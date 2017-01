ISIS Is Dropping Bombs With Drones In Iraq

In addition to rifles, mortars, artillery and suicidal car bombs, ISIS has recently added commercial drones, converted into tiny bombs, into the mix of weapons it uses to fight in Iraq . In October, The New York Times reported that the Islamic State was using small consumer drones rigged with explosives to fight Kurdish forces in Iraq. Two Kurdish soldiers died dismantling a booby-trapped ISIS drone . Several months later and it appears the use of drones on the battlefield is becoming more prevalent. Popular Science reports: