Deutsche Bank Switches Off Text Messaging

Deutsche Bank has banned text messages and communication apps such as WhatsApp on company-issued phones in an effort to improve compliance standards. From a report: The functionality will be switched off this quarter, chief regulatory officer Sylvie Matherat and chief operating officer Kim Hammonds told staff in a memo. Unlike emails, text messages can't be archived by the bank, said a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters. "We fully understand that the deactivation will change your day-to-day work and we regret any inconvenience this may cause," Matherat and Hammonds said in the memo. "However, this step is necessary to ensure Deutsche Bank continues to comply with regulatory and legal requirements." The policy also applies to private phones used by employees for work purposes. Communication apps such as WhatsApp, Google Talk, iMessage are also prohibited, the memo said.

  • Unfortunately this is starting to occur is lots of places. Companies are being forced, or choosing to, move away from real time communication back to email in large numbers due to laws around compliance and a desire to comply at the lowest possible cost. Personally I see these moves as harmful to the business long term but the management I've spoken with about the issue are not interested in taking on that challenge now.

      Too bad there wasn't a real time communication method where you didn't have to type and was secure - all you'd have to do is speak.

      I'll think I'll write an app where you talk, it then produces text and then the receiver hears the text translated into sound and they can then hear it. I'll give it some cutsy catchy name like tell-La-fone!

      I'll get funding from some Silicon Valley VC, and eventaully the valuation will become ONE HUNDRED BILLION DOLLARS and we'll go public and the stock will sell for hundreds o

      Unfortunately this is starting to occur is lots of places. Companies are being forced, or choosing to, move away from real time communication back to email in large numbers due to laws around compliance and a desire to comply at the lowest possible cost.

      Actually, it's because they want their staff to actually work. Not mindlessly gossip over instant messenger with their mates.

      Personally I see these moves as harmful to the business long term

      Most instant messengers don't offer end-to-end encryption so if you're not shittalking with mates I assume your discussing work with co-workers and possible violating your NDA at the same time.

  • Deutsche Bank is apparently the last remaining hold out to the "BYOD" model....

      jon3k ( 691256 )
      Only about half [zdnet.com] of large organizations allow BYOD. See the graph here [cbsistatic.com].

    • Likely as part of their BYOD model they require the use of software on the phone to allow them to manage what features on the phone can be used. This would be the same software installed on company owned devices. Central management coupled with a gateway that only allows connections from devices with the software and policies in place before it can connect to corporate resources.

    • There are companies that tie mobile device management software with wireless/cell scanners to monitor overall compliance with the policies. Non-compliant devices can be mapped with a location within the building and hall monitors take it from there.

    • If you have a company provided SIM, it is fairly easy to disable SMS. An arrangement can be made with the provider to disable SMS transmission and receipt. Note if you have a device under BYOD, then you have other compliance relevant messaging available. The downside is that you will need internet wherever you are to use it while SMS is a basic service which has high availability and is relatively fast/cheap.

  • What's the betting that another department complains about this breaking their SMS based two factor authentication once this is rolled out...

