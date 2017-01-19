Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Transportation United States

Tesla Avoids Recall After Autopilot Crash Death (bbc.com) 59

Posted by msmash from the steering-clear dept.
Tesla will not be ordered to recall its semi-autonomous cars in the US, following a fatal crash in May 2016. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration closed its investigation after it found no evidence of a defect in the vehicle. From a report: Joshua Brown was killed when his car collided with a lorry while operating in Autopilot mode. Tesla has stated Autopilot is only designed to assist drivers, who must keep their hands on the wheel. The feature is intended to be used on the motorway, where is lets cars automatically change lanes and react to traffic. The NHTSA report said data from the car showed that "the driver took no braking, steering or other actions to avoid the collision". Bryan Thomas from the NHSTA said the driver should have been able to see the lorry for seven seconds, which "should have been enough time to take some action".

Tesla Avoids Recall After Autopilot Crash Death More | Reply

Tesla Avoids Recall After Autopilot Crash Death

Comments Filter:

  • also, Tesla’s crash rate was reduced by 40% (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DiniZuli ( 621956 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @02:30PM (#53698225) Homepage
    The same investigation found that Tesla’s crash rate was reduced by 40% after introduction of Autopilot:
    https://electrek.co/2017/01/19... [electrek.co]

  • According to this article, not only should he have been able to see the truck for 7 seconds, but the truck driver said he was watching Harry Potter:

    http://www.theverge.com/2017/1... [theverge.com]

    It's tragic, but at least he didn't hurt anyone else.

    • but the truck driver said he was watching Harry Potter:

      How exactly was the truck driver able to see exactly what movie the guy was watching from that angle and distance?

      • Yea, I was skeptical when it was put that way too.

        After the accident the truck driver went over to the car and the movie was still playing. So he didn't know at the instant of the accident- he found out after the accident.

      • After a crash, you come to a stop. The autopilot probably does this as well. I imagine the movie was still playing, next to the grissly scene of a beheaded man.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )

      It's tragic, but at least he didn't hurt anyone else.

      Is it tragic if someone dies juggling chainsaws? I guess the Darwin Awards are a thing of the past, this guy was definitely a nominee!

Slashdot Top Deals

If you would know the value of money, go try to borrow some. -- Ben Franklin

Close