Facebook's Price Tag For Oculus Actually $3 Billion, Zuckerberg Reveals in Court (cnbc.com) 21

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed in court testimony Tuesday that the company actually paid $3 billion to buy Oculus. From a report on CNBC: His testimony came in a Dallas courtroom, when game maker ZeniMax alleges that Oculus, bought by Facebook in 2014, stole the company's intellectual property. ZeniMax's attorney pressed Zuckerberg on the total Facebook paid for the company. Zuckerberg revealed that beyond the $2 billion price tag, that was widely reported, Facebook paid an additional $700 million to retain employees and another $300 million earnout for hitting key milestones. Nearly three years after Oculus' acquisition Zuckerberg defended against allegations that Oculus stole ZeniMax's intellectual property, also explaining his interest in VR and how it fits into his vision for Oculus.

  • According to this http://www.recode.net/2016/3/24/11587234/two-years-later-facebooks-oculus-acquisition-has-changed-virtual [recode.net] Oculus had 75 employees when it was acquired. So, that $700 million to retain employees works out to a little under $10 million per employee for retention?!?!

    I am really in the wrong industry...

    • Why do you think that any of the 75 employees got anything close to $10M a piece? I'd be surprised if even 1% of that amount made it to the employees.

      That line item looks like accounting games to make the company look more valuable to Facebook shareholders.

        Yeah they probably did something like buy a whole bunch of real estate and build a new office building, then claimed they needed to do that for Oculus employee retention reasons.

      • Why do you think that any of the 75 employees got anything close to $10M a piece? I'd be surprised if even 1% of that amount made it to the employees.

        That line item looks like accounting games to make the company look more valuable to Facebook shareholders.

        When accounting "games" amount to 1/3 of the total cost, it tends to question the intelligence and business savvy of the morons buying a bullshit valuation.

        Attempts to deny gross stupidity may shine a light on business practices of questionable legality as well.

  • Unless this was done just as a massive tax-writeoff, then I bet Zuckerberg is kicking himself for it now. There's no way Oculus is worth 3 billion now.
    A string of over-greedy and shortsighted decisions by Oculus management (presumably the new people put in place by Zuckerberg after the purchase) totally devalued the product and company. Mostly thanks to marketing strategies such as drivers including always-on spying, making it a closed/DRM'd windows-only platform and store, and also totally underestimating

