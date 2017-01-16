Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Microsoft: Windows 7 Does Not Meet the Demands of Modern Technology; Recommends Windows 10

Posted by msmash from the things-Microsoft-says dept.
In a blog post, Microsoft says that continued usage of Windows 7 increases maintenance and operating costs for businesses. Furthermore, time is needlessly wasted on combating malware attacks that could have been avoided by upgrading to Windows 10. A report on Neowin adds: Microsoft also says that many hardware manufacturers do not provide drivers for Windows 7 any longer, and many developers and companies refrain from releasing programs on the outdated operating system. Markus Nitschke, Head of Windows at Microsoft Germany, had the following to say about Windows 7: "Today, it [Windows 7] does not meet the requirements of modern technology, nor the high security requirements of IT departments. As early as in Windows XP, we saw that companies should take early steps to avoid future risks or costs. With Windows 10, we offer our customers the highest level of security and functionality at the cutting edge.

  • Options (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 16, 2017 @01:42PM (#53677471)

    1) Use Windows 7 and maybe get infected with malware.

    or

    2) Use Windows 10 and definitely have malware built right in.

    • Re:Options (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 16, 2017 @01:44PM (#53677491)

      Win7 doesn't have the builtin access that our modern society needs to make sure you're not guilty of independent thought.

      • Re:Options (Score:4, Insightful)

        by mindwhip ( 894744 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @06:29PM (#53679617)

        Privacy issues and rollout costs aside, Windows 10 doesn't have the business centric interface that works well in a work environment or sufficient compatibility with large amounts of legacy in house and third party applications that are business critical. Nor do most of the existing infrastructure and software management systems currently embedded in most medium to large companies work well with it. Most of these companies already have appropriate mitigations against malware, including desktop virus scanners, firewall controls including in-line scanning and content (executable) blocking, email scanning and filtering, backups, user access controls and active intrusion detection.

        Not to mention that most businesses would need to embark on a large scale hardware upgrade program to make windows 10 usable due to the lack of support for older hardware.

    • Re:Options (Score:5, Informative)

      by bmo ( 77928 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @01:59PM (#53677637)

      The telemetry malware has been backported to 7.

      --
      BMO

    • Re:Options (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Vlad_the_Inhaler ( 32958 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @02:12PM (#53677753) Homepage

      My experience of Windows 10 updates is that they fully qualify as malware. They break things, screw up settings and you cannot even opt out.

      Windows 7 updates started trending that way a year ago - when Microsoft started trying to force Windows 10 down collective throats. People started checking every non-security update before installing it. Googling each update in turn, I learned to classify most of the leading search results as uninformed bovine faeces, but with Microsoft's description on updates as being "This will fix a Windows problem" they were pretty much the only game in town so updates only went in when I was sure they would do no damage. The bottom line there was that the Windows 7 install base fractured - Microsoft could no longer make any assumptions at all as to which updates were installed and which ones not. Their fix to the problem they created was to bundle all updates together.
      Guess what, there is something in there which leads to an Install / Back Out loop on my remaining Windows 7 machine. Its patch-level is pretty much that of September. Microsoft can now say that Windows 10 would be more secure than that, but I get around it by treating it as a Windows XP installation - no emails and no browsing, just the two or three applications which were the reason I bought a Windows 7 machine in the first place.

      • Re:Options (Score:5, Interesting)

        by mea_culpa ( 145339 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @03:28PM (#53678367)

        I think it goes further in that Microsoft is most likely intentionally sabotaging Windows 7. It seems that almost every Windows 7 computer I encounter has svchost.exe fully consuming a CPU core and consuming massive amounts of memory for no reason other than a failed update. This slows down the computer, consumes more energy, and makes it less secure because Windows Update is stuck in a perpetual loop. It isn't just one particular update causing the problem either, but several making correcting the issue tedious and often making the only solution to completely disable Windows Update.

        Check for yourself, open task manager as an administrator on any Windows 7 computer and more often than not you will see svchost.exe consuming a full CPU core and 1GB+ memory. Disable the Windows Update service and BITS and the problem goes away.

