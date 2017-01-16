Deutsche Bank Switches Off Text Messaging (smh.com.au) 16
Deutsche Bank has banned text messages and communication apps such as WhatsApp on company-issued phones in an effort to improve compliance standards. From a report: The functionality will be switched off this quarter, chief regulatory officer Sylvie Matherat and chief operating officer Kim Hammonds told staff in a memo. Unlike emails, text messages can't be archived by the bank, said a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters. "We fully understand that the deactivation will change your day-to-day work and we regret any inconvenience this may cause," Matherat and Hammonds said in the memo. "However, this step is necessary to ensure Deutsche Bank continues to comply with regulatory and legal requirements." The policy also applies to private phones used by employees for work purposes. Communication apps such as WhatsApp, Google Talk, iMessage are also prohibited, the memo said.
This is starting to happen in a lot of places... (Score:2)
Unfortunately this is starting to occur is lots of places. Companies are being forced, or choosing to, move away from real time communication back to email in large numbers due to laws around compliance and a desire to comply at the lowest possible cost. Personally I see these moves as harmful to the business long term but the management I've spoken with about the issue are not interested in taking on that challenge now.
Too bad there wasn't a real time communication method where you didn't have to type and was secure - all you'd have to do is speak.
I'll think I'll write an app where you talk, it then produces text and then the receiver hears the text translated into sound and they can then hear it. I'll give it some cutsy catchy name like tell-La-fone!
Unfortunately this is starting to occur is lots of places. Companies are being forced, or choosing to, move away from real time communication back to email in large numbers due to laws around compliance and a desire to comply at the lowest possible cost.
Actually, it's because they want their staff to actually work. Not mindlessly gossip over instant messenger with their mates.
Personally I see these moves as harmful to the business long term
Most instant messengers don't offer end-to-end encryption so if you're not shittalking with mates I assume your discussing work with co-workers and possible violating your NDA at the same time.
In other news (Score:2)
Deutsche Bank is apparently the last remaining hold out to the "BYOD" model....
That article is over 2 years old. Those numbers have certainly changed significantly in that time.
There are a lot of companys who still think they can save money by commandeering their employees personal phones...
There are a lot of employees who assume that the cost of mitigating risk and maintaining compliance is free.
Don't like working in that kind of environment? Try not to let the door hit you on the way out.
How do they ban it on privately owned phones? (Score:2)
Likely as part of their BYOD model they require the use of software on the phone to allow them to manage what features on the phone can be used. This would be the same software installed on company owned devices. Central management coupled with a gateway that only allows connections from devices with the software and policies in place before it can connect to corporate resources.
There are companies that tie mobile device management software with wireless/cell scanners to monitor overall compliance with the policies. Non-compliant devices can be mapped with a location within the building and hall monitors take it from there.
Two factor authentication (Score:2)
What's the betting that another department complains about this breaking their SMS based two factor authentication once this is rolled out...