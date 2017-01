'IT Issue' Grounded All United Airlines Flights In The US

For two and a half hours -- no take-offs. An anonymous reader quotes NBC News:An hour ago United tweeted that they'd finally lifted the stop and were "working to get flights on their way." 66 flights were cancelled just at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, the Chicago Department of Aviation told the Associated Press, and though the article doesn't identify the total number of flights affected, "Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents."