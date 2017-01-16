Microsoft: Windows 7 Does Not Meet the Demands of Modern Technology; Recommends Windows 10 (neowin.net) 132
In a blog post, Microsoft says that continued usage of Windows 7 increases maintenance and operating costs for businesses. Furthermore, time is needlessly wasted on combating malware attacks that could have been avoided by upgrading to Windows 10. A report on Neowin adds: Microsoft also says that many hardware manufacturers do not provide drivers for Windows 7 any longer, and many developers and companies refrain from releasing programs on the outdated operating system. Markus Nitschke, Head of Windows at Microsoft Germany, had the following to say about Windows 7: "Today, it [Windows 7] does not meet the requirements of modern technology, nor the high security requirements of IT departments. As early as in Windows XP, we saw that companies should take early steps to avoid future risks or costs. With Windows 10, we offer our customers the highest level of security and functionality at the cutting edge.
Options (Score:5, Insightful)
1) Use Windows 7 and maybe get infected with malware.
or
2) Use Windows 10 and definitely have malware built right in.
Re: (Score:2)
Windows 10 obviously doesn't have anything people think is worth paying for.
Now, drink your Victory Gin
Re: (Score:1)
I hated that book but I'm glad I read it. There are a lot of references to it that were going over my head for many years.
Re:Options (Score:5, Informative)
The telemetry malware has been backported to 7.
Re:Options (Score:5, Informative)
Further Win 7 does not include any of the Win 8 UI elements. Trying to mash a touchscreen UI onto a desktop OS. As well as since you don't have the "tile" elements you are not being served ads nativly on your desktop or start menu. (They did sneak the Win 10 upgrade ad into the Systray but since there is no MS Edge for Win 7 you don't see the ads that pop up there on Win 7.)
Win 7 does offer control on how your updates are done. Not a native option for non-enterprise Win 10 users.
Finally I've yet to see any real hardware issues with Win 7 that this blog post purports. The very closest thing that I will say is that there are some new Win 8+ kernel SSD bits of functionality that you can't get with Win 7 at all. However those bits of functionality are not a dealbreaker to me, an avid SSD user, by any means.
Re: (Score:1)
Thank you for the link!
Re: (Score:2)
Some of us have stopped updating Windows 7 for exactly this sort of reasons.
Microsoft spyware purge (Score:3)
If you disable the "recommended updates" you don't appear to get any of the "old" telemetry - but it may all be back in the rollups and we would never know.
The old telemetry updates could be removed with the following:
wusa
/uninstall /kb:Patch# /quiet /norestart
The patches to remove are: 3065988, 3083325,3083324, 2976978, 3075853, 3065987, 3050265, 3050267, 3075851, 2902907, 3068708, 3022345, 2952664, 2990214, 3035583, 971033, 3021917, 3044374, 3046480, 3075249, 3080149.
Re: (Score:2)
http://windowsitpro.com/windows-10/how-turn-telemetry-windows-7-8-and-windows-10 [windowsitpro.com]
Re: Options (Score:1)
What are these updates you people speak of? I'm still on build 6400 with not a single update installed...
Re: (Score:2)
My experience of Windows 10 updates is that they fully qualify as malware. They break things, screw up settings and you cannot even opt out.
Windows 7 updates started trending that way a year ago - when Microsoft started trying to force Windows 10 down collective throats. People started checking every non-security update before installing it. Googling each update in turn, I learned to classify most of the leading search results as uninformed bovine faeces, but with Microsoft's description on updates as be
Re: (Score:2)
Anti-spyware and anti-malware is not necessary if you follow a few simple guidelines: don't click on anything suspicious, don't use html e-mail, don't use internet explorer, install a whitelist plugin like NoScript into your browser.
I haven't run av software in ten years and never had a problem.
And Candy Crush Soda comes free! (Score:2)
Microsoft believes that our PCs belong to them [reddit.com]. They need to lose more market share.
The Windows app store is not something that we all want. It should be an optional add-on for all versions of Windows.
Some of us also like Aero. Windows 8 removed Aero simply because mobile devices could not run it well in Windows RT. We are asked to give up Aero solely because of Microsoft's mobile platform that failed in the market and was essentially discontinued.
