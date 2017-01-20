Microsoft Targets Chrome Users With Windows 10 Pop-up Ad (pcmag.com) 62
Google Chrome users on Windows 10 are apparently being treated to a new experience: a pop-up ad. From a PCMag report: If you have Chrome installed and the icon present on the Windows Taskbar, chances are you're going to start seeing a pop-up advert appear suggesting you install Microsoft's Personal Shopping Assistant Chrome extension. Microsoft touts it as "Your smart shopping cart across the web." Opting to install the extension results in Microsoft monitoring which products you've searched for and viewed while using Chrome, and then offering to compare those products to find the best price. There's also alerts when prices change, and the ability to track products across all your devices. Of course, Microsoft will make money if you opt to purchase any products using the Assistant.
Wait who's computer is it again? (Score:5, Informative)
Just yet another reason to uninstall Windows 10.
The OS and applications define what it does. Hint, hint.
Recall this old anti-Linux quote: Linux is only free if your time is worth nothing.
The "free" Windows 10 upgrade sure seems positioned for exactly that type of criticism.
BSD: Free as in Speech
Linux: Free as in Beer
Windows 10: Free as in Herpes
Just yet another reason to uninstall Windows 10.
While I agree, I get just as pissed at Google that I have to close a advertisement for Chrome any time I use gmail or youtube for the first time from a new browser. It would be one thing to use the normal ad space to hawk their own stuff, but no, they have to be more intrusive.
My wife is also getting notices from somewhere in Windows 10 that her Chrome is eating up her battery and using Edge would reduce battery consumption by 50%.
Just yet another reason to uninstall Windows 10.
Bingo. I really don't want my OS to advertise its particular brand of crap to me.
Punch the monkey! (Score:5, Funny)
Opera (Score:5, Funny)
And this is exactly why I run Opera! Everyone just pretends it doesn't exist.
I've been running Opera since it was paid and the only browser in town with a tabbed interface... though I'm considering switching to Vivaldi I haven't checked recently but I think they finally have extensions.
I run Oprah, sometimes it gets bloated, but then it slims down again.
Great business plan (Score:4, Funny)
Been happening for weeks now (Score:4, Informative)
I have all major browsers installed on my Windows 10 desktop at home. I use them for different purposes.
Whenever I launch Firefox or Chrome, I get a tooltip style pop-up above the Edge icon on the task bar which states that Edge is some % more secure than whatever browser I am launching.
It would do it every time too... not just on the first launch. Because of this, I unpinned Edge from the task bar... I think you could also turn off a setting but unpinning worked... so I didn't look further.
Pretty annoying. I also am pestered by ads in Bing search results to use Edge. It's like I am being punished for living in the MS ecosystem....
The thing is Google is no better. Every time I go to one of their properties in a non-Chrome browser, I get pestered to use Chrome....
It's just a new level of crap I have to ignore.
The thing is Google is no better. Every time I go to one of their properties in a non-Chrome browser, I get pestered to use Chrome....
It's just a new level of crap I have to ignore.
Actually Google *IS* better, because at least you're choosing to go to one of their sites and they pester you to use chrome, Windows is pestering you when you use chrome to go to google. If Mircrosoft wants to pester you when you visit Bing, fine, but that's not what they're doing.
Thanks for the tip on unpinning Edge - that wouldn't have occurred to me, but throwing the keyboard into the wall did occur to me every time I saw that shite.
"The thing is Google is no better"
I wish more people saw this like this. Many will defend the behavior when it's a service they use and or like, while bashing the competitor.
Google isn't the operating system....huge difference
I see no difference. Both are using their products to advertise their own stuff, and both are not necessary for survival.
The "it's not as bad because it's not an OS" is one of the poorest excuses I have encountered for anything.
Yeah, seeing Google ads requires you to explicitly visit their web site each time. Windows 10 is perpetually spying and popping ads at any time. I'm not sure how anyone can't see the difference unless they have a vested interest in Microsoft or something.
Scareware (Score:1)
It also pops up an ad saying Edge is safer than Chrome.
Narcissistic corporate outlook (Score:1)
Another tone deaf offering from Microsoft.
This is great, we are great! Think how much this will improve our bottom line! The people will want to hear about this right away, there is nothing obtrusive about forcing popup ads.
Need more info - (Score:5, Funny)
Is this a one time thing, once a day, week, month? Does it show up on enterprise installs?
It shouldn't be appearing AT ALL - but if it's a one time thing to show a new "feature" (cough, spit) I can begrudgingly acknowledge it.
But this proves to me that the entire point of Windows 10 was not to ease computer usage or make it easier for me to get my work done or do more work but to turn all windows machines into store fronts for Microsoft.
"Hi I'm clippy - I see you're trying to write a Word Doc and haven't typed for a few minutes - Would you like to buy a Red Bull - it gives you wings? YES, RIGHT NOW | SPECIFY DELIVERY TIME | CHOOSE A DIFFERENT DRINK"
Is this a one time thing, once a day, week, month? Does it show up on enterprise installs?
It shouldn't be appearing AT ALL - but if it's a one time thing to show a new "feature" (cough, spit) I can begrudgingly acknowledge it.
Just no. A thousand times, no. Even a "one time thing" is a NO, because there are an unlimited number of "one time deals" that can be shown. If you're okay with a one time deal, are you okay with a brand new "One Time Thing" every 10 seconds? If not, you're just setting the goal posts to an acceptable level of crap, that your PAID FOR operating system is throwing in your face, while you are working/playing/browsing the web. Any level that is accepted will be pushed past, to an unacceptable level.
Zero
One more demonstration that I appear to have done the right thing by installing 7 on my shiny new HP laptop four months ago.
"Hi I'm Cortana - I see you're trying to write a Word Doc and haven't typed for a few minutes - Would you like to buy a Red Bull - it gives you wings? YES, RIGHT NOW | SPECIFY DELIVERY TIME | CHOOSE A DIFFERENT DRINK"
FTFY. Cortana is the new Bob.
"But this proves to me that the entire point of Windows 10 was not to ease computer usage or make it easier for me to get my work done or do more work but to turn all windows machines into store fronts for Microsoft."
It took THIS LONG for you to figure that out?
The rest of us recognized it before M$ even released it....
Google retaliation? (Score:1)
Perhaps Google should put in some clever retaliation:
If the user DOES install the extension, have Chrome pop up a dialog box saying "we see that Redond suckered you into installing something you probably don't need or want. Would you like to remove it?"
More proof that win 10 is malware (Score:3)
One of the most annoying forms of PC based malware has long been adware. It is now new to have adware being bundled with applications, only to be found and removed by the better antivirus products. Now that MS bundles adware in Win 10, those poor fools with win 10 are stuck with this malware. On the positive side, it does make it insanely easy to show people just how bad and creepy Win 10 is and show that MS cannot be trusted.
Microsoft seems to arrogantly double down on everything people hate in Windows 10. Even if it was a great OS with awesome features and stellar usability (that's "if") I wouldn't want to use it at this point.
Sorry, but I prefer to, you know, own my own computer.
To be fair, though, smartphones and tablets are probably as bad or worse. Can we trust Android? iOS? Tell another joke.
A pop-up ad for pop-up ads? (Score:2)
Fuck you Purple Gorilla (Score:2)
That's why Edge is a better browser. (Score:2)
Win 10 IS malware and adware, all bundled together