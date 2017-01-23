AT&T Offering Day Pass For International Travelers

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Starting Friday, AT&T customers who travel abroad can sign up for a new International Day Pass plan. Instead of paying by the minute, message or megabyte, the plan lets you pay a $10-a-day flat free so you can talk and text "all you want" and also access your data plan as though you're in the states. From a report: AT&T said the new plan is available for customers traveling to more than 100 countries listed here. To use the new plan, customers just need to add it once and it will automatically kick in each time they travel to a supported country, until it's removed.

  • Overpriced (Score:4, Insightful)

    by EndlessNameless ( 673105 ) on Monday January 23, 2017 @03:43PM (#53723365)

    The only thing more overpriced than this plan is their regular international rates.

    ATT is garbage. Fortunately for them, their largest competitor is also garbage so they stay in business.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      > regular international rates

      Which are just ridiculous. I live in Seattle, and when I go to Canada I get charged $19.97 per MByte by AT&T. The last trip I made the mistake of downloading a 10 MB PDF email attachment and was charged about $200 for it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dbialac ( 320955 )

      Yep. When I travel in Europe, I set up a Skype number and get a local SIM card with data, typically for €10 for 2GB of data.

  • competition (Score:4, Informative)

    by magarity ( 164372 ) on Monday January 23, 2017 @03:43PM (#53723371)

    Ain't competition great - T-Mobile has been including this in for no extra per day cost for a while now.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      YUP! As someone who frequents Canada, it is freaggin amazing to have awesome cell service up there without any fees whatsoever. My Canadian buddies are usually pissed off because I have better/faster access from my USA T-Mobile phone than they do with their local phone providers.

    • To be accurate, T-Mobile doesn't include calls in their plan, but there are options: 1. Connect to a WiFi hotspot and use T-Mobile's VOIP capability ("WiFi calling"), 2. Use any other VOIP app (WhatApp, Skype, Vonage Extensions, etc.) to call using only data.

      • I've used T-mobile's $10/mo international plan across the EU, and it works like a charm. Yes, the per-minute rate is 20c, which is fairly reasonable where connections are too erratic to support VoIP. Tether your laptop, and away you go!

      • Nope it's actually free in Canada with T-Mobile ONE (the normal package)
        • - Canada/Mexico roaming is treated the same as US, so Calls/Data/Text are unlimited.
