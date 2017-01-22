Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Army Bug Bounty Researcher Compromises US Defense Department's Internal Network

Thursday the U.S. Army shared some surprising results from its first bug bounty program -- a three-week trial in which they invite 371 security researchers "trained in figuring out how to break into computer networks they're not supposed to." An anonymous reader quotes Threatpost: The Army said it received more than 400 bug reports, 118 of which were unique and actionable. Participants who found and reported unique bugs that were fixed were paid upwards of $100,000... The Army also shared high-level details on one issue that was uncovered through the bounty by a researcher who discovered that two vulnerabilities on the goarmy.com website could be chained together to access, without authentication, an internal Department of Defense website.

"They got there through an open proxy, meaning the routing wasn't shut down the way it should have been, and the researcher, without even knowing it, was able to get to this internal network, because there was a vulnerability with the proxy, and with the actual system," said a post published on HackerOne, which managed the two bounty programs on its platform. "On its own, neither vulnerability is particularly interesting, but when you pair them together, it's actually very serious."

  • It pains me that this was a one-off, three week event, rather than something that is done daily or at regular intervals. Compsec is a perpetuity, not an annuity.
  • Not that a Trump presidency is itself attractive to anybody of average or higher intelligence, but I'm sure there are a great many highly intelligent individuals ready to cynically take advantage of an administration which has already clearly established is reliance on the"Big Lie" as a tool for governance.

    Of course, the is a simpler solution available to the US Army - take back the bounty money and declare publicly that military cyber-security is perfect and no successful expires were found.

    • Using swipe to input from an Android tablet . . . I've really got to start double-checking before I hit the 'submit' button.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      Your view of the U.S. military is about 30 years old. That's not how they work these days, and their attitude towards security is not all that different than your basic hairy FSF guys.

      And their view of Trump is that he's a walking disaster just waiting to happen. I agree with your assessment that they aren't attracting the A-list talent. His cabinet sycophants are proof of that. When asked about guns in schools, Ms. DeVos opined about grizzlies in Montana invading schools.

      His Treasury nominee does a first c

    • Awesome . . . Looks like Herr Drumpf's fans have mod points. More amusingly, looks like they're butt-hurt.

  • Never mind when did we learn about this. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mmell ( 832646 ) <mike.mell@gmail.com> on Sunday January 22, 2017 @01:51PM (#53716199)
    How long have the Russians known about this, and what have they done with it?
    • Russia doesn't exist! It's a conspiracy by China to harm American business! As soon as Betsy DeVos is confirmed as Education Secretary, I'm making her brother Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. We're gonna have the best Blackwater anyone has ever seen, folks!

  • We have smart people too (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Posting anonymously for reasons.

    The US army has competent personnel - very little of what goes on at Ft. Huachuca is public, the army ITOC has always been a good place for zero day exploits, and there's a small army of civilian contractors at places (Aberdeen and others) that do some interesting things.

    Here's the thing: When an army grey hat / white hat discovers something interesting, or creates something interesting, they don't get PERSONAL credit - they don't go hack a database, or deface a website and