        I'm not at all surprised, updates to XP tended to cause problems when Vista came out. Micosoft's greatest competitor tends to be themselves.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by mike449 ( 238450 )

          I've seen the same problem with Windows Update on multiple computers running Windows 8.1.

        • Re:Options (Score:5, Informative)

          by nateman1352 ( 971364 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @07:04PM (#53679783)

          I think it goes further in that Microsoft is most likely intentionally sabotaging Windows 7. It seems that almost every Windows 7 computer I encounter has svchost.exe fully consuming a CPU core and consuming massive amounts of memory for no reason other than a failed update.

          This issue is because the dependency resolution algorithm in Windows Update is NP-hard. Its not a big deal until the number of updates gets large, and the dependency graph gets reset every time MSFT releases a service pack. Recently those resets have been done by the Win8-->Win8.1 upgrade and on Win10 every ~6 months they release a new OS image (at time of writing, Win10 TH1-->Win10 TH2-->Win10 RS1, pretty soon we will have RS2, and so on.) So the new Win10 model effectively masks the problem since they will have very frequent resets of the dependency graph now. Also, the cumulative updates further help reduce the growth of that graph. That doesn't help Win7 of course. What they really should do is release a Win7 SP2, reset the dependency graph, and make everyone's life easier, but with how aggressively they are pushing the Win10 upgrade you can bet they won't do anything to make life on Win7 easier.

    • And Candy Crush Soda comes free! (Score:5, Informative)

      by emil ( 695 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @02:17PM (#53677793)

      Microsoft believes that our PCs belong to them [reddit.com]. They need to lose more market share.

      The Windows app store is not something that we all want. It should be an optional add-on for all versions of Windows.

      Some of us also like Aero. Windows 8 removed Aero simply because mobile devices could not run it well in Windows RT. We are asked to give up Aero solely because of Microsoft's mobile platform that failed in the market and was essentially discontinued.

      Microsoft, we refuse.

    • All proprietary software should be suspected of being malware. Microsoft Windows before version 10 was known to not behave in the user's interest [gnu.org] and certainly not in the user's control (as per the definition of proprietary software). Microsoft tried pushing a Windows 10 "upgrade" on users by force [theregister.co.uk], for example. Other "features" in Windows 10 (such as ignoring a user's privacy settings and doing what is in Microsoft's interest) were simply more along this line. Microsoft's aggressive sales tactics pointed t

  • More like... (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...Windows 7 does not meet the needs of NSA, and Microsoft's marketing department, and whoever else they're selling all of your Windows 10 "telemetry" to.

    • Re:More like... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Brave Guy ( 457657 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @04:13PM (#53678689)

      Quite. I read this:

      Microsoft says that continued usage of Windows 7 increases maintenance and operating costs for businesses.

      and my immediate thought -- as someone who runs a few small IT businesses and is typing this on a Windows 7 PC -- was... well, it would be impolite to write my actual immediate thought at the time, so let's paraphrase it as "No, it doesn't".

      With Windows 10, we offer our customers the highest level of security and functionality at the cutting edge.

      The thing about cutting edges is that if you're not careful, you get hurt. And I have little interest in helping Microsoft's security at the expense of my own businesses.

      Oh, and just for completeness while we're debunking every single statement in TFS, we bought a final round of PC gear just in time to still get Windows 7 preinstalled, and so far the total number of devices or software products we wanted to use that haven't been compatible with it has been 0, and the number of malware infections we've had to deal with has also been 0. Literally the only thing we've had to do with drivers that was even slightly awkward was slipstreaming USB3 drivers in when installing because PCs tend to have all USB3 ports these days, in contrast to the numerous reports of driver compatibility problems with Windows 10. We're far more concerned about the potential security, reliability and confidentiality risks fundamentally built into Windows 10 than we are about any threats Windows 10 is supposedly better equipped to defend against than Windows 7.

      Ironically, the single most annoying and time-consuming thing in setting up those new PCs was applying the latest Windows security patches, because Microsoft have made such a dog's dinner of Windows Update in recent times that you basically have to use one of the alternative channels instead of the built-in one. And they want us to move to a new OS that relies on their update infrastructure and gives even less control over when it runs or what it does? Don't make me laugh.

