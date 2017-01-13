Facebook No Longer Clearly Labels Edited Posts (mashable.com) 12
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Mashable: Have you ever made a cringeworthy mistake in a Facebook post? Don't lie, the answer is yes. If you have a sense of shame, Facebook at least allows you to go back and correct your gaffe by editing the post, a feature that certain other social media networks still haven't added. But evidence of your slip-up lived on with the tiny "Edited" label on the bottom of the post, signaling to your followers that you cared just enough to correct yourself on the internet. Sad. Apparently, however, that's no longer the case. It seems that Facebook has removed the on-post edited label, making it much more difficult to know when someone actually took the time to fix their mistake. In order to actually know whether or not your eyes were playing tricks on you when a friend's rant no longer has 15 spelling errors the second time you see it, you'll need to do some digging. Here's how the new editing looks, courtesy of my colleague Raymond Wong and his doubts about how cool the upcoming Nintendo Switch actually is. I noticed that he added a comment about the Switch, so I checked out the post information, via the drop-down menu. To see what happened, I have to view the edit history. When I look at his edit history, I can see all the changes that were made. In most cases, this type of editing isn't a big deal, but the move to hide post edit labels takes away one of the few features that provided any transparency for our online behavior.
Clearly Slashdot is Suprier. [eom] (Score:3)
[eom]
No (Score:3)
"Have you ever made a cringeworthy mistake in a Facebook post?"
No, because I don't have a fucking Facebook page.
And holy crap, did lil ol' me manage to get a 1st post?
Re: (Score:2)
No.
Re: (Score:2)
No but you are quick enough to point it out (almost like a sense of pride), guess what no one cares...
Eastasia (Score:2)
We've always been at war with Eastasia.
There are Pros and Cons (Score:2)
I've thought about this issue over years as I use both
/. and Reddit.
There are pros and cons of not having an edit button:
= Pros of Edit =
* I don't have to worry about spelling or grammar mistakes -- since I can fix them later
* I can expand to include additional thoughts post submit (I use this feature all the time on Reddit.)
= Cons of Edit =
* I can be lazy and just type stuff up not worrying about grammar and flow knowing that I can fix it "later"
* Posts can be redacted after the initial submit making it h
They shouldn't have it at all. (Score:1)
People should be free to change their mind, correct themselves, regret what they have done,
..
It's stupid the old content is shown at all. If I wanted it left I could had kept it.
Editing and removing posts (Score:1)
The whole "non-permanent" status of posts has been a long-term source of amusement for me. Even when it showed posts as "edited", deleted posts would just disappear.
So an ex of mine had a post about her big drooly bulldog. I can't remember my exact post, but I essentially posted something about my dog. Her husband - who rather dislikes me - pops up and posts something to the effect of
"well, you're probably just as stupid and ugly as that dog"
So I delete my post, and suddenly all that's left is her original