Microsoft, we refuse.
Re: (Score:2)
0) Continue to use Windows XP.
More like... (Score:1)
...Windows 7 does not meet the needs of NSA, and Microsoft's marketing department, and whoever else they're selling all of your Windows 10 "telemetry" to.
Upgrade refuseniks are idjits (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
As early as in Windows XP, we saw that companies should take early steps to avoid future risks or costs
Risks have been endemic since the early days of DOS, and they only figured that out in XP? Even though the Windows 95 install screen promised the safest, impossible-for-viruses-to-run OS ever?
There is no reason to upgrade, even if it's free (for their definition of "free").
People agree that Windows 10 has better tech (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:People agree that Windows 10 has better tech (Score:4, Insightful)
That and a mostly useless UI.
Granted it is better than Windows 8. But I don't want a tablet OS for my Workstation.
Re: (Score:2)
I own a Surface Pro 3. Windows 10 is buggy, but the touch support is quite nice and so are apps like Netflix when on the road.
I am stuck with Windows 8.1 on my desktop as Gigybyte won't update the EFI to work better with 10 and Hyper-V without BSOD that appear randomnly. I like the Netfix but guess I can load it on Chrome.
Also Windows 8 and better have far better battery support if you run a laptop. This is 2017. All the new cool laptops are tablets and hybrids. I think a lot of those who complain about the
Re: (Score:2)
Surface Pro is a Tablet. I want an OS for my Workstation
EFI and Hyper-B Are the internal stuff that are not part of the normal UI
Same with battery life.
I am fine with the windows 10 layout for a tablet. However I don't want a tablet OS on my workstation.
Re: (Score:2)
I would argue with that - I've had a (serious for me and my company) Bluetooth issue that I have been first trying to convince Microsoft that exists.
It's easy to say you have better tech if you ignore the complaints about it.
Re: (Score:2)
They just don't like being spied upon...
Also, anything you had to fight off for months does not leave a good long-term impression.
Between daily nags with continued NO answers, Windows 10 managed to install itself both on my mom's desktop and laptop at least once (fortunately declining the TOS successfully rolled it back).
Microsoft id RIGHT (Score:2)
Windows 10 DOES have more security for me than windows 7.
An OS that you never load is truly the most secure.
(I'm staing on win 7 and hoping that all my games get ported to linux)
Translation: (Score:5, Informative)
"We still REALLY want to get you on Win 10. Our tricks and coercions did not work very well so anything we can do to scare you over is a good thing".
I suspect there is some truth to what they say, but the reality is that Windows 10 has had many unstable updates. Companies can turn these off or defer them, but the home user has no recourse. And for mission critical applications, Windows 10 has shown to be not reliable as you never know when an update that you can't eliminate might break your system.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
They weren't late, they were one of the first, but got caught with the NSAKey debacle.
After that they had to regain trust (of those paying attention).
Re: (Score:3)
Win10 malware (Score:2)
Furthermore, time is needlessly wasted on combating malware attacks that could have been avoided by upgrading to Windows 10.
I assume that they mean all the time and effort people put into preventing Win10 from installing by hook or by crook.
Not news (Score:3, Informative)
Also, their incredible insistence in people upgrading to 10 makes it clear they learnt with Windows XP that people don't rush to upgrade to a new OS if they're happy with what they have. Also that they had a plan to make a lot of money off Win 10 even if people upgraded for free (increased used of MS' services (bing, hotmail, their cloud service), data gathering, people buying from the Windows Store
And pretty obvious that "Windows 7 increases maintenance and operating costs for businesses" actually means "we'll make less money if you don't upgrade".
Maybe if you gave people what they want people would willingly update to your latest OS instead of rejecting it even when given away for free.
Make a Windows 7 with the internals of 10 and I'll upgrade.
Re: (Score:2)
in other news i recommend users of any version of microsoft windows to make the switch to Linux for increased security and better privacy
Have they fixed Windows Updates yet? (Score:5, Interesting)
Or does it still open 400+ connections to pull multi-gigabyte files every time, taking up all available bandwidth, and shutting down everything else on the network?
