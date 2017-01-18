Microsoft Plans To Add an Ebook Store To Windows 10 (mspoweruser.com) 2
Microsoft may have plans to give Windows 10 users the ability to purchase ebooks directly from the Windows Store. According to a report on MSPowerUser, Windows 10 Creators Update will feature a new book store interface that will support the purchase and viewing of books in the Microsoft Edge browser. The report claims that this feature will be coming to both Windows 10 Mobile and other Windows 10 variants on PCs and tablets. It's worth mentioning that Microsoft made EPUB support a feature of Microsoft Edge as part of its Windows 10 Creators Update Insider test builds last year.
Years late, millions short (Score:2)
Yet another soon-to-be short-lived MS attempt to be 5th or 6th to market with someone else's idea.