Flying Car Prototype Ready By End of 2017, Says Airbus CEO

Airbus plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday. From a report: Airbus last year formed a division called Urban Air Mobility that is exploring concepts such as a vehicle to transport individuals or a helicopter-style vehicle that can carry multiple riders. The aim would be for people to book the vehicle using an app, similar to car-sharing schemes. "One hundred years ago, urban transport went underground, now we have the technological wherewithal to go above ground," Airbus CEO Tom Enders told the DLD digital tech conference in Munich, adding he hoped the Airbus could fly a demonstration vehicle for single-person transport by the end of the year. "We are in an experimentation phase, we take this development very seriously," he said, adding that Airbus recognized such technologies would have to be clean to avoid further polluting congested cities.
It's not but there are fully autonomous helicopters being used by the military. That said, there is hopefully still some substantive differences between your typical upscale American suburb and the backwoods of Afghanistan. Noise, the acceptance of a half ton of wrecked aluminum in your back yard, more noise - I just don't see it here in the US.
Elon is partly and significantly behind the rise of electric cars.
Electric cars threaten the manhood of the fossil fuel industry.
Fossil fuel executives wonder how to save their beloved industry and provide a superior smog choking experience to everyone.
Only flying cars were supposed to be available by Y2K.
The predictions for fusion power are remarkably accurate. 30 years ago, they told us it would be 30 years away, and indeed, 30 years later, it is still 30 years away.
Yawn... (Score:1)
Prototypes have been around for years. Production on any of them never really gets any closer.
That said, see my post above about why Elon Musk is unwittingly responsible for flying cars. Spoiler: electric cars threaten fossil fuel industry which will push for flying cars that use even more fuel and won't be electric any time soon.
We don't have flying cars for a number of reasons. Efficiency, reliability, user safety, public safety, supporting infrastructure (where to land), new complex regulatory requirements. eg, what about cars flying over your house.
Sure we do, they are called helicopters, they are just not practical for most people.
Emergency response (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't see these being marketed to the masses any time soon - Moving rush hour into the air seems like it would be inviting chaos. Ambulances, however, seem like a perfect fit for this - Skipping traffic could save lives.
Did you see the drawing? Large houses, larger lawns. Those aren't the 'masses'. Think Tesla.
Then think again.
Nice try Airbus, but I can't image the local yard Nazis allowing giant mutant bumblebees to knock over the azaleas early in the morning. Those tiny-tiny ducted fans would just shriek.
You think leaf blowers were bad....
We have those already. They're called "helicopters" and they are already in service as airborne ambulances at many metropolitan hospitals.
It's a mature and proven technology, with plenty of well trained operators, service/support infrastructure in place, regulatory and safety mechanisms established and well enforced.
"Flying cars" are a solution in desperate need of a problem.
I am not interested (Score:2)
If yellow is the only color choice...
Not in the real world (Score:3)
I don't see an autonomous flying car in neighbourhoods, except in locales where there aren't:
- Power lines
- Trees
- Pets (and children) that will be blown around lift jets
- Shingled roofs (see previous)
- Anything that can be blown around
- Anything that could come into impact with the flying vehicle
Don't these "futurists" know that their creations won't be allowed to fly/land anywhere aircraft can't fly/land now?
This isn't for you, citizen.
This is for your betters to move between their gated community, private clubs and corporate headquarters, and for essential security personnel to help ensure your safety and political hygiene.
Now move along, citizen.
- Pets (and children) that will be blown around lift jets
- Pets (and children) that will be blown into lift jets
. . . wood-chipper-ed pets (and children) . . .
Oh great (Score:2)
With the way I see so many people driving, this is good news for the makers of bandages and burn units.
Seriously, take a short trip down the freeway and watch people drive...then ask yourself, "Would I want these people flying a car near me??"
A helicopter-style vehicle? (Score:2)
Which can carry multiple riders? You mean like a helicopter?
Is it a car or a drone by another name? (Score:2)
Airbus plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
If it doesn't drive on the roads then it is not a flying car. It's basically a form of a drone that happens to carry people.
I'm curious how they think they have repealed the laws of physics sufficiently to allow a car that is robust enough to survive travel on normal roads AND still remain airworthy. All the so-called flying cars anyone has come up with so far lack power plants with sufficient energy to avoid massive compromises in design. A car that is light enough to get off the ground is too fragile t
Meh. (Score:2)
Wake me up when one costs less than $50k.
Not a crazy idea (Score:2)
This whole idea that all electric cars are ever going to be practical or affordable is a pipe dream. I can see hydrogen powered cars being practical in a few decades though. And self-driving? Won't we have to repave all the roads with sensors and put sensors all along the shoulder? That's just dumb, that's just dumb because you can't make a car smart enough to navigate daily traffic with all onboard sensors. What's next, first stage rockets that can fall back from space and
Maybe in a free country, not here... (Score:2)
Between zoning, permits, licensing, environmental impact reports, HOA restrictions, FAA overreach, liability, NIMBY, and a myriad other issues, this is highly unlikely to happen in the modern USA within our generation. Most potentially society changing inventions are not feasible to test or deploy outside of closed corporate labs in this regulatory environment, at least not without the support of some Congress critters and the DOD...
