'IT Issue' Grounded All United Airlines Flights In The US (nbcnews.com) 34
For two and a half hours -- no take-offs. An anonymous reader quotes NBC News: All of United Airlines' domestic flights were grounded Sunday night because of a computer outage, the Federal Aviation Administration said as scores of angry travelers sounded off on social media... U.S. officials told NBC News that the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System, or ACARS, had issues with low bandwidth. No further explanation was immediately available for what United described only as "an IT issue."
An hour ago United tweeted that they'd finally lifted the stop and were "working to get flights on their way." 66 flights were cancelled just at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, the Chicago Department of Aviation told the Associated Press, and though the article doesn't identify the total number of flights affected, "Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents."
No Take offs? (Score:2)
Well at least thats better than no landings
Windows 10 Auto Reboot (Score:3)
Gotta love rebooting when MS wants you to reboot.
One more reason... (Score:2)
Why UAL is my last resort airline. I will only use them when there is no alternative.
-jcr
Re: (Score:2)
I hear ya. Charging to use the overhead bin really took the cake. Add to that, no reserved seats for cheapo fares until the last minute (potentially separating you and your partner), rude folks behind the counter and rude old bags for flight attendants.
They are my last resort also. The merging of two bags of shit (American Airlines/UA) in to one large bag of shit.
What is up with airlines IT structure (Score:3)
This is not the first airline this has happened to, I think now something like three airlines in about a year? How on earth do all of these separate companies have the same problems where ANY breakage of the system mean planes with schedules pre-determined ages ago cannot fly? Is there some kind of Intuit Turbo Airline Manager software they all run??
WTF!
This is probably the strongest demonstration yet that we are all living in a computer simulation.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If someone put all these recent airline/airport failures in a book and sent it back to 1970 they would think it was a satire.
from TFA (Score:3)
U.S. officials told NBC News that the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System, or ACARS, had issues with low bandwidth.
so you're complaining that a 60wpm VHF-based system from the late seventies that was never designed for high bandwidth communication beyond 300 baud, has problems delivering bandwidth intensive data? the average ACARS datagram is only 8 tuples. it sounds like one United's H1B candidates didnt take the time to RTFM before rolling out their code and immediately clobbered the system with garbage XML or metadata some middle manager wanted to include to improve productivity.
