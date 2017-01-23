Alexa and Google Assistant Have a Problem: People Aren't Sticking With Voice Apps They Try (recode.net) 69
Amazon Echo and Google Home were the breakaway hits of the holiday shopping season. But both devices -- and the voice technologies that power them -- have some major hurdles to overcome if they want to keep both consumers and software developers engaged. From a report on Recode: That's one of the big takeaways from a new report that an industry startup, VoiceLabs, released on Monday. For starters, 69 percent of the 7,000-plus Alexa "Skills" -- voice apps, if you will -- have zero or one customer review, signaling low usage. What's more, when developers for Alexa and its competitor, Google Assistant, do get someone to enable a voice app, there's only a 3 percent chance, on average, that the person will be an active user by week 2, according to the report. (There are outliers that have week 2 retention rates of more than 20 percent.) For comparison's sake, Android and iOS apps have average retention rates of 13 percent and 11 percent, respectively, one week after first use. "There are lots of [voice] apps out there, but they are zombie apps," VoiceLabs co-founder Adam Marchick said in an interview.
It's simple physics. Voice requires more energy than a few taps on the screen.
It can also require you to be careful how you pronounce the request, and the exact phrasing you use. The devices may advertise themselves as "natural language" interaction, but understanding a phrase when pauses for commas and such come into play, or overcoming the speaker's personal accent or speech issues isn't that easy..
It's one thing when everybody you see is bent over their phone tapping away and ignoring everything else in the world. But it's a lot worse when they're talking at their phones.
No guy wants his wife to know he's searching for pussy grabbing porn.
Depends on the wife. Some will be glad to enjoy it with you!
Not energy. But privacy and respect for others. Voice interface is popular in TV because it help move the plot. But in real life like translucent displays. Even with technology working perfectly just get in the way of civil life.
No its not that. Voice apps require you to remember the keyword used to trigger them. On my Echo, I can't remember all the special keyword phrases and grammar I have to use to trigger an app.
I've found that the Echo is very useful for one unexpected thing: Kitchen timers. We cook a lot and being able to set and check timers hands free is invaluable. But the way you activate a timer is integrated into the system and very straight forward.
The problem with these platforms and applications is their usefulness. More specifically: they aren't very useful. These voice-powered applications will be nothing more than a novelty until they can actually do something that would take more than few minutes to do yourself. When I can say from my couch "Alexa, make me a steak, medium rare, and bring me a beer, IPA" and a robot hands me a beer in 1 minute and a plate with a hot steak 18 minutes later, I'll give a shit and I think other consumers will, too.
Reasonable enough. Other than the stock capabilities (weather, time, shopping list, timers, alarms, "what's playing at the movies?", "what's the phone number for Tire-Rama?", oodles of music sent to the theater system), the only third-party capabilities we use regularly are:
o
Do you mean to tell me that gimmicks have no longevity?
Craziness.
A voice activated 3D TV with a built in betamax player.
We'll own the market.
I think maybe this problem is due to the novelty effect where it seems really cool to try it out a few times but after a while it doesn't seem like it makes life easier. Let's say you voice activate your lights despite having a light switch. I'm going to guess most of us have the light switch memorized so we'd hit it on and off even without looking or in the dark so changing to a voice activated system would likely slow you down. If you look at systems like Nest, they roughly figure out when you're home or not and then automatically adjust the heat and cooling to suit you. I'm sure the novelty would wear off if you had to tell it every time.
What they really need is "star trek" like sliding doors when it knows what you need before you even realize it. That would be awesome.
I'm going to guess most of us have the light switch memorized so we'd hit it on and off even without looking or in the dark so changing to a voice activated system would likely slow you down.
The other issue with voice activation is that it is hit or miss. When was the last time you hit a light switch and it decided to not turn on because you didn't hit it just right? I use voice recognition a lot on my phone because it is easier to say "show me the 5 day forecast" than to try to navigate the menus. Most apps are going to be gimmicky. The ones that are quicker and easier than typing though will continue to gain usage. Google could encourage this by allowing users to sort by long term usage
I use voice recognition a lot on my phone because it is easier to say "show me the 5 day forecast" than to try to navigate the menus.
This.
"OK Google
... what's the weather? ... OK Google ... How's my commute?" Every morning.
Kind of like those automated doors at the grocery store that automatically open for you??
What they really need is "star trek" like sliding doors when it knows what you need before you even realize it. That would be awesome.
Will they make the "shhhh" sound as they open? TAKE MY MONEY!
There are a few cases where it's really handy - the application I use most is the shopping list: while making stuff in the kitchen and noting I'm running low on something, I just sing out "add this to the shopping list" and it's done. Extremely convenient. I've also started using a dot as my alarm clock as it's easier to speak the time than to juggle the up/down buttons or even "alexa stop" than to groggily find the right button on the clock. I also use it where I don't have an alarm clock, e.g. reading,
We spent decades tweaking the graphical user interface to make it easy and efficient. We have very little interface design experience with voice.
