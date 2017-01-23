When Their Shifts End, Uber Drivers Set Up Camp in Parking Lots Across the US (bloomberg.com) 95
A feature report on Bloomberg today illustrates the lives of several Uber drivers, who find shelter in car parking at nights when it's too pricey and tiring to go home. An excerpt from the story: In Chicago, Walter Laquian Howard sleeps most nights at the "Uber Terminal." "I left my job thinking this would work, and it's getting harder and harder," Howard said. "They have to understand that some of us have decided to make this a full-time career." Howard has been parking and sleeping at the 7-Eleven four to five nights a week since March 2015, when he began leasing a car from Uber and needed to work more hours to make his minimum payments. Now that it's gotten cold, he wakes up every three hours to turn on the heater. He's rarely alone. Most nights, two to three other ride-hailing drivers sleep in cars parked next to his. It's safe, he said, and the employees let the drivers use the restroom. Howard has gotten to know the convenience store's staff -- Daddy-O and Uncle Mike -- over the past two years while driving for this global ride-hailing gargantuan, valued at $69 billion. "These guys have become my extended family," said Howard, 53. "It's my second home. We have this joke that I'm the resident. I keep asking them: 'Hey, did my mail come in yet?'"
you must rent / buy your uniform and rent our phone / pda at $50 a week to work for us.
Because the 1% control the government and the heavy weapons.
Seriously, was that animosity necessary?
Yeah, fuck you. The world doesn't owe you anything and even Uber's own ad campaigns bend over backwards to emphasize that this is supposed to be a side gig to make some extra money.
No, fuck you. It doesn't matter if Uber insist that it's supposed to be a side gig. If they're willing to let people work full time then they should be willing to pay full time wages. If someone's working 40 hours per week then they shouldn't be sleeping in their car out of exhaustion because they're struggling to pay their bills. Nobody who works full time should live in poverty. Period.
I can't believe that so many people have been conditioned into thinking that poverty is something that's okay to inflict on people for making a non-glamorous career choice. If a business can't afford to pay its workers enough to get by on, it shouldn't be in business.
I'm sorry, but there are certain jobs in society that really aren't meant for a person to fully support themselves. Even moreso when the person is trying to support themselves and their family. Delivering the local newspaper was great job when I was 12 and I wanted to buy some hockey cards and music CDs. It's not a job that really requires any skills, and even if you are doing it full time, I couldn't see it being a job that's likely to pay a living wage.
Did anybody force him to sign it? No; Not a problem than. People make bad decisions all the time.
$575 for payment plus commercial insurance isn't unreasonable. Depends on his driving record. If he's totalled a car or two, it is cheap.
If he had any brains he would shift off the car, like cab drivers do. Perhaps share a cheap apartment with the same person(s).
Uber's own ad campaigns bend over backwards to emphasize that this is supposed to be a side gig to make some extra money.
Uber was just this week fined $20M by the FTC for doing the exact opposite of what you're saying [ftc.gov], so pardon me if I don't believe anything you've just said. They were overstating median incomes by as much as $29,000/year [recode.net], advertising unlimited mileage for leases that didn't actually have unlimited mileage, and advertising that their leases were lower-cost than their competitors (which wasn't true in the least). The FTC found that in some markets, only around 10% of the drivers were making as much as the "m
At least they did not ask me (Score:3)
Sleep at night?
Safe? If I did not put on this costume, after my Uber shift ends, and devote my nighttime hours to fighting crime, there would be no place to stop for them; no place to sleep.
Rest easy.
Kid? The man's 53.
Ride-sharing is a career? (Score:1)
Hmm, it's almost like they encourage people to do this job full time. These people used to be called taxi drivers before marketing got hold of it.
Doesn't sound like any Uber drivers I know or have (Score:2)
Thank you for letting us know that you don't know anyone in the situation described. Now what, pray tell, does that have to do with the price of rice?
Well, not starving is high on people's lists. The fact that they are grateful for the work cuts against the 'they don't need the money' argument you're about to make.
But yes, children in sweatshops were also grateful for the work.
