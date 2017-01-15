Thousands Of Cubans Now Have Internet Access (ap.org) 14
There's been a dramatic change in one of the world's least-connected countries. An anonymous reader quotes the AP: Since the summer of 2015, the Cuban government has opened 240 public Wi-Fi spots in parks and on street corners across the country... The government estimates that 100,000 Cubans connect to the internet daily. A new feature of urban life in Cuba is the sight of people sitting at all hours on street corners or park benches, their faces illuminated by the screen of smartphones connected by applications such as Facebook Messenger to relatives in Miami, Ecuador or other outposts of the Cuban diaspora...
Cuban ingenuity has spread internet far beyond those public places: thousands of people grab the public signals through commercially available repeaters, imported illegally into Cuba and often sold for about $100 -- double the original price. Mounted on rooftops, the repeaters grab the public signals and create a form of home internet increasingly available in private rentals for tourists and cafes and restaurants for Cubans and visitors alike.
The article also points out that last month, for the first time ever, 2,000 Cubans began receiving home internet access.
Cuban ingenuity has spread internet far beyond those public places: thousands of people grab the public signals through commercially available repeaters, imported illegally into Cuba and often sold for about $100 -- double the original price. Mounted on rooftops, the repeaters grab the public signals and create a form of home internet increasingly available in private rentals for tourists and cafes and restaurants for Cubans and visitors alike.
The article also points out that last month, for the first time ever, 2,000 Cubans began receiving home internet access.
Thousands of slashdotters (Score:2)
Good News, but ... (Score:2)
Let's see how long it takes for the government to start shutting down access to those that are accessing the "wrong" type of information. The Chinese government has a good model for how this oppression can work.
Re: (Score:1)
Let's see how long it takes for the government to start shutting down access to those that are accessing the "wrong" type of information. The Chinese government has a good model for how this oppression can work.
Exactly what I was thinking. What good is internet access if that access limited to what the government deems appropriate??
Re: (Score:2)
Let's see how long it takes for the government to start shutting down access to those that are accessing the "wrong" type of information.
There is mandatory filtering, censorship, snooping, and strict access control to websites already. Outside of N.Korea, it's one of the most censored and controlled systems around far outstripping China.
How many? (Score:2)
How many of them are relatives of the former tobacco & rum minister and need help to access some blocked funds?
Bad headline (Score:3)
I was all set to rag on them for only having 'thousands', when the article stated Hundreds of thousands. Big difference. Most people I know have thousands of dollars in the bank - rent cost more than 1 thousand, after all. But not many people have hundreds of thousands.
Hundreds of thousands means they actually are letting every day Cubans use the internet, rather than just government officials.