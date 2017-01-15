Driverless Electric Shuttle Deployed In Downtown Las Vegas (yahoo.com) 14
schwit1 quotes the Associated Press: There's a new thrill on the streets of downtown Las Vegas, where high- and low-rollers alike are climbing aboard what officials call the first driverless electric shuttle operating on a public U.S. street. The oval-shaped shuttle began running Tuesday as part of a 10-day pilot program, carrying up to 12 passengers for free along a short stretch of the Fremont Street East entertainment district.
The vehicle has a human attendant and computer monitor, but no steering wheel and no brake pedals. Passengers push a button at a marked stop to board it. The shuttle uses GPS, electronic curb sensors and other technology, and doesn't require lane lines to make its way.
The shuttle -- which they've named Arma -- is traveling at 15 miles per hour, and the ride is smooth, according to the mayor of Las Vegas. ("It's clean and quiet and seats comfortably.") They've blocked all the side streets, so the shuttle doesn't have to deal with traffic signals yet, though eventually they'll install special transmitters at every intersection to communicate whether the lights are red or green, and the city plans to deploy more of the vehicles by the end of the year.
There's no perfect technology. It only has to be nearly perfect. Considering how many people die on the highway every year I suspect that in another 5 years the driverless cars will be safer than the ones with a human controlling it. 92 people die on the roads in the US every day on average. If auto driving cars can halve that it'll be good enough.
People live on Fremont Street? I thought it was all locals casinos and bars.
If they were trying to kill us it wouldn't be running 15mph.
They drive the same route day after day, they don't need to go fast, they are either owned by the city or by companies that have major relationships with the city so they can avoid major regulatory hurdles.
These are the obvious first adopters of driverless technology.
2020 should see a quick reduction in the number of bus and similar drivers.
By the time I retire, I hope to be able to afford one of those high end driverless cars.
It's definitely going to happen. Maybe in the 20's sometime.
This is why it's such a shame that the vast majority of rail trolley networks across the US were destroyed. They would have been almost trivial to automate.
