transmitting digital data over radio, it pretty much invariably (nowadays) means some sort of spread spectrum transmission. The fewer bits required per second means the less spectrum you are having to spread your signal over, this the more concentrated your signal is. A radio transmitter has a fixed power outp
I wonder how it performs on tonal languages like Cantonese.
Or more importantly, atonal languages like Klingon!
Is this project a response to the earlier controversy about proprietary codecs?
70 years * 365 days (roughly) * 24 * 60 * 60 * 88 bytes/sec / 1024 / 1024 / 1024 = 181GB
Is my math off or are they assuming such people will only have a 15 year life span?
There are 256GiB MicroSD cards on the market right now. So yes, this is entirely possible.
Only if that SD card were used EXCLUSIVELY for recording your voice, and it's ACTUALLY 256GB of usable space (capacity is always a lie, filesystems take up space too, etc.), and it doesn't fail over the decades, AND you don't live more than ~98 years, sure.
Nobody is assuming a 15 year life span.
The question is, why do you assume that people talk nonstop 24 hours per day?
I got the same as you. 2.59GB/year
Still damn impressive as 250GB m2 SSDs would hold ~ a century of voice.
Now, assuming that you are not talking continuously (say you talk 1/3 of the day; 8 hours of continuous talking; that's a lot) then you're at 60 GB/70Yr and that *is* valid for a high(ish) end smartphone.
MicroSD capacity should increase faster than the rate data is added to the device.
People talk in their sleep, you know.
good point. I suppose the low limit would be doing that while compressing the text stream via a pre-shared library and assuming optimum (no ECC required) communication channel?
To compute the channel capacity, you need to know the channel's signal-to-noise ratio as well as its bandwidth.
The Shannon channel capacity [wikipedia.org] formula is: C = B * log_2(1 + SNR) where C is the channel's capacity in bits/second, B is its bandwidth in hertz, log_2 is the base-2 logarithm and SNR is the channel's signal-to-noise ratio.
If we assume an SNR of 48 dB for a reasonable POTS line, its capacity would be C = 3 kHz * log_2(1 + 48 dB) ~= 3000 * log_2(63097) which is almost 48,000 bits per second.
This is a t
A new codec records clear, but not hi-fi, voice in 700 bits per second -- that's 88 bytes per second.
They're skirting the bottom edge of comprehensibility, the voice in the samples is by no means "clear". You have to focus very closely to understand that is being said much of the time, and even then, repeated listenings are sometimes necessary.
Though thats often true of amateur radio generally.
You're describing all of the tech support calls I've had to make in the past few years.
In other words, it's being efficient.
The brain has a very powerful voice and audio decoder. (In fact, the brain's wetware is so powerful to compensate for relatively poor sensors - but coupled with the power of the brain, they become much more powerful detection devi
" A single IP packet could carry 15 seconds of speec"
great
A stream of sounds is difficult to parse. Converting it via various codecs won't change that or make it more useful. Converting the analog wave sounds into meaningful digital data (in the form of words as text, musical notation, specific fart parameters, a database of whale or bird calls, etc) is more helpful and efficient. Meaning can be extracted and/or analyzed. As someone else suggests, those can be converted back to a semblance of the original sequential stream of sounds (but why?).
If you are communica
Do we finally have a 2400b mode? Would love to do digital but when existing FM transceivers. Due to HOA I can't (and yes have tried) do HF reliably.