Newest Tesla Autopilot Data Shows A 40% Drop in Crashes (bloomberg.com) 21
There's a surprise in the data from an investigation into Tesla safety by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. An anonymous reader quotes Bloomberg: [W]hile all Tesla vehicles come with the hardware necessary for Autopilot, you need a software upgrade that costs thousands of dollars to make it work. Since buyers can add Autopilot features after purchase, this provides a perfect before-and-after comparison. It turns out that, according to the data Tesla gave investigators, installing Autopilot prevents crashes -- by an astonishing 40 percent...
Now -- thanks to an investigation that initially hurt the company -- there is finally some real data, and it's good news for Tesla... As the software matures to match the new hardware, Musk said on Thursday via a Tweet, Tesla is targeting a 90 percent reduction in car crashes.
Now -- thanks to an investigation that initially hurt the company -- there is finally some real data, and it's good news for Tesla... As the software matures to match the new hardware, Musk said on Thursday via a Tweet, Tesla is targeting a 90 percent reduction in car crashes.
Good idea, bad name (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Absolutely. And they should make it much more clear that drivers should keep their hands on the wheel at all times, which autopilot doesn't imply.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. If I bought a car with a feature called "autopilot", I would think I would be comfortable taking a snooze (or watching a Harry Potter movie) while the car did the driving for me. I am really surprised they haven't dropped the name "autopilot" as it is totally misleading and something that has been pointed out repeatedly. I suspect that there are egos involved in the decision not to change the name.
Or, maybe, they think their software is close enough to achieve certification for totally taking ove
Re: (Score:2)
To someone who is uninformed
...
Since these "uninformed" people don't actually own a Tesla, it doesn't matter one iota what they think about the system. If you actually own a Tesla, the capabilities and limitations of the system are very very clear.
Also, an autopilot on an aircraft doesn't completely fly the plane all by itself either. Pilots understand that. Do you think they should rename it so the passenger in seat 22C also understands?
Re: (Score:2)
So you are fine with only being informed about the capabilities of a product with a price tag of a car
... AFTER you buy the product?
Re: (Score:2)
Since these "uninformed" people don't actually own a Tesla, it doesn't matter one iota what they think about the system. If you actually own a Tesla, the capabilities and limitations of the system are very very clear.
And yet from almost the day that the "autopilot" feature became available, videos started circulating online of actual Tesla drivers doing stupid stuff like jumping into the passenger seat or back seat while letting the car "drive."
Whether those idiots are representative of Tesla owners is beside the point. Clearly SOME idiots who actually have access to Teslas have done stupid stuff, and I don't think it's coincidence that this started when the feature named "autopilot" was released.
Also, an autopilot on an aircraft doesn't completely fly the plane all by itself either. Pilots understand that. Do you think they should rename it so the passenger in seat 22C also understands?
Nope. But TERRIBLE
What other factors could be in play? (Score:2)
Could it be, with the crash history of "autopilot", people are now using it more as it was intended? As DRIVER ASSIST, rather than turning it on and dozing off behind the wheel?
I mean, THAT couldn't affect numbers at ALL, right?
Still not enough data. (Score:2)
A crash rate of 1.3/ million miles and having 130 million miles of data means that there has been about 170 crashes.
I'm guessing accidents range from minor fender-benders (although with cars of today, a "minor" fender bender costs $2k+) to the fatal accident.
I would like to know where this 40% reduction takes place in the accident spectrum ? Does this mean that there are much fewer fender benders or fewer accidents which resulted in personal injuries?
If it's at the lower end of the range then big whoopdie
Short-term numbers versus long-term (Score:2)
One would expect that. Even a bad computer program with a dozen eyes is likely to be better than a bag of meat with only two.
I'm more concerned about the long-term secondary effects. Do drivers who get used to this technology become dependent on it, and thus have higher accident rates when driving rental cars that lack this technology?
Additionally, I'm less than convinced by the use of a single number here. To be meaningful, you need at least two numbers: the number of crashes avoided because of softwar
Re: (Score:3)
Why would you assume "a bad computer program with a dozen eyes is likely to be better than a bag of meat with only two"?
I'm not up on state of the art on computer image/object recognition but the experience I have from about 10 years ago leads me to believe that there are still challenges to be solved, especially when it comes to recognizing movements and intentions. As a driver, some of the cues I rely on include turning indicators, wheel positions, other driver/pedestrian/cyclist eye contact as well as s
Re: (Score:2)
To be meaningful, you need at least two numbers: the number of crashes avoided because of software intervention and the number of crashes caused by driver inattention.
I think that two numbers would be deceptive because almost no-one is capable of acknowledging their inattention. If you found at that that 50% of accidents are caused by inattention, but the autopilot is a 20% *worse* driver than someone paying attention, you *know* that everyone would flee from AutoPilot it on the assumption they won't be part of the 50% failing to pay attention.
One of the primary problems is that humans (in general) are incapable of acknowledging the weaknesses that cause accidents, thus
Exactly how was the study done? (Score:2)
Can't wait for the lawsuits (Score:2)
This kind of read like: "So...you want the software that shuts off your fuel value during a crash or the one that opens it full on impact. It's a $5K option...your choice, really."
If it's really just a software option, doesn't this sound a lot like the VW software "option" that cheated on emissions tests?