Microsoft Plans To Add an Ebook Store To Windows 10 (mspoweruser.com) 16
Microsoft may have plans to give Windows 10 users the ability to purchase ebooks directly from the Windows Store. According to a report on MSPowerUser, Windows 10 Creators Update will feature a new book store interface that will support the purchase and viewing of books in the Microsoft Edge browser. The report claims that this feature will be coming to both Windows 10 Mobile and other Windows 10 variants on PCs and tablets. It's worth mentioning that Microsoft made EPUB support a feature of Microsoft Edge as part of its Windows 10 Creators Update Insider test builds last year.
Years late, millions short (Score:3)
Yet another soon-to-be short-lived MS attempt to be 5th or 6th to market with someone else's idea.
Did you know (Score:2)
that there is a Kindle for PC that lets you read wBooks purchased from Amazon
or soesn't it work on Win 10
BTW I can also read books from the Kindle store on my phone and Fire Tablets
First and most important question (Score:2)
Will we be able to disable/uninstall it?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but it will require installing Linux first.
a brief timeline for this innovation (Score:4, Funny)
2010: Google digitizes and operates the largest e-book store on the planet.
2017: Microsoft gets excited about this new e-book technology its been hearing so much about and immediately declares it will offer a bookstore that only works with Microsoft products.
Re: (Score:2)
2006: Sony releases the Sony Reader for $600 USD.
I had a six-week contract to QA ebook titles on the Japanese hardware in the Summer 2005. Linux developers were in Japan, ebook conversion to HTML were in India, and my team of ten testers speed read 600 ebook titles for HTML issues in Silicon Valley. The Sony tax for having the Sony brand name prevented the device from being adopted widespread. Sony discontinued the device in 2014.
Although Sony no longer appears on my resume, I still get contacted by recrui