Which may include over 40 hours a week. After all, most people convince themselves they want to do something if they are forced into the situation. And people tend to want to work over starve.
soon self driving cars will (Score:3)
Regular Taxi Service fears.. (Score:5, Insightful)
Interesting article, it pretty much explains why regular taxi service employees are so against Uber. When you have a competitor that undercuts the service so much that you need to live out of your car in a parking lot, it's somewhat hard to make a living from it.
leasing a car from Uber sounds like the company st (Score:5, Insightful)
leasing a car from Uber sounds like the company store days of the past where they lock you into the job and when the work slows down / something bad happens your on the hook to make the company full and you are not even an W2 worker.
Showers (Score:1)
ok, so they get to use the restroom. How about showers?
I'd imagine that after awhile, these Ubers probably don't smell so great.
Basic income (Score:5, Insightful)
As a society, we have 3 options:
Now which one is it going to be?
This is why we need basic income. Nobody should have to live like that, especially people who are motivated and actively looking for more work.
He chose to quit the job he was currently in and drive for Uber instead. His biggest mistake is leasing a car from Uber. To be fair, Uber is in trouble currently for not meeting the advertised terms and conditions of the leases and it could be argued he was misled into believing he could easily pay off the lease at the rate they promised. However, you really shouldn't be driving for Uber unless you have your own car. And if he had his own car, he would have been better off keeping his original job and u
Pretty sure some combination of 1 and 2 until it gets so bad everyone can see we need to do 3. Given how things are going with climate change, I fear that it will be cities on fire bad before we make that change.
Re: Basic income (Score:3)
He quit his day job to work for Uber. Basic income won't do a damn thing to prevent people from making stupid decisions. If anything, it will reward stupid decisions because failure effectively has no consequence.
Be part of the change (Score:3)
Shit on workers so hard they turn to full-time Uber then demand basic income on their behalf... Aren't you virtuous.
Despite your low-PH response, the OP really has a point.
Economically speaking, automation and increased use of AI(*) will put many people out of work(**), and unlike the previous manufacturing revolutions there won't be enough work remaining to keep everyone employed.
Our economic system has to change, it simply cannot survive the rise in productivity. UBI is one way to accomplish that, I know of at least three other viable solutions.
Hours-of-Service Safety Regulations uber does not (Score:3)
Hours-of-Service Safety Regulations uber does not give a dam about them but what will happen when an uber driver falls asleep at the wheel and does big damage?
London Too (Score:5, Insightful)
I live in central London and we have a similar situation with food delivery bike riders. A couple have a very organised camp setup at a local church park. Another sleeps every morning at my wife's gym (where I presume he has discovered a membership is far cheaper than rent). I don't think I've ever seen a situation where there were so may people working yet homeless. There was a story in the paper recently about a guy who got a job at a pub that opened till 3am, and would then wonder around until one of the train stations opened at 5am so he could go in and sleep.
I just cannot see how this situation can continue. I don't think I could personally stand visiting the big empty homes of rich people to deliver them overpriced takeaways every night, while knowing that I'll never be able to buy a home of my own anywhere on the wages I'm earning. At some point surely these people will realise they outnumber the rich they are delivering meals for, and something is going to happen?
Don't fuck with people who handle your food (Score:2)
https://www.google.com/url?sa=... [google.com]
Sure it can (Score:2)
the cognitive dissonance between hype and reality. (Score:4, Insightful)
Reality: live out of a parking lot, subsist on slurpees and hotdogs, work more hours than you ever imagined, get sick, die somewhere conveniently outside any media scrutiny of your employe...er..i mean, app.
WTF? (Score:1)
"They have to understand that some of us have decided to make this a full-time career."
Who's "they"
Why do "they" have to "understand" (you)?
And by "understand", what do you mean? To give some type of material support to your decision to make it a full-time gig?
That uber taxi cab must smell really wonderful, with the driver sleeping in it and using a 7-11 restroom
:/
I swear to Glob, I just can't understand these people. Idiocracy at its finest.
Progress (Score:1)
Poor people who believe they can make the same living as their parents and grandparents with the same skillset. Yeah, your grandpappy could afford to buy a house, 2 cars, and raise 3 kids by swinging a hammer all day but that's over. Driving a car is not much of a "skill" anymore. Soon it won't even be a job for people anymore. Computers will do it for much cheaper. That's called progress. 70 years ago people assembled automobiles by hand. Now it's mostly robots. Same for driving.