There is also a latency issue, at least with Google (no personal experience with Amazon, but I assume the same). That processing delay may be small on average, but it is extremely annoying---most especially when the internet is less than perfect, but also when it takes a very long time for no apparent reason.
Some feedback, like status indicators for internet and ba
Me: Set an alarm for 8 PM
Siri: Calling Dave
I use Siri for this sort of thing regularly - and in my experience it works pretty well.
The real problem with voice interfaces, though, is there are very few tasks where using a voice interface is actually faster than just punching it in with your fingers. For me, at least, it's a pretty short list:
- Setting alarms
- Setting reminders
- Playing a specific song or a specific album
There's one other area where Siri could be theoretically useful - responding to messages while driving. However in my experience Sir
I think the voice assistants on the phone are. They're funny for a few days looking for easter eggs then they get boring.
The Amazon Echo and Dot are useful though, especially when you connect them to your home lighting- we've got a few rooms rigged up now. I use it mostly asking what the weather is going to be like, what time is it, what's on my calendar, set an alarm, etc... I get it to convert Farenheit to Centigrade for communicating with folk back home.
all stuff I can do with my phone, but when I'm h
I never used the voice assistant on my phone though...
I never have either, although I thought I would when driving. Saying "Hi Galaxy, call Home" seems like a really useful thing to be able to do, but I never have actually done it.
Of all the possible uses of Siri, "Siri Stop Navigating" when you are trying to pull into a parking lot at your destination and she won't shut up about making a U-turn is about the only use that we've found yet. Voice is great for a minuscule number of real life situations.
When would I use this? (Score:4, Insightful)
I am almost never in a place where I would feel comfortable talking aloud to me phone. Should I get up and go somewhere private to talk to my phone, or just stay here and use the screen? Hmm, that is such a tough decision.
I dunno, I don't mess with the phone in my car, I'm too busy concentrating on driving.....and jamming to what's on the stereo....and trying not to spill my beer.
I am almost never in a place where I would feel comfortable talking aloud to me phone.
I wish more people felt like you. The number of people talking to their phones in public places is getting annoying, but still not quite as annoying as people who have speaker phone conversations in public.
When I am in the kitchen, I use Echo to set timers (very useful), play/change music and do news briefings and stuff like that. Using a touchscreen when you are working with meat or baking is a pain.
Voice control is still too unreliable for me. About half the times I try to use it, I end up repeating myself with different variations, trying to get the exact right phrasing it wants. I usually end up having to do it manually anyway. I might as well just skip those step and go right to the finger.
When it works right the first time, it's like magic, but that is so rare.
Voice to text is handy in a bunch of situations now. Mostly when I want to send someone a message when I'm walking or typing. It's sort of neat for appointments, and I use it all the time for setting a timer.
..on my phone.
Screens and keyboards, or touch devices, are remarkably effective at conveying large amounts of information almost instantly. Voice is not an efficient medium. Do you know why people hate voicemail? Because it's slow and ineffective.
Voice apps will be the next 3DTV, which should have been
Pros:
1) Quicker
2) Don't have to type
3) Coolness factor (good for looking cool the FIRST time anyone else sees yo do it, after that... dork)
Cons:
1) You have an open mike, letting the company spy on everything you say. On a device that also tracks your web browsing and physical location. And you pay THEM for this???
2) Everyone else can also hear what you say. So it's not just the company, it's everyone else spying on you also.
3) And they don't want to spy on you, instead you are simply the annoying shm
Speaking as an Echo owner, I've found that most of the apps I've found have been rubbish (translation: garbage). But that's not all that surprising: this is a completely new paradigm, on a par with WIMP. It's hardly surprising that
i) developers haven't yet really discovered what works well, nor have users discovered and popularised them; and
ii) the marketplace is flooded with junk, because it hasn't yet found a bedrock of solid, popular, useful stuff.
But it'll come. I keep my Echo in the kitchen, and settin
me: Alexa, why can't you just understand my question?
alexa: Sorry, I don't understand this question. Please check out the list of questions I can understand on the App.
There, I said it.
It doesn't mean they're totally USELESS; no. For the majority of situations, they're more trouble than they're worth.
First, you have to be in exactly the right situation - there cannot be background noise or crosstalk - so essentially, a nearly SILENT room. How many of us spend a substantial amount of time in silence? I'm certainly not going to use a voice app on a bus, plane, or in public even if it was quiet, because anyone who does that is an obnoxious asshole.
Second, you have to know
I think their biggest problem is that they are completely useless devices, while at the same time being highly intrusive. I cannot think of a single compelling reason to have one. There is nothing that would cause me to remark, "Wow! I can't wait until I get my Alexa so I can do _________
."
To turn on/off, I just need to say 'Alex, turn on the c
While Amazon's Echo does seem to have gained some traction among the geek set, I'm not sure why Google Home was included here... unless the article was written by a Google fanboy.
I've seen a number of Echos in the wild, but not one Google device.