  • Film at 11...

  • People agree that Windows 10 has better tech (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Master5000 ( 4644507 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @01:45PM (#53677497)
    They just don't like being spied upon...

    • Re:People agree that Windows 10 has better tech (Score:5, Insightful)

      by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @01:53PM (#53677571)

      That and a mostly useless UI.
      Granted it is better than Windows 8. But I don't want a tablet OS for my Workstation.

    • I would argue with that - I've had a (serious for me and my company) Bluetooth issue that I have been first trying to convince Microsoft that exists.

      It's easy to say you have better tech if you ignore the complaints about it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mitreya ( 579078 )

      They just don't like being spied upon...

      Also, anything you had to fight off for months does not leave a good long-term impression.

      Between daily nags with continued NO answers, Windows 10 managed to install itself both on my mom's desktop and laptop at least once (fortunately declining the TOS successfully rolled it back).

  • Windows 10 DOES have more security for me than windows 7.

    An OS that you never load is truly the most secure.

    (I'm staing on win 7 and hoping that all my games get ported to linux)

  • Translation: (Score:5, Informative)

    by surfdaddy ( 930829 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @01:45PM (#53677505)

    "We still REALLY want to get you on Win 10. Our tricks and coercions did not work very well so anything we can do to scare you over is a good thing".
      I suspect there is some truth to what they say, but the reality is that Windows 10 has had many unstable updates. Companies can turn these off or defer them, but the home user has no recourse. And for mission critical applications, Windows 10 has shown to be not reliable as you never know when an update that you can't eliminate might break your system.

  • Win10 malware (Score:3)

    by Bob the Super Hamste ( 1152367 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @01:46PM (#53677507) Homepage

    Furthermore, time is needlessly wasted on combating malware attacks that could have been avoided by upgrading to Windows 10.

    I assume that they mean all the time and effort people put into preventing Win10 from installing by hook or by crook.

  • Not news (Score:5, Insightful)

    by iampiti ( 1059688 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @01:48PM (#53677535)
    Of course Microsoft is going to criticise their own old versions of Windows and recommend people to upgrade to the latest. Why is this even news?
    Also, their incredible insistence in people upgrading to 10 makes it clear they learnt with Windows XP that people don't rush to upgrade to a new OS if they're happy with what they have. Also that they had a plan to make a lot of money off Win 10 even if people upgraded for free (increased used of MS' services (bing, hotmail, their cloud service), data gathering, people buying from the Windows Store ...).
    And pretty obvious that "Windows 7 increases maintenance and operating costs for businesses" actually means "we'll make less money if you don't upgrade".
    Maybe if you gave people what they want people would willingly update to your latest OS instead of rejecting it even when given away for free.
    Make a Windows 7 with the internals of 10 and I'll upgrade.
    • i bet slashdot got paid to allow this microsoft press release / slashvertisement to be posted on the front page,

      in other news i recommend users of any version of microsoft windows to make the switch to Linux for increased security and better privacy

  • Have they fixed Windows Updates yet? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by taustin ( 171655 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @01:51PM (#53677555) Homepage Journal

    Or does it still open 400+ connections to pull multi-gigabyte files every time, taking up all available bandwidth, and shutting down everything else on the network?

    Windows 10 is literally not usable without an update server to let you control this, since they have apparently removed all controls for who much bandwidth it uses to pull updates. And it makes your entire network unusable, as well.

    • Re:Have they fixed Windows Updates yet? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by cdrudge ( 68377 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @02:03PM (#53677681) Homepage

      Delta updates are suppose to be coming [winaero.com], maybe in March...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by CAOgdin ( 984672 )

        Oh, that's just great: Now they'll be attempting to break the systems of those of us who've built strategies to restore Windows Update to working order.

  • You mean I can't type out a Word document, read my email or visit a web site using Windows 7 because it's so insecure?

    Well now, whose fault is that?

  • I received Windows 10 updates on my laptop again yesterday. Took me 48 minutes to get my machine back. Booted into Blank screen that would not display anything. The cursor was gone. I finally figured out it was defaulting to a page off screen somewhere. Had to google for a fix on another computer.

