Microsoft is Bringing Cortana To Android Lock Screen

Microsoft is testing out a new way to access Cortana, its digital assistant, from the Android lock screen, with just a swipe. It's a new feature that's clearly designed to replace Google's own quick access, and to convince Android users to switch to Cortana. According to MSPowerUser, Cortana on the lock screen doesn't replace existing lock screens, so you can still use a custom one or the default experience that ships with your Android device. Cortana is activated simply by swiping left or right on the floating logo. Microsoft is currently testing this new feature, and any Android users can opt-in to trial the new beta features over at the Google Play Store.
We are pushed a lot of stuff that we don't want, and that's one of the reason why so many 'root' their phones these days - to get rid of the bloatware. I got severely bugged by "News Republic" and "Kid Mode", the latter once hijacked my phone and I had some serious problems before I finally got it back to normal. Now when I run a rooted phone I made sure to get rid of it.
Vendors must be aware that if you bug the users about unnecessary and uncalled for stuff then the users will start to hate you.
I picked my phone, specifically because the manufacturer was known to offer a very close to "stock" android on it. There is only one added feature to the Android from stock, and it's useful, something I use all the time.
Bloatware lost LG, or Samsung getting at least one sale.
If you know how to use adb, you can disable all the stuff you want on your Android device. Literally everything is modular, so if you like the dialer on your Asus phone better than the one Samsung gave you, go ahead and switch.
There's no reason to do anything but buy the right fit of hardware. Everything about the software load is adjustable even if you don't feel like dealing with root access.
Even the Pixel has what I'd call annoying bloat, but since it only takes about five minutes to clean all of it up o
Just because I can do something doesn't mean I want to spend hours doing it.
Think of it another way: If you keep buying stuff that you know you will have to modify later, you are still voting for that practice to continue. Better to solve 2 problems with one action which is to buy the phone with comparable hardware AND does the software right. For this reason, I bought an OP3 and I really like it.
Hours? I'm talking about minutes here. Not even very many of them.
The practice *I* want to continue is the ability to purchase phones that have removable batteries and card readers that I can repair with no tools other than a screwdriver. The only contemporary phones that still have those features are made by LG. I'm willing to accept five minutes of inconvenience in plugging in my phone and typing a few commands to kill a few apps I object to so that I can continue to get proper hardware, rather than accep
Just to play devils advocate here: There is no other way Microsoft could do it in this case. They don't own the platform.
I kind of like the arrangement as it stands currently. Google owns the platform but MS (or anyone else) is able to bring their services to it in such a way as to actually compete with the native Google stuff. There is nothing similar on iOS, you just get what Apple gives you in key areas (lock screen, assistant, web browser, etc)
Let's all thank Google. (Score:5, Interesting)
Android users can opt-in to trial the new beta features over at the Google Play Store
I'd like to see Apple do something close to this.
Of course; everyone HATES Windows phones (Score:2)
True in some cases. Also, some MS apps are best experienced on iOS where the Adroid and MS mobile versions aren't as good.
It just depends on the team making the app.
But MS's new(ish) strategy is to "be where our customers are"
I like the fact that with the relative openness of Android, they are able to allow their customers to supplant Google's own native services if they wish to. It's greater choice for the consumer in the end.
I find all of these voice command software packages to be a complete waste of time. Almost everything that I can do by voice I can do faster and easier with just my hands on the screen.
But then again I don't keep my face stuck in my smart phone all day. Mobile games are a garbage, mobile media is a joke, and there's thing productivity wise that you can do one a phone that you can do faster and better on a real computer.
Microsoft has been pretty public about their dropping support for Windows Phone.
They may come with a new phone- but for now they are pretty much in the, "Okay, that didn't work" mode. It's not a secret.
I have been using Windows Phone for a long time. I actually like it. Though now it seems like every month another feature dies on my phone. I just tell people, "My phone is full-on retarded."
They've also been very public about their plan to follow the customers to where they are- which is NOT on Windows P
I don't want Clippy on my phone! (Score:5, Interesting)
I don't want Clippy 2.0 on my PC and I certainly don't want it on my phone. Very few people actually want Cortana, MS, why do you keep trying to push failing ideas and never know when to give up? You keep digging a deeper financial hole hoping your failed gamble pays off. See Windows Phones.
Microsoft spends so much money and frustration trying to push failed ideas though instead of focusing on things they do well, or trying something new. They're always the last one to the party and bring vinegar instead of wine.
When something fails, sometimes it's best to drop it and try something new, learn from mistakes. Microsoft seems to have the mentality, "we've lost $100million on this project, and no one wants to use it, let's throw $100million more at it and see if it makes a difference."
I don't want Clippy 2.0 on my PC and I certainly don't want it on my phone.
Android > Google Now/Assistant
iPhone > Siri.
So what phone do you use?
I don't want Clippy 2.0 on my PC and I certainly don't want it on my phone
Well.... it's a good thing nobody is holding a gun to your head
not going to work. (Score:2)
siri is apple, ok google is google, and cortana is the bitch that haunts Windows 10.
I'm missing something crucial (Score:2)
The part that explains why the hell I'd want that.
Well, here is one really good reason: CHOICE.
People may prefer Google Now. But if you have no other choice- that sucks. Microsoft is trying to provide an option.
I can't imagine they are hoping for a big uptake on Cortana on Android. Google Now is so tightly integrated.
But for everyone complaining about this, or saying, "This is dumb, I don't want it!" - Better to have a choice than not.
So you don't like one of the choices. Cool. But it's always nice to have options.
Translation of the headline: (Score:2)
Microsoft wants bring it's surveillance software code-named 'Cortana' to Android lock screens
..and in other news,
Microsoft announces it's renaming it's virtual assistant/surveillance software from 'Cortana' to 'CATS', says "All your OS are belong to us"
I suppose that just like Windows they'll make 'Cortana' on Android to be so thoroughly integrated that you can't uninstall or disable it, either. No thanks, I'll continue to use a cheap basic dumbphone that I keep turned 'off' when I'm not using it rather than be surveilled and tracked 24/7/365 like some sort of convicted criminal.