Windows 10 is literally not usable without an update server to let you control this, since they have apparently removed all controls for who much bandwidth it uses to pull updates. And it makes your entire network unusable, as well.
Re: (Score:3)
Delta updates are suppose to be coming [winaero.com], maybe in March...
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, that's just great: Now they'll be attempting to break the systems of those of us who've built strategies to restore Windows Update to working order.
Re: (Score:2)
If you bother to do your research, you will find that Windows 10 does not, in fact, use BITS. BITS is still there, with the various registry controls (including a default limit of 4 simultaneous connections), but Windows Updates no longer uses it, and the new, half-baked replacement, has no limit on simultaneous connections, and so far as I can tell, no way to implement one.
Large organization have domain controllers, and use their own update servers, and always have to control bandwidth usage, because local
Huh? (Score:2)
You mean I can't type out a Word document, read my email or visit a web site using Windows 7 because it's so insecure?
Well now, whose fault is that?
Re: (Score:3)
At this point, Windows 3.0 offers users more privacy and security than Windows 10.
Expected /. response (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Disagree that it's more secure than Windows 7. Windows 7 has more of its bugs ironed out, and the bugs that ARE there are usually included in Win 10 as well! Microsoft may have designed more security FEATURES into Windows 10, but it takes years of track record to refine those. Windows 10 is much less mature. And then there's the much greater telemetry going back to Microsoft, so that is negative security.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When Windows updates routinely override existing settings and break existing setups, they fit my definition of malware. Windows 10 qualifies fully and I wish I had never applied the update on one machine last summer. I know several people who applied the update and only one of them is happy with it (as of a few months ago, it is not topic number one).
Microsoft seem to think we bought our PCs so we could run Windows Update and glory in its magnificence. No, I bought mine to perform certain functions and i
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But I'd still rather the telemetry data than other malware
The problem is simple: telemetry is guaranteed, other malware is not.
Would you choose to be sick with a cold every single day of your life, if it meant never getting the flu?
Sure, the flu is a lot worse than a cold, but you can take steps to prevent it, and even if you do get hit with the flu, it's temporary.
Re: (Score:2)
The simple problem is that telemetry has been overstated and overblown. Try to find a comprehensive description of what Microsoft captures about users. What you get is things about Windows making DNS lookups against hundreds of domains, some chatter about what Windows 10 could be doing, and some criticisms of ill-thought-out features like Wifi network password sharing. Nobody knows what's happening, but they've all assumed so.
The result is a bunch of people talking about how Microsoft is spying on you
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Many small businesses buy VL SKUs in small or even single quantities. AFAIK there is no lower quantity limit to VL SKUs, you just have to buy them through a MS Gold or higher partner, of which there are quite a few.
I used to work for a small 3 person (including me) company. We were a Gold level partner. At least at the time, the bar was set at having 2 MS certified technicians and 1 MS certified sales person along with some revenue requirement. So the bar was not high at all.
We would regularly buy single qu
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
YotLD is still on schedule for 2018, 2019 if video drivers slip.
Sigh (Score:2)
I received Windows 10 updates on my laptop again yesterday. Took me 48 minutes to get my machine back. Booted into Blank screen that would not display anything. The cursor was gone. I finally figured out it was defaulting to a page off screen somewhere. Had to google for a fix on another computer.
Simple (Score:5, Insightful)
It is actually quite simple. From a technical perspective, Windows 10 *IS* more secure than Windows 7 in one very major regard. Edge (Win10 bundled browser) is far superior in both functionality and security compared to Internet Explorer (Win7 bundled browser)
BUT NOBODY FUCKING USES EITHER BROWSER, SO IT IS A MOOT POINT!
So yes, TECHNICALLY speaking, Windows 10 is "more secure", but nobody is using the insecure parts of Windows 7. Simple as that.
Re: (Score:3)
Right, but IE is still embedded in WIN10 - installed alongside Edge.
So you get all the problems of IE, along with a new potential vector of Edge.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There's lots more than just the browser that is insecure about Windows 7, but since they still didn't fix that stuff in 10 either, then I have to agree with you.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Win 7 don't need a game mode to game (Score:2)
Translated.. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed but they should pick the one that works best. Which isn't Windows 10.
