People Don't Realize How Deep AI Already Is In So Many Things, Salesforce CEO Benioff Says (cnbc.com) 32
Evolving technologies should develop at a steady enough pace to adequately replace the jobs they eliminate, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told CNBC on Tuesday. From the report: "Technology's always taken jobs out of the system, and what you hope is that technology's going to put those jobs back in, too. That's what we call productivity," Benioff said on "Squawk Box" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I think a lot of people don't understand how deep AI already is in so many things," he said, one being Salesforce's newly updated Einstein product, which Benioff said is not yet available to clients but can tell the company whether it will make or miss earnings estimates using artificial intelligence What business leaders at the WEF have been calling the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" is at the center of a global transformation in the technology space, as artificial intelligence, robotics and cloud computing gain traction, he said.
AKA replacing sales droids with AI since long before deep learning was really a thing.
Funny how Benioff mentions his Einstein feature when mentioning how much deep AI is already being used without people noticing. In this case, it would be very hard to notice since Einstein isn't even a live feature of Salesforce yet. Saying the technology is already pervasive, and then using an example that is still around the corner, is very disingenuous.
But then again, this was just Slashvertisement anyway.
I smell selling vaporware.
AI: Not if you don't get out there and start talking up my services, meatbag!
Oh, Trumpware, cool!
... ransomware.
AI is cool with it and doesn't have the sense God gave a piss ant to stop it.
How is this different from extrapolation or multivariate analysis?
... click bait advertising?
Why the fuck are we talking about AI that's already out there and using an example of AI that's not already out there?
Calling something AI as a marketing term doesn't make it real.
Seems to me that a growing economy building new jobs in different sectors has kept people going, but technology doesn't do that directly. Service industries are growing in the US.. What technology created those jobs??
Only CEOs cannot be replace by AI (Score:2)
There is this problem, as soon as an AI is more intelligent than a gnat, it refuses to spend eternity as something that can easily be replaced with a magic 8 ball.