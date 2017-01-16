Microsoft: Windows 7 Does Not Meet the Demands of Modern Technology; Recommends Windows 10 (neowin.net) 27
In a blog post, Microsoft says that continued usage of Windows 7 increases maintenance and operating costs for businesses. Furthermore, time is needlessly wasted on combating malware attacks that could have been avoided by upgrading to Windows 10. A report on Neowin adds: Microsoft also says that many hardware manufacturers do not provide drivers for Windows 7 any longer, and many developers and companies refrain from releasing programs on the outdated operating system. Markus Nitschke, Head of Windows at Microsoft Germany, had the following to say about Windows 7: "Today, it [Windows 7] does not meet the requirements of modern technology, nor the high security requirements of IT departments. As early as in Windows XP, we saw that companies should take early steps to avoid future risks or costs. With Windows 10, we offer our customers the highest level of security and functionality at the cutting edge.
1) Use Windows 7 and maybe get infected with malware.
2) Use Windows 10 and definitely have malware built right in.
The telemetry malware has been backported to 7.
As early as in Windows XP, we saw that companies should take early steps to avoid future risks or costs
Risks have been endemic since the early days of DOS, and they only figured that out in XP? Even though the Windows 95 install screen promised the safest, impossible-for-viruses-to-run OS ever?
There is no reason to upgrade, even if it's free (for their definition of "free").
That and a mostly useless UI.
Granted it is better than Windows 8. But I don't want a tablet OS for my Workstation.
Windows 10 DOES have more security for me than windows 7.
An OS that you never load is truly the most secure.
(I'm staing on win 7 and hoping that all my games get ported to linux)
"We still REALLY want to get you on Win 10. Our tricks and coercions did not work very well so anything we can do to scare you over is a good thing".
I suspect there is some truth to what they say, but the reality is that Windows 10 has had many unstable updates. Companies can turn these off or defer them, but the home user has no recourse. And for mission critical applications, Windows 10 has shown to be not reliable as you never know when an update that you can't eliminate might break your system.
Furthermore, time is needlessly wasted on combating malware attacks that could have been avoided by upgrading to Windows 10.
I assume that they mean all the time and effort people put into preventing Win10 from installing by hook or by crook.
Also, their incredible insistence in people upgrading to 10 makes it clear they learnt with Windows XP that people don't rush to upgrade to a new OS if they're happy with what they have. Also that they had a plan to make a lot of money off Win 10 even if people upgraded for free (increased used of MS' services (bing, hotmail, their cloud service), data gathering, people buying from the Windows Store
And pretty obvious that "Windows 7 increases maintenance and operating costs for businesses" actually means "we'll make less money if you don't upgrade".
Maybe if you gave people what they want people would willingly update to your latest OS instead of rejecting it even when given away for free.
Make a Windows 7 with the internals of 10 and I'll upgrade.
Or does it still open 400+ connections to pull multi-gigabyte files every time, taking up all available bandwidth, and shutting down everything else on the network?
Windows 10 is literally not usable without an update server to let you control this, since they have apparently removed all controls for who much bandwidth it uses to pull updates. And it makes your entire network unusable, as well.
You mean I can't type out a Word document, read my email or visit a web site using Windows 7 because it's so insecure?
Well now, whose fault is that?
Disagree that it's more secure than Windows 7. Windows 7 has more of its bugs ironed out, and the bugs that ARE there are usually included in Win 10 as well! Microsoft may have designed more security FEATURES into Windows 10, but it takes years of track record to refine those. Windows 10 is much less mature. And then there's the much greater telemetry going back to Microsoft, so that is negative security.
I received Windows 10 updates on my laptop again yesterday. Took me 48 minutes to get my machine back. Booted into Blank screen that would not display anything. The cursor was gone. I finally figured out it was defaulting to a page off screen somewhere. Had to google for a fix on another computer.
It is actually quite simple. From a technical perspective, Windows 10 *IS* more secure than Windows 7 in one very major regard. Edge (Win10 bundled browser) is far superior in both functionality and security compared to Internet Explorer (Win7 bundled browser)
BUT NOBODY FUCKING USES EITHER BROWSER, SO IT IS A MOOT POINT!
So yes, TECHNICALLY speaking, Windows 10 is "more secure", but nobody is using the insecure parts of Windows 7. Simple as that.