Firefox was reliable with Win7 (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Haven't seen any blue rings of death, but under Windows 10 I have seen Firefox and several other apps regularly not exactly die, but just lock up and never come back, like resource starvation or something.
They're right (Score:2)
Such a primitive OS.
Win 10 OK (Score:2)
What is this 'Windows' thing? (Score:2)
Two Things, maybe Three (Score:2)
Just two simple things will encourage me to upgrade to Windows 10
1) Allow us to disable all your telemetry features without having to air-gap the system.
2) Allow all users ( not just enterprise ) to disable your automatic-updates
Remedy those two issues and I'll move on past Windows 7 for my internet connected systems.
or !
I'll even entertain a third option.
That being Microsoft assumes full financial responsibility for any and all productivity loss due to the release of one of their " forced " updates.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh and one other thing. . . . . .
If the telemetry data you're collecting isn't personal or identifiable data ( as is always the claim ), then you have no reason to hide it behind encryption and we should be able to both see AND approve the release of any telemetry related information before it is transmitted.
What a bunch of whining ninnies! (Score:2)
"My" Computer, The Real Meaning (Score:2)
For twenty years we thought "My Computer" meant *my* computer. Now we know it was Bill Gates (and Ballmer, Nadella, et al) claiming *your* computer as *theirs*. (Your computer is my computer!)
Suddenly it all makes sense.
Fixed That For You! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft says that continued usage of Windows 78, 8.1 and 10 increases maintenance and operating costs for businesses. Furthermore, time is needlessly wasted on combating malware attacks that could have been avoided by upgrading to macOS. Businesses like IBM save money with each of the 100,000 Macs [apple.com] that they have Deployed this year.
Damn! Windows 78. Slashdot, let us EDIT a Comment!
Yeah well... (Score:2)
FUCK Micro$oft.
Inflammatory Headline (Score:2)
Microsoft, I propose a new headline: "Windows 10 doesn't meet the demands for customer usability".
Self-serving, Much? (Score:2)
Microsoft has lost all credibility with me, and I'll give up on Windows 7 when I need some third-party software that won't run on Windows 7. I don't expect that to be very soon. Microsoft's greed knows no bounds: I buy my computer...and they want to have sole authority over how I am allowed to use it with their software. I buy my own products, but M$ deems it essential that I be a data source for their sale of information about me, collected without my permission from my computer. They have removed all
Re: (Score:2)
So it's come to this? (Score:2)
Windows 10 needs a lot of changes first (Score:2)
As others have pointed out, Windows 10 is bundled with malware right from Microsoft, in the form of spyware and adware. Forced updates happening at inconvenient times can leave a win 10 almost useless, particular if what you are trying to do is CPU intensive. There is a lot of lost productivity around the way MS has forced updates, even when they don't break something important. I know people that just gave up on the personal win 10 laptops because they just couldn't use them when they wanted. Updates o
Are they counting in the cost of windows updates? (Score:4, Informative)
When counting the cost are they counting in all the breakage that windows updates have caused for win 10?
That is a huge number for most people.
I co-own a small IT services company and one part of the business is basic IT support. In that we have just over 500 customer computers under management and during 2016 the on average 147 windows 10 computers have had an average of 3.4 problem tickets each. The on average 304 windows 7 computers have had an average 0.8 problem tickets each. That is a factor of more than 4!! (The numbers do not contain planned maintenance, new software installation/version upgrade, hardware installation or similar events, just the "something is broken fix it!" classified things.)
Re: (Score:2)
I agree.
MS was finally on the right track with Windows 7 and released a fine quality OS that was stable. Then they fired the QA team and Windows 10 while has cool features it is a bugfest. If you do not do what grandma does who upgrades from 7 and just does basic things your use case NEVER GETS TESTED. If you do a fresh install of WIndows 10 BAM bugs (finally fixed last summer) as grandma doesn't install the OS. Hyper-V? Crashes for me as grandma or Joe six pack doesn't run it so no bug reports filed etc.
I