  • Simple (Score:5, Insightful)

    by darkain ( 749283 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @01:56PM (#53677609) Homepage

    It is actually quite simple. From a technical perspective, Windows 10 *IS* more secure than Windows 7 in one very major regard. Edge (Win10 bundled browser) is far superior in both functionality and security compared to Internet Explorer (Win7 bundled browser)

    BUT NOBODY FUCKING USES EITHER BROWSER, SO IT IS A MOOT POINT!

    So yes, TECHNICALLY speaking, Windows 10 is "more secure", but nobody is using the insecure parts of Windows 7. Simple as that.

    • Re:Simple (Score:5, Interesting)

      by satsuke ( 263225 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @02:04PM (#53677697)

      Right, but IE is still embedded in WIN10 - installed alongside Edge.

      So you get all the problems of IE, along with a new potential vector of Edge.

      • A customer of mine, whom I do PC support for, insists on using AOL Desktop for her web browser on Windows 10. The AOL Desktop just adds window dressing to IE, and uses IE for all page rendering. Not to mention that AOL Desktop has its own huge set of security flaws, makes Windows 10 with AOL the most insecure OS ever!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JustNiz ( 692889 )

      There's lots more than just the browser that is insecure about Windows 7, but since they still didn't fix that stuff in 10 either, then I have to agree with you.

    • Re:Simple (Score:5, Informative)

      by Ed Tice ( 3732157 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @02:19PM (#53677817)
      I don't know how this stuff gets modded up. Windows/10 has everything that was in EMET by default plus a bunch of new features that prevent bugs from becoming exploits. It clearly is superior in terms of third-party hacking. The price you pay is either money (Enterprise Version) or Telemetry (Home/Pro versions). You may not think it's worth the cost, but pretending that the features don't exist (or being ignorant of them) doesn't add any value.

      • Re:Simple (Score:4, Interesting)

        by Stan92057 ( 737634 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @03:12PM (#53678261)
        Enterprise Version is NOT available to the general public that leave Pro which if i am not mistake they removed some of the tools/options/abilities used to block their data mining, forgive me i cant remember what it was. And ya i would pay for the Enterprise Version but shouldn't be forced to pay for privacy and usability but as i said before win 10 is not an OS anymore.
  • How does that work for you for win 10 ? Nuff said.
  • No one wants to spend support money on two versions of the OS anymore, Including M$, the hardware driver providers, etc.. It would be cheaper for IT departments to only support one as well.
  • It doesn't meet the modern demand of reporting everything you do with your computer back to several companies. It doesn't remotely preload ads software you don't.

    Such a primitive OS.
  • Win 10 looks after my many country cousins perfectly well (with 'Anti-Beacon' installed). Back here I still struggle to keep a bootable XP hard drive stable, as there's so much legacy software that still MUST run.
  • Anyway, I've never had a problem with my windows that couldn't be fixed with a little windex and elbow grease.

  • Just two simple things will encourage me to upgrade to Windows 10

    1) Allow us to disable all your telemetry features without having to air-gap the system.
    2) Allow all users ( not just enterprise ) to disable your automatic-updates

    Remedy those two issues and I'll move on past Windows 7 for my internet connected systems.

    or !

    I'll even entertain a third option.

    That being Microsoft assumes full financial responsibility for any and all productivity loss due to the release of one of their " forced " updates.

    • Oh and one other thing. . . . . .

      If the telemetry data you're collecting isn't personal or identifiable data ( as is always the claim ), then you have no reason to hide it behind encryption and we should be able to both see AND approve the release of any telemetry related information before it is transmitted.

    • And i want the ability to remove any and all programs not needed for the operation of the OS. cortona,their online storage service,the ribbon interface the start menu, ads, the ability to change the UI as i so wish and many other reasons i will never get win 10. when my PC dies i will go Linux and not happily. I dont like linux either for as many reason as i hate win 10. its My hardware its my electricity, MY internet they don't pay one dime for but are using very mush so on win 10.
  • If you're using proprietary software, you're subject to the design and implementation choices of your software's owner (because they no longer sell software, they license it). That's why the desktop icon says "My Computer" and not "Joe Sixpack's Computer". Now, get in, sit down, strap in, shut up and hang on!

