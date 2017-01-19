Tesla Avoids Recall After Autopilot Crash Death (bbc.com) 59
Tesla will not be ordered to recall its semi-autonomous cars in the US, following a fatal crash in May 2016. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration closed its investigation after it found no evidence of a defect in the vehicle. From a report: Joshua Brown was killed when his car collided with a lorry while operating in Autopilot mode. Tesla has stated Autopilot is only designed to assist drivers, who must keep their hands on the wheel. The feature is intended to be used on the motorway, where is lets cars automatically change lanes and react to traffic. The NHTSA report said data from the car showed that "the driver took no braking, steering or other actions to avoid the collision". Bryan Thomas from the NHSTA said the driver should have been able to see the lorry for seven seconds, which "should have been enough time to take some action".
Ok I give..what the fuck is a "lorry"?
...Is it really an autopilot crash? Or some guy who, unfortunately, wasn't paying as much attention as he should whilst driving a 2 tonne hunk of metal around other human beings?
Well, you you read the statement in the summary:
The NHSTA is saying that while Tesla's autopilot features are made to help avoid collisions and improve safety, they are not legally responsible for keeping a driver safe.
So if he injected himself with all the marijuana the car won't drive him home?
The problem is that, human nature being what it is, a lot of drivers will come to rely too much on autopilot and will stop paying attention just like this guy apparently did. That will cause a lot of crashes just by itself. This isn't DIRECTLY the fault of autopilot, but is rather an INDIRECT consequence of having it (combined with human nature).
The problem is that, human nature being what it is, a lot of drivers will come to rely too much on autopilot and will stop paying attention just like this guy apparently did. That will cause a lot of crashes just by itself. This isn't DIRECTLY the fault of autopilot, but is rather an INDIRECT consequence of having it (combined with human nature).
Not really a problem. The insurance companies already track accidents based on model and features. It will only take a few years of data to determine whether a particular autopilot feature makes a driver safer or not. If it reduces the number of severe accidents and fatalities then it's still a win even if it shifts the type of accidents.
It turns out lots of Volvo owners are idiots and step on the gas instead of the brake, but the NTSTA guys can't call the US public a bunch of fools, so they had to phrase the findings somewhat diplomatically.
There might be more of these.
Rather than "hands on wheel", it should be "eyes looking towards road ahead". My tablet can tell if I'm looking at it. The car should be able to see the driver is in the seat, looking forward, with their eyes open.
Reasonable gaps of a couple seconds should be allowed since humans are supposed to look around but that's just a programming detail.
So say the car realizes the driver hasn't been looking forward for a certain number of seconds, it warns the driver, starts slowing down and attempts to hand control back to the driver.
I've never felt like I needed "assistance" to keep the car in my lane.
Then you're probably not realizing just how bad your driving is.
After observing other people's driving for about a quarter-century now, I can safely say that most humans just aren't very good about keeping their car in their lane at all times. They can use all the help they can get. If you've *ever* gone over the lines while you were driving, then this includes you too. Somehow I doubt you have a perfect record of this.
Personally I like the Mercedes approach.. It shakes the wheel when it detects something you need to pay attention to with the steering and will apply the breaks for you before you hit something... YOU still have to drive the thing.
Then Autopilot should just be deflated and no longer used.
So you are saying that Autopilot is mis-named even for aviation?
Then Autopilot should just be deflated and no longer used.
I'm going to guess by your screen name that you must have used the manual inflation nozzle on the automatic pilot.
That depends, some can land the plane unassisted (Score:2)
> People misunderstand what an autopilot does.
Pilots are supposed to be *prepared* to take over, but a class IIIb system can land the plane in zero visibility. Well, *technically* it's not supposed to be zero, but the plane is 200 feet long and you're supposed to have 150 feet of visibility. In other words, you can see only half a second in front of you. Some autopilot systems can pretty much fly the plane without pilot input - much more so than Tesla's system. Heck even on a DJI (toy), the autopilot ca
also, Tesla’s crash rate was reduced by 40% (Score:5, Insightful)
https://electrek.co/2017/01/19... [electrek.co]
Distracted (Score:2)
According to this article, not only should he have been able to see the truck for 7 seconds, but the truck driver said he was watching Harry Potter:
http://www.theverge.com/2017/1... [theverge.com]
It's tragic, but at least he didn't hurt anyone else.
but the truck driver said he was watching Harry Potter:
How exactly was the truck driver able to see exactly what movie the guy was watching from that angle and distance?
Yea, I was skeptical when it was put that way too.
After the accident the truck driver went over to the car and the movie was still playing. So he didn't know at the instant of the accident- he found out after the accident.
It's tragic, but at least he didn't hurt anyone else.
Is it tragic if someone dies juggling chainsaws? I guess the Darwin Awards are a thing of the past, this guy was definitely a nominee!
