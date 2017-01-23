Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Google Privacy Your Rights Online

More People Than Ever Are Using DuckDuckGo; Site Says It Observed 14M Searches in One Day This Month (betanews.com) 74

Posted by msmash from the affinity-for-privacy dept.
An anonymous reader shares a BetaNews article: A lot of people are more privacy aware than they have been in the past, and are wary of entrusting everything they search for to Google. That's where privacy-focused sites like DuckDuckGo come in. Its growth since it launched 8 years ago has been nothing short of staggering, with the number of searches skyrocketing since 2013, when Edward Snowden first revealed how the US government was spying on its people. The search site says it has to date served up over 10 billion anonymous searches, with 4 billion of those occurring in the last year alone, and the company says it is growing faster than ever. On January 10 2017, the site received in excess of 14 million private searches.

More People Than Ever Are Using DuckDuckGo; Site Says It Observed 14M Searches in One Day This Month More | Reply

More People Than Ever Are Using DuckDuckGo; Site Says It Observed 14M Searches in One Day This Month

Comments Filter:

  • But we have Trump now (Score:1, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump will get rid of all the spying. Thank you Trump.

  • Until the money runs out... (Score:3)

    by wbr1 ( 2538558 ) on Monday January 23, 2017 @11:05AM (#53720853)
    Caveat.. I do not know how DDG is funded. That said, serving that much traffic COSTS. The data they could collect has value. It is likely only a matter of time until one of the following:

    1. Company folds due to lack of funds
    2. Company sells or reorganizes to collect funds and starts divulging user data to do so.
    3. Governments come in and either silently snoop or shut them down.M

    Yeah, I am a cynic and have little faith in humanity. Sorry.

    • Seeing as how it just donated a quarter million to privacy sites, I would say they are OK for cash right now. (From the article above) And advertising still pays without having to need the whole pie. https://www.quora.com/How-does... [quora.com] (Searched for on DDG)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      > The data they could collect has value

      That's the point. Pretty sure they anonymize anything they have to log and delete everything they can asap. Theoretically they should have no valuable data, that's why they get so much traffic.

      Pretty sure they have an ad model for funding and it seems that nobody over there is looking to be a gazillionaire, so they might actually pull it off.

      Of course, things change at scale as we all know...

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by wbr1 ( 2538558 )
        Not collecting data does not mean they won't in the future. I have altered the deal.... yadda yadda yadda

    • Re:Until the money runs out... (Score:5, Informative)

      by telchine ( 719345 ) on Monday January 23, 2017 @11:13AM (#53720907)

      I do not know how DDG is funded.

      DuckDuckGo earns revenue in two ways:

      Serving ads from the Yahoo–Bing search alliance network, and
      Affiliate relationships with several companies

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Pascoea ( 968200 )

        Affiliate relationships with several companies

        That's a pretty vague statement. I don't claim to know anything about DDG, or how they are funded, but that statement to me smells a lot like what Parent Post is concerned about. When your only product is data about what your customers are searching for, what do these "affiliates" have to gain by giving DDG money? Unless these affiliates are just handing over cash, without expecting anything in return.

      • Affiliate relationships with several companies

        So, they're selling your data too in other words.

        • No no, they stream the data to their affiliates real time so they can honestly say they don't retain anything. Of course, one of those affiliates is likely a data warehouse owned by them with them as the only client but DDG deletes everything!

        • Basically the way it works is if you search and the link ends in ebay or amazon or another one of their partners, it adds something to the url like "&from=dg" . Then they get either a small amount from the click, or it saves in a cookie/hidden form field, whatever "I came from duck duck go" so that your purchase yields a small percent.

          Anyone who tried to make money from their personal website in the late-90s early 2000s probably remembers this model. It's old. And doesn't track you (It doesn't include

    • I was thinking #2, actually, assuming that is that they haven't been lying this whole time and have been collecting and using data.
  • A lot of people (myself included) will look for any other alternative to Google first. That simply became too intrusive, and people are getting very uncomfortable with it. Those same people are still on FaceBook only because that is where everyone else is. If another option becomes available, (What I would love is federated social networking somewhat like e-mail works on various servers transparently) FaceBook may see the same kind of change.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomxor ( 2379126 )
      Social networks are overrated anyway, i'm convinced they are a long fad, just go cold turkey and enjoy life with more meaningful communication. Twitter is at least focused on the actual communication part more instead of "profiles".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hodet ( 620484 )

        I used to have that view. But truth is you can't live in a bubble. Well maybe you can, but you shouldn't have to. I treat FB like walking down the street. If I wouldn't say it in public I don't say it there. I logout of FB when I am not using it. I am still relatively sure they are tracking me if I logout so my whole approach to online is using my public persona. As for Twitter, the communication is limited. With FB you can at least share with family and friends. Twitter is just a bunch of people ta

  • I love the quality of duckduckgo search results, they have really come a long way and dare I say are now superior to the big G. On top of that, they respect privacy.
    • Really? Thanks I'll give it another chance. Hope the 16th time is a charm.

