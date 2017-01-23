More People Than Ever Are Using DuckDuckGo; Site Says It Observed 14M Searches in One Day This Month (betanews.com) 73
An anonymous reader shares a BetaNews article: A lot of people are more privacy aware than they have been in the past, and are wary of entrusting everything they search for to Google. That's where privacy-focused sites like DuckDuckGo come in. Its growth since it launched 8 years ago has been nothing short of staggering, with the number of searches skyrocketing since 2013, when Edward Snowden first revealed how the US government was spying on its people. The search site says it has to date served up over 10 billion anonymous searches, with 4 billion of those occurring in the last year alone, and the company says it is growing faster than ever. On January 10 2017, the site received in excess of 14 million private searches.
Trump will get rid of all the spying. Thank you Trump.
Until the money runs out... (Score:3)
1. Company folds due to lack of funds
2. Company sells or reorganizes to collect funds and starts divulging user data to do so.
3. Governments come in and either silently snoop or shut them down.M
Yeah, I am a cynic and have little faith in humanity. Sorry.
> The data they could collect has value
That's the point. Pretty sure they anonymize anything they have to log and delete everything they can asap. Theoretically they should have no valuable data, that's why they get so much traffic.
Pretty sure they have an ad model for funding and it seems that nobody over there is looking to be a gazillionaire, so they might actually pull it off.
Of course, things change at scale as we all know...
Re:Until the money runs out... (Score:5, Informative)
I do not know how DDG is funded.
DuckDuckGo earns revenue in two ways:
Serving ads from the Yahoo–Bing search alliance network, and
Affiliate relationships with several companies
Affiliate relationships with several companies
That's a pretty vague statement. I don't claim to know anything about DDG, or how they are funded, but that statement to me smells a lot like what Parent Post is concerned about. When your only product is data about what your customers are searching for, what do these "affiliates" have to gain by giving DDG money? Unless these affiliates are just handing over cash, without expecting anything in return.
Affiliate relationships with several companies
So, they're selling your data too in other words.
Re: (Score:3)
Basically the way it works is if you search and the link ends in ebay or amazon or another one of their partners, it adds something to the url like "&from=dg" . Then they get either a small amount from the click, or it saves in a cookie/hidden form field, whatever "I came from duck duck go" so that your purchase yields a small percent.
Anyone who tried to make money from their personal website in the late-90s early 2000s probably remembers this model. It's old. And doesn't track you (It doesn't include
Google as last choice (Score:2)
I used to have that view. But truth is you can't live in a bubble. Well maybe you can, but you shouldn't have to. I treat FB like walking down the street. If I wouldn't say it in public I don't say it there. I logout of FB when I am not using it. I am still relatively sure they are tracking me if I logout so my whole approach to online is using my public persona. As for Twitter, the communication is limited. With FB you can at least share with family and friends. Twitter is just a bunch of people ta
Re:And they're improving, too (Score:4, Insightful)
but if Google is Photoshop, DDG is an Etch-A-Sketch.
This is an excellent analogy, especially if all you need to get the job done is an Etch-A-Sketch. In most cases, the less complicated the tool is the more effective it is at accomplishing its intended purpose. Which is going to be a better tool for pounding in nail? A hammer or this [dhgate.com]?
DDG was my primary search engine for some months and, despite (kind of) getting used to its peculiarities, I kept seeing problems. For me, the deal breaker was when their literal string support (e.g., "I want to find exactly this chunk") stopped working during some days (apparently, now it works fine again). Also I have seen other issues which have made me somehow distrust it.
Currently, the position for being my primary search engine is vacant. Any interested applicants around? Please
"They can't NOT improve. It looks and behaves like a first-year CompSci student's summer project."
~shrug~ It looks like google did when it was still good.
Yearning for Photoshop v1.0 (Score:2)
Sometimes Etch-A-Sketch is better, Photoshop has a multi GiB installation size, a growing hodgepodge of not very unified tools because they grew there and can't change cos user-base, requires a subscription service and insists on "managing" your media library and by extension you life... You yearn for the power and simplicity of Photoshop v1.0, but it's no longer available, enough is enough - you say fuck Photoshop and you settle for an Etch-A-Sketch, spend more time actually drawing things rather than bein
Great search engine (Score:2)
It depends how you search. I know how to search. Google used to let me search well. Then they changed that.
"Yeah, I know you put all 5 of those words on there, but how about just two of them, and a vague 3rd-level synonym for a third?"
or "Hey, I know you put that error message in quotes. But I didn't get any ad results related to that, so I just decided to remove 3/4 of the words and replace them with 'lose weight now'
If you need that, sure, use google. If you actually know what you're searching for, use
I have never had the kind of experience you describe with Google. Not once.
I've never had a positive search experience with DDG.
Not once.
For now, until the SEO locusts find out that people start using that engine.
So maybe we should be quiet about it. let the SEOs mess with the results.
DDG == Google yet, but improving. (Score:2)
For comparison (Score:3)
For comparison purposes, Google hasn't said exactly how many searches it handles recently, but in 2012 it said it handled 1.2 trillion searches [internetlivestats.com] (or averaging 3.3B/day, 137M/hour, 2.2M/minute, 38k/second). It's estimated they handle over 2T per year now [searchengineland.com] (5.5B/day, 228M/day, 3.8M/hour, 63K/second). So Google likely handles in 2 days what DDG has done in 8 years.
DDG is still small fry compared to google. I think most people TRY duck duck go, hoping to switch (I know I did), the problem is, when you do try using them you quickly find how inferior they are as a search engine.
I really hope they improve and become a true competitor (even if I don't trust any tech company is really privacy-first), right now though, they're not very good. I went with DDG for a month- but then switched back to the big evil that is Google.
The good thing about a search engine is that it is a tool that works equally well regardless of whether others have adopted it or not. This is quite distinct from tools that gain their value through some sort of interaction with data created by other users of the tool.
Another Google Alternative (Score:2)
https://www.qwant.com/ [qwant.com]
Results are quite good and seem to be a bit better than duckduckgo sometimes. Uses more fancy javascript, but has more fancy features as well and the same promise of no data collection.
As a complementary fun fact, the top search-engine bots visiting my sites are the following:
1. Google (by far, the most persistent bot ever).
2. Yandex (no idea why as fa
Easy to Change Duck Duck Go to your Default (Score:2)
If you are running Firefox, it is easy to change your default search engine to Duck Duck Go. They have made it one of the pull down search menu options.
I've been using it to search for months now, and I don't notice much difference. Highly recommend.
Maybe dumb questions but... (Score:2)
1) How can we KNOW that DuckDuckGo really doesn't track/collect/sell our data? Many other supposedly responsible companies have made the same claim but it pretty much always turns out to be a lie.
2) Assuming they're not tracking us, How do DuckDuckGo make money or at least pay to keep their service running? They don't even show ads.
Great for TPB (Score:1)
Can't say the same for Goo.. *CENSORSHIP* search engine.
Really? It finds TPB fine for me.
I'd use it if it wasn't garbage (Score:2)
I prefer duckduckduckgo (Score:2)
Since I am concerned that duckduckgo might leak search information, I prefer duckduckduckgo, which uses duckduckgo internally, but hides my searches even better. Should we ever find that duckduckduckgo is also storing personal information, we could always create duckduckduckduckgo, which would solve the problem once and for all.