Uber Sues City of Seattle To Block Landmark Driver Union Ordinance (geekwire.com) 44

Seattle's landmark law that lets drivers for ride-hailing companies decide if they want to bargain collectively was set to go into effect today, but an Uber subsidiary has sued to block key rules of the ordinance governing which drivers get to vote on unionization and other key rules. From a report: Uber subsidiary Rasier filed a petition in King County Superior Court Tuesday to block recently-published rules from Seattle's department of Finance and Administrative Services that cover issues like which drivers get a say in whether they want to unionize, working conditions subject to bargaining and how an organization gets certified to represent drivers exclusively. In court documents, Uber called the city's process flawed and asked the court to suspend the new rules. Uber wants the city to go back and tweak the rules so that they better reflect driver conditions in the ride-hailing industry. "The City failed to provide comprehensive rules and disregarded the facts and circumstances of drivers and the industry," according to Uber's petition. "Moreover, the Cityâ(TM)s rules are inconsistent with fundamental labor law principles ensuring every worker has a voice in whether to be represented by a labor organization."

  • How Republican of them.

    • How Democrat, and how terribly 19th century of you.

  • You don't usually win fighting city hall...

  • If I were building a giant fleet of autonomous robot cars, guess which markets I would absolutely flood with them as soon as they were ready? Any markets that tried to block my human driver efforts today... after all Uber is already making lots of money from the cities where they are allowed to operate, so the quickest expansion in the future is through the most resistant places today.

    If Uber really wanted to, they could absolutely destroy the entire taxi market of a handful of cities with a targeted deplo

    • after all Uber is already making lots of money from the cities where they are allowed to operate

      No, they aren't. Unless you count "spending way more in costs than you generate in revenue" as "making money".

      If I were building a giant fleet of autonomous robot cars, guess which markets I would absolutely flood with them as soon as they were ready? Any markets that tried to block my human driver efforts today...

      There's a gaping hole in your logic: governments that can block your human driver efforts could (would) also block your autonomous vehicles.

  • Hey, welcome to the taxi business.

    • Taxis still have designated taxi pickup points all over the city (and especially airports) at which they are just handed business.

      The Uber driver has no such location, having to park somewhere close to where potential business may be, often taking minutes to get somewhere a taxi would just be hanging out at.

      In terms of employees taxi companies are highly exploitive of workers, vastly more so than Uber. Uber drivers can choose where and when they want to work with complete freedom. How is that not giving an

      • In terms of employees taxi companies are highly exploitive of workers, vastly more so than Uber. Uber drivers can choose where and when they want to work with complete freedom. How is that not giving an inherent advantage to taxi companies that can order drivers to service unpopular locations?

        Taxi drivers can actually earn a living wage.

        • Taxi drivers can actually earn a living wage.

          So do all of the Uber drivers I have talked to. If they want to work mostly full time, they can easily make a living wage by taking advantage of surge pricing earnings (which is after all the reason surge pricing exists).

          To help them out I usually tip them (even though you are not supposed to). Even with tip an Uber is less than the base fare of a "real" taxi and usually far nicer to ride around in. On a recent trip I took an uber one way, and a taxi back the

            Well there is an inherent guarantee about being on a payroll vs being possibly equally compensated if you happen to be the bloke that spoke with SuperKendall.

            So, if you're not one of the drivers that hangs out with SuperKendall, you might be making close to minimum wage.

            http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]

  • Due by it. Every single one of your drivers has Internet access. Seems trivial to organize them. Unless you can use your size to bully them, I suppose....

  • Just what we need (Score:2, Funny)

    There will be one Uber union worker to put the car in gear while another union worker supervises. The union worker who steers the car will be entitled to 20 minute breaks every 45 minutes. The union worker who presses the brake and gas pedals will only be allowed to work on certain 'certified' models of cars. And all 4 of them will retire on full benefits after 10 years.

    • The truckers union is not that bad.

      But for an uber union driver it can be paid hourly with an time clock that where drivers who are waiting and ready for an ride are on the clock, returning to the main pickup zone from an long fair on the clock, waiting in the airport line on the clock, with all miles paid at least the IRS rate + all tolls covered or driving cars owned by uber at no cost to the driver.

      If uber wants an lot of drivers ready for fairs then they should be paid and not only paid if they get an f

      • Uber drivers can already deduct all milage driving while they are listed as active even when not carrying a fare.

        If uber wants an lot of drivers ready for fairs then they should be paid

        Why if the drivers are willing to just wait for a fare? One Uber diver I talked to in Long Beach was a writer, and simply worked on writing while he was between fares. There are a lot of people like that, who may as well be killing time sitting in car as at home. If there were a shortage of such people then yes, Uber would

  • We took on the WTO and we won.

    Bears of little brain.

  • Its a subsidiary that provides some amorphous driver/rider insurance plan from a subcontractor called James River insurance company that they go out of the way to confirm has "an A- rating" from A. M. Best. that rating is their credit rating, not an indicator of their overall business performance or likeability. It showed up in 2014, and only appears available or relevant in the city of San Francisco where there ostensibly exists a regulation of some sort to mandate the existence of insurance for "ride sh
  • How can Uber have standing in a court case about regulations for employees, when the swear blind that the drivers they are employing are not employees?

