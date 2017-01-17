Uber Sues City of Seattle To Block Landmark Driver Union Ordinance (geekwire.com) 50
Seattle's landmark law that lets drivers for ride-hailing companies decide if they want to bargain collectively was set to go into effect today, but an Uber subsidiary has sued to block key rules of the ordinance governing which drivers get to vote on unionization and other key rules. From a report: Uber subsidiary Rasier filed a petition in King County Superior Court Tuesday to block recently-published rules from Seattle's department of Finance and Administrative Services that cover issues like which drivers get a say in whether they want to unionize, working conditions subject to bargaining and how an organization gets certified to represent drivers exclusively. In court documents, Uber called the city's process flawed and asked the court to suspend the new rules. Uber wants the city to go back and tweak the rules so that they better reflect driver conditions in the ride-hailing industry. "The City failed to provide comprehensive rules and disregarded the facts and circumstances of drivers and the industry," according to Uber's petition. "Moreover, the Cityâ(TM)s rules are inconsistent with fundamental labor law principles ensuring every worker has a voice in whether to be represented by a labor organization."
How Democrat, and how terribly 19th century of you.
Don't realize who the robber barons are, do you? (Score:4, Insightful)
All hail the new Robber Barons!
That would be the unions of today, who steal from their members to give to themselves. Why do you think so many unions make it MANDATORY for workers to become members?
If a union was useful to a worker, workers would be eager to join instead of being forced to. Being forced to pay for an organization that provides no goods or services to you is the LITERAL DEFINITION of robbery.
You don't usually win fighting city hall...
If I were building a giant fleet of autonomous robot cars, guess which markets I would absolutely flood with them as soon as they were ready? Any markets that tried to block my human driver efforts today... after all Uber is already making lots of money from the cities where they are allowed to operate, so the quickest expansion in the future is through the most resistant places today.
If Uber really wanted to, they could absolutely destroy the entire taxi market of a handful of cities with a targeted deplo
Uber is losing money
The fact that they are losing money overall says nothing about them MAKING money in any one area to begin with. It simply means they have more overhead still. I said nothing about profit.
In any case it doesn't change my main point at all. In fact it makes the point stronger, in Ubers desire to turn a profit they will want to grow as fast as possible with cars that have as little overhead as possible. They can grow much faster by pushing automated cars into a market they aren't allowed
If they don't have a viable one which doesn't try to run over cyclist and run red lights and requires 2(!) drivers to operate
You obviously have no idea how technology improves, nor how rapidly it improves. Yes the current ones were missing some lights and sometimes did not see bikes. But that tech is rapidly improving. Today it's two drivers (really a tech and a driver) monitoring, tomorrow it's one guy sitting monitoring, the day after that it's one guy monitoring fifteen Ubers from a chair and a handfu
after all Uber is already making lots of money from the cities where they are allowed to operate
No, they aren't. Unless you count "spending way more in costs than you generate in revenue" as "making money".
We are much closer than you imagine (Score:3)
Stop already. We aren't even close to real autonomous cars.
We are just years away from cars that work extremely well within a defined target area, like a city, or a narrowly defined route, like trucking - so companies like Uber will be the first to self driving cars and trucks on a wide scale.
I agree general purpose fully autonomous cars are a ways off more. But not as far off as you think, research has increased dramatically in this regard and huge leaps are being made every year now. Maybe ten years but p
If I were building a giant fleet of autonomous robot cars, guess which markets I would absolutely flood with them as soon as they were ready? Any markets that tried to block my human driver efforts today...
There's a gaping hole in your logic: governments that can block your human driver efforts could (would) also block your autonomous vehicles.
Whats to stop them from not allowing the self drivers? This only works IF you can operate there. If they have issues with the human driven cars, does it make sense to expect them to just allow driverless, or even autopiloted ones?
Uber wants taxi advantages but not disadvantages (Score:2)
Hey, welcome to the taxi business.
What taxi advantages does Uber get? (Score:2)
Taxis still have designated taxi pickup points all over the city (and especially airports) at which they are just handed business.
The Uber driver has no such location, having to park somewhere close to where potential business may be, often taking minutes to get somewhere a taxi would just be hanging out at.
In terms of employees taxi companies are highly exploitive of workers, vastly more so than Uber. Uber drivers can choose where and when they want to work with complete freedom. How is that not giving an
In terms of employees taxi companies are highly exploitive of workers, vastly more so than Uber. Uber drivers can choose where and when they want to work with complete freedom. How is that not giving an inherent advantage to taxi companies that can order drivers to service unpopular locations?
Taxi drivers can actually earn a living wage.
Uber drivers also earn a living wage. (Score:2)
Taxi drivers can actually earn a living wage.
So do all of the Uber drivers I have talked to. If they want to work mostly full time, they can easily make a living wage by taking advantage of surge pricing earnings (which is after all the reason surge pricing exists).
To help them out I usually tip them (even though you are not supposed to). Even with tip an Uber is less than the base fare of a "real" taxi and usually far nicer to ride around in. On a recent trip I took an uber one way, and a taxi back the
Well there is an inherent guarantee about being on a payroll vs being possibly equally compensated if you happen to be the bloke that spoke with SuperKendall.
So, if you're not one of the drivers that hangs out with SuperKendall, you might be making close to minimum wage.
http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
Taxi drivers can actually earn a living wage.
So do all of the Uber drivers I have talked to.
I took a series of Ubers recently and I asked each of them straight out how it was working out for them in terms of making a living. All of the drivers said they were doing pretty well money-wise.
Two of them mentioned that they make a *ton* of cash from the Uber Eats service on the weekends. All of them said they liked what they were doing, liked the flexibility, and were making a good living at it. I have no reason to disbelieve them.
Just what we need (Score:3, Funny)
There will be one Uber union worker to put the car in gear while another union worker supervises. The union worker who steers the car will be entitled to 20 minute breaks every 45 minutes. The union worker who presses the brake and gas pedals will only be allowed to work on certain 'certified' models of cars. And all 4 of them will retire on full benefits after 10 years.
The truckers union is not that bad. (Score:2)
The truckers union is not that bad.
But for an uber union driver it can be paid hourly with an time clock that where drivers who are waiting and ready for an ride are on the clock, returning to the main pickup zone from an long fair on the clock, waiting in the airport line on the clock, with all miles paid at least the IRS rate + all tolls covered or driving cars owned by uber at no cost to the driver.
If uber wants an lot of drivers ready for fairs then they should be paid and not only paid if they get an f
Uber drivers can already deduct all milage driving while they are listed as active even when not carrying a fare.
If uber wants an lot of drivers ready for fairs then they should be paid
Why if the drivers are willing to just wait for a fare? One Uber diver I talked to in Long Beach was a writer, and simply worked on writing while he was between fares. There are a lot of people like that, who may as well be killing time sitting in car as at home. If there were a shortage of such people then yes, Uber would
Re: (Score:3)
Second, Unions, like most organized groups of humans, can be good or bad, depending on who is running them, and how accountable the membership holds them. There are many unions whose members are quite pleased with them, because they believe they gain more in terms of improved wages and benefits than they pay in terms of union dues.
And more importantly, this does not impose a union on these drivers - it merely grants them the ch
I got four hours of sleep last night. Apologies. I suspect Seattle would object to being moved to Oregon.
Re: (Score:2)
Uber picked the wrong city to fight with (Score:2)
We took on the WTO and we won.
Bears of little brain.