Actually, skilled construction trades are one of the few blue-collar jobs that are still viable, and will likely continue to be. It's impossible to outsource, and the situations are so dissimilar it's hard to automate. They tend to make good money (over 50k a yaer).
"They" don't have to understand anything (Score:5, Insightful)
When I tell people I'm a socialist one of the responses is: "Well, are you gonna force people?". Yes. Yes I am. This is civilization. You don't get to say 'no' to civilization. Just like you don't get to say no to the polio vaccine. That's because your actions do not happen in a vacuum. They don't just hurt you, they hurt me too.
So yeah, I'm gonna force Uber to pay a living wage or go out of business. I'm gonna force everyone to give everyone else health care (aka "single payer"). Because that's civilization. We're all humans. We're all valuable. Yes, everybody gets an ever-loving Gold Star. We all earned the right to a good life simply by being born human.
How will you decide what to force people to do? The economy is a very complex ecosystem. The risk of unintended consequences are high when tinkering with complex systems. I'm amazed when people who force a corporation to do something get upset when the corporation adapts to what they were forced to do in a manner apparently not envisioned by those forcing actions on the corporation. For example, forcing a corporation to pay more taxes, then being surprised when the corporation passes on the cost to cust
Re: (Score:2)
I tend to believe that of random people I meet. I don't believe that of people who have gone through a selection process where that kind of behavior is screened out (e.g. corporate executives). Although, to be fair, I would also expect to be treated well by most corporate executives in a social setting.
Great news everyone: Prof Farnsworth (Score:2)
Well, there's great news for this guy. In a few years, autonomous cars will eliminate the need for drivers, and this guy won't have a car to sleep in, or an income at all. The moral to this story is if you want to make a good living, get a marketable skill that takes some skill to develop and is in demand. Since virtually every adult in the US can drive, driving services were never going to be a cash cow. Machinist, electrician, elevator repair, commercial equipment service and repair, etc. are the way
Hooray for the gig economy (Score:2)
I hear so many people saying what a wonderful thing the gig economy is -- how much freedom they have, how much they love not working a traditional job, etc. All of that may be true, but just wait until all the traditional jobs go away and most people are forced into squeezing out a tiny living doing things like driving for Uber. I highly doubt everyone would be super-happy at that point.
The relative economic stability of the last century was driven by consumers consuming, buying stuff, paying taxes, etc. an
Cell 411 (Score:2)
Not sure why uber drivers stay in these abusive relationships. Use a more decentralized app like Cell 411 instead...it's free and you keep 100% of your fares: http://getcell411.com/ [getcell411.com]
Wear and tear, self driving (Score:1)
I use Uber several times a month. I love the service, and I believe that some of the improvements in Uber over Taxis are due to technology and innovation rather than just taking advantage of employees. Especially in smaller cities like mine, where critical mass for traditional taxi service is not there, but being able to track and summon Ubers works pretty well.
That being said, I have noticed that drivers are getting less happy. One problem I see is that people underestimate the wear and tear on their car.
I was wondering, how many of these Uber drivers have Commercial-coverage on their auto insurance? They are are using the car a job, a transport service, not just to get to and from work or take the kids to school...
GigEconomyScam (Score:2)
Looking at his numbers
Let say he makes $300/day, that’s $230 after gas and a couple of 711 munchies.
Well, since he’s self employed, he pays full SS & Medicare tas of 13.85% - which goes against GROSS receipts of $300 = $41.55
Secondly, reading through most Uber forms, people who work 55+ hours per week drive © 300 miles a day. A DAY!. The Federal allowance for vehicle maintenance is $.54 / mile. At 300 miles = $162.
Tip them (Score:2)
And that's why I always tip my Uber and Lyft drivers. They aren't making as much as you think, and most people aren't doing it as their first choice of employment.
OTOH, if I were unemployed and since I have a decent car, I'd probably start driving for Uber or Lyft immediately while I looked for another 'real' job.
- Necron69
Just wow people, what the hell were you thinking? (Score:2)
"Howard has been parking and sleeping at the 7-Eleven four to five nights a week since March 2015, when he began leasing a car from Uber and needed to work more hours to make his minimum payments."
So you basically sold yourself into slavery just to skip taxi driver laws?
Uber is a scam (Score:1)