      • It depends how you search. I know how to search. Google used to let me search well. Then they changed that.

        "Yeah, I know you put all 5 of those words on there, but how about just two of them, and a vague 3rd-level synonym for a third?"

        or "Hey, I know you put that error message in quotes. But I didn't get any ad results related to that, so I just decided to remove 3/4 of the words and replace them with 'lose weight now'

        If you need that, sure, use google. If you actually know what you're searching for, use

        • I have never had the kind of experience you describe with Google. Not once.

          I've never had a positive search experience with DDG.

          Not once.

    • For now, until the SEO locusts find out that people start using that engine.

      So maybe we should be quiet about it. let the SEOs mess with the results.

    • and even if/when more/different results are required then Bang G from FF's top right Search Box. Bangs rock! Errmmmm ya do all use DDG with FF right?
    • I decided to give DDG a try full-time as my default in the browser a while back (year or two?). DDG wasn't getting it done, however, so I would just end up back on Google. It was easy to justify since my office still uses Google docs/spreadsheets and is deeply intertwined with their products and I can't 100% escape their "Big Google" ecosystem. Besides, their results were usually superior when it came to getting me the exact results I wanted (vs. just being close) QUICKLY - so I took advantage of the saved

  • For comparison (Score:3)

    by cdrudge ( 68377 ) on Monday January 23, 2017 @11:28AM (#53720993) Homepage

    For comparison purposes, Google hasn't said exactly how many searches it handles recently, but in 2012 it said it handled 1.2 trillion searches [internetlivestats.com] (or averaging 3.3B/day, 137M/hour, 2.2M/minute, 38k/second). It's estimated they handle over 2T per year now [searchengineland.com] (5.5B/day, 228M/day, 3.8M/hour, 63K/second). So Google likely handles in 2 days what DDG has done in 8 years.

    • DDG is still small fry compared to google. I think most people TRY duck duck go, hoping to switch (I know I did), the problem is, when you do try using them you quickly find how inferior they are as a search engine.

      I really hope they improve and become a true competitor (even if I don't trust any tech company is really privacy-first), right now though, they're not very good. I went with DDG for a month- but then switched back to the big evil that is Google.

      • I'm unfortunately in the same boat, but I think it does also depend on what you're looking for. I'd wager that if a lot of people had their default search engine changed to DDG, they'd probably fine. Let's be real, "facebook" and "facebook.com" are very common searches because most people have forgotten the distinction between a search bar and an address bar, so typing URLs in a Google/MSN search is probably a solid third of their traffic. DDG would probably be just fine for this sort of thing; people sure

    • Fair enough but it is worth remembering that something like that usage comparison will be true at some point of whatever search does dethrone Google in the end.

      The good thing about a search engine is that it is a tool that works equally well regardless of whether others have adopted it or not. This is quite distinct from tools that gain their value through some sort of interaction with data created by other users of the tool.

       

  • https://www.qwant.com/ [qwant.com]

    Results are quite good and seem to be a bit better than duckduckgo sometimes. Uses more fancy javascript, but has more fancy features as well and the same promise of no data collection.

    • This is one of the options which I am planning to test while looking for my new primary search engine. I knew about Qwant because its bot has been systematically visiting my main site (customsolvers.com [customsolvers.com]) during the last months. I went there once and didn't get a bad impression, but still have to test it a lot before having a worthy opinion.

      As a complementary fun fact, the top search-engine bots visiting my sites are the following:
      1. Google (by far, the most persistent bot ever).
      2. Yandex (no idea why as fa

  • If you are running Firefox, it is easy to change your default search engine to Duck Duck Go. They have made it one of the pull down search menu options.

    I've been using it to search for months now, and I don't notice much difference. Highly recommend.

    • same here, rarely use google now. in addition I like DDGs infinte scroll for the search results...

  • 1) How can we KNOW that DuckDuckGo really doesn't track/collect/sell our data? Many other supposedly responsible companies have made the same claim but it pretty much always turns out to be a lie.

    2) Assuming they're not tracking us, How do DuckDuckGo make money or at least pay to keep their service running? They don't even show ads.

  • When I forget the latest domain TBP had to switch to I use DDG and it finds it. Can't say the same for Goo.. *CENSORSHIP* search engine.
  • Last time I tried DDG, all the results were spam. What's the point? If I can find what I need on a biased search engine, but I can't on an unbiased one, guess what I'm going to use.

  • Since I am concerned that duckduckgo might leak search information, I prefer duckduckduckgo, which uses duckduckgo internally, but hides my searches even better. Should we ever find that duckduckduckgo is also storing personal information, we could always create duckduckduckduckgo, which would solve the problem once and for all.

Slashdot Top Deals

It's a poor workman who blames his tools.

Close