    • For twenty years we thought "My Computer" meant *my* computer. Now we know it was Bill Gates (and Ballmer, Nadella, et al) claiming *your* computer as *theirs*. (Your computer is my computer!)

      Suddenly it all makes sense.

  • Microsoft says that continued usage of Windows 78, 8.1 and 10 increases maintenance and operating costs for businesses. Furthermore, time is needlessly wasted on combating malware attacks that could have been avoided by upgrading to macOS. Businesses like IBM save money with each of the 100,000 Macs [apple.com] that they have Deployed this year.

    • Microsoft says that continued usage of Windows 78, 8.1 and 10 increases maintenance and operating costs for businesses. Furthermore, time is needlessly wasted on combating malware attacks that could have been avoided by upgrading to macOS. Businesses like IBM save money with each of the 100,000 Macs [apple.com] that they have Deployed this year.

      Damn! Windows 78. Slashdot, let us EDIT a Comment!

  • FUCK Micro$oft.

  • How can Microsoft claim that "Windows 7 doesn't meet the demands for modern Technology"? Technology hasn't changed enough since the release of Windows 7! We are still using computers that operate on transistor-based digital electronics. Public acceptance of Quantum computers is still at least a decade away.

    Microsoft, I propose a new headline: "Windows 10 doesn't meet the demands for customer usability".

    • It depends. Software is technology, too. From that end, Windows 10 actually has some pretty awesome features.

      A while back, I installed Gitlab on a server with 1GB RAM. That server immediately went 700MB into swap and... proceeded to behave as if nothing had happened. 40MB of reclaimable memory, but no problem. That was a Linux server with 1GB of zram allowed to use up to 50% of memory, compressing its load to less than 1/3 its original size--about 700MB open RAM, and 300MB housing 700MB of compresse

      • "So Windows 10 makes better use of RAM, avoids wearing out SSDs, can handle HDMI displays properly, and has some scheduling and memory management improvements that more-optimally leverage modern processors and high-speed disks."

        I'll give you that multi monitor features are vastly improved (win10 on presentation laptops is a must), however win7 is still speedier, more responsive and less crash prone than windows 10 on the same hardware. I dont care how much more efficiently my memory is managed when i have t

  • Microsoft has lost all credibility with me, and I'll give up on Windows 7 when I need some third-party software that won't run on Windows 7. I don't expect that to be very soon. Microsoft's greed knows no bounds: I buy my computer...and they want to have sole authority over how I am allowed to use it with their software. I buy my own products, but M$ deems it essential that I be a data source for their sale of information about me, collected without my permission from my computer. They have removed all

  • How is this here? It's an obvious marketing statement on a Microsoft blog . No shit they recommend upgrading. I bet there are other MS blogs recommending upgrades for all kinds of products they make. So how the hell does this come close to "news"? Much less news /. should care about?

  • As others have pointed out, Windows 10 is bundled with malware right from Microsoft, in the form of spyware and adware. Forced updates happening at inconvenient times can leave a win 10 almost useless, particular if what you are trying to do is CPU intensive. There is a lot of lost productivity around the way MS has forced updates, even when they don't break something important. I know people that just gave up on the personal win 10 laptops because they just couldn't use them when they wanted. Updates o

  • Are they counting in the cost of windows updates? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by luvirini ( 753157 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @02:36PM (#53677995)

    When counting the cost are they counting in all the breakage that windows updates have caused for win 10?

    That is a huge number for most people.

    I co-own a small IT services company and one part of the business is basic IT support. In that we have just over 500 customer computers under management and during 2016 the on average 147 windows 10 computers have had an average of 3.4 problem tickets each. The on average 304 windows 7 computers have had an average 0.8 problem tickets each. That is a factor of more than 4!! (The numbers do not contain planned maintenance, new software installation/version upgrade, hardware installation or similar events, just the "something is broken fix it!" classified things.)

  • FTFY (Score:3)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @02:52PM (#53678117)
    With Windows 10, we offer our customers the highest level of massive data harvesting.

