Transportation IT

'IT Issue' Grounded All United Airlines Flights In The US (nbcnews.com) 34

Posted by EditorDavid from the no-fly-zone dept.
For two and a half hours -- no take-offs. An anonymous reader quotes NBC News: All of United Airlines' domestic flights were grounded Sunday night because of a computer outage, the Federal Aviation Administration said as scores of angry travelers sounded off on social media... U.S. officials told NBC News that the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System, or ACARS, had issues with low bandwidth. No further explanation was immediately available for what United described only as "an IT issue."
An hour ago United tweeted that they'd finally lifted the stop and were "working to get flights on their way." 66 flights were cancelled just at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, the Chicago Department of Aviation told the Associated Press, and though the article doesn't identify the total number of flights affected, "Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents."

  • Well at least thats better than no landings

  • Good thing Obama is no longer president, or we would be nuking Russia for their "hacking" of a US airline...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      Good thing Obama is no longer president, or we would be nuking Russia for their "hacking" of a US airline...

      It would never happen. They would just call the Scorpion guy and get him to rollback a buggy Windows Update like he did at LAX in 2014.

  • Windows 10 Auto Reboot (Score:3)

    by zenlessyank ( 748553 ) on Sunday January 22, 2017 @10:24PM (#53718525)

    Gotta love rebooting when MS wants you to reboot.

  • Why UAL is my last resort airline. I will only use them when there is no alternative.

    -jcr

    • I hear ya. Charging to use the overhead bin really took the cake. Add to that, no reserved seats for cheapo fares until the last minute (potentially separating you and your partner), rude folks behind the counter and rude old bags for flight attendants.

      They are my last resort also. The merging of two bags of shit (American Airlines/UA) in to one large bag of shit.

  • What is up with airlines IT structure (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Sunday January 22, 2017 @10:29PM (#53718555)

    This is not the first airline this has happened to, I think now something like three airlines in about a year? How on earth do all of these separate companies have the same problems where ANY breakage of the system mean planes with schedules pre-determined ages ago cannot fly? Is there some kind of Intuit Turbo Airline Manager software they all run??

    WTF!

    This is probably the strongest demonstration yet that we are all living in a computer simulation.

    • Well, probably because this back-end system, is managed by what used to be Hewlett Packard Enterprise [hpe.com]. They've had so many layoffs, and shuffled from company to company so many times, that the people who actually know what they are doing are all long gone.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbIII ( 701233 )
      One amusing thing that happened near me was an airport IT failure not an airline one. Several airports under the same owner in different states ended up with all baggage handling operations run from one site. So when the obvious happened and two backhoe incidents took out both connections one airport had baggage conveyors that could not be operated either locally or manually.
      If someone put all these recent airline/airport failures in a book and sent it back to 1970 they would think it was a satire.

  • from TFA (Score:3)

    by nimbius ( 983462 ) on Sunday January 22, 2017 @11:05PM (#53718681) Homepage

    U.S. officials told NBC News that the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System, or ACARS, had issues with low bandwidth.

    so you're complaining that a 60wpm VHF-based system from the late seventies that was never designed for high bandwidth communication beyond 300 baud, has problems delivering bandwidth intensive data? the average ACARS datagram is only 8 tuples. it sounds like one United's H1B candidates didnt take the time to RTFM before rolling out their code and immediately clobbered the system with garbage XML or metadata some middle manager wanted to include to improve productivity.

  • And is that question scribbled on airport walls country wide?