  • MANY developers! So many developers! (Score:3)

    by Anubis IV ( 1279820 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @03:06PM (#53678199)

    many developers and companies refrain from releasing programs on the outdated operating system

    That's some very nice weasel wording they have there. I'm sure it's so many that they can't even count. Talk about FUD.

    Meanwhile, back here in reality, the project I'm on has been around since Windows 3.1. We only just incremented the minimum supported OS from XP to 7 about 1.5 years ago, and that was only after a significant amount of coaxing on our part to get the client to allow it. But to go beyond 7? As if. We're certainly not coaxing them to bump it up to 8, 8.1, or 10, especially so since none of us use anything above 7 for our own development work (we can, since we have licenses for it, but none of us actually do). The developers are using 7, the clients are using 7, and the clients' clients are using 7. Not a chance we're dropping support anytime soon.

    In fact, only one piece of software I use or have looked into (1Password) has dropped support for Windows 7...except that it hasn't. They're concurrently supporting two versions of their app on Windows: their old one that still works just fine and is still getting updates, and their complete rewrite for Windows 10 that's been in beta for quite awhile. It has some shiny new features, but not enough to get me to jump to 10. If that's the only example I can think of, Microsoft will be hard-pressed to convince me to update by using this tactic.

    (EDIT: Right as I was about to click submit, I fact-checked myself and discovered that the 1Password devs have back-ported their beta to Windows 7 in the last few months. Now I don't have any examples of apps that have dropped support! Time for Microsoft to take a new tack.)

  • With file scans and private data transmissions (Score:3)

    by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @05:09PM (#53679113)
    Okay, seriously. What do you expect MS to say. "Windows 7 is more private so stick with that?". Right. Recently MS released an update that have the option of "send less of your data". but no option to turn it off completely. And it's VERY difficult to turn automatic updates off (you have to basically hack it to bring that to a stop but telling it your network is metered. Would you trust anyone who puts in such lack of user controls and extraction of metadata from every file the OS sees? Those who want to lower cost in maintenance in setting up traps to stop leaking data and stopping auto updates from adding even more stuff you don't want, go to Linix (Mint Linux is the easiest). It's an easy choice world. Ms pushing people so they can collect more data for themselves (and the NSA) is creepy. We all need to say a simple word to MS: "No".

  • IT Departments? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by acoustix ( 123925 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @05:27PM (#53679237) Homepage

    Really, Microsoft? You're preaching about IT security when you have completely taken some Windows 10 security decisions *OUT* of the hands of IT departments? We can no longer disable the Windows App Store in Windows 10 Pro, thanks to you. But if we still want that feature we have to update our licenses from Pro to Enterprise.....because SECURITY. Right? It's not about money, right?

    Go fuck yourselves.

  • Microsoft bashes Microsoft. (Score:5, Funny)

    by jimbob6 ( 3996847 ) on Monday January 16, 2017 @06:16PM (#53679533)

    Microsoft: "Windows 7? why are you still running that pile."

    Users: "Well, you said it was the fastest and most secure operating system ever. Besides Windows 10 doesn't really offer any new functionality and I don't really like the UI."

    Microsoft: "No no that was old Microsoft. He was a dick. You need to scrap that gnarled bag of bolts and install Windows 10. Its the fastest and most secure operating system ever!"

  • The interpretation (Score:3)

    by sonamchauhan ( 587356 ) <sonamc@nospaM.gmail.com> on Monday January 16, 2017 @09:47PM (#53680459) Journal

    ...had the following to say about Windows 7: "Today, it [Windows 7] does not meet the requirements of modern technology, nor the high security requirements of IT departments [such as ours]. As early as in Windows XP, we saw that companies [such as Microsoft] should take early steps to avoid future risks or costs [such as our customers fleeing us in droves]. With Windows 10, we offer our customers [the real ones - Microsoft executives and shareholders] the highest level of security [an ongoing revenue stream] and functionality at the cutting edge.

  • In other news (Score:4, Insightful)

    by codeButcher ( 223668 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @04:32AM (#53681537)
    Users: Windows 10 Does Not Meet the Demands of Modern Technology; Recommends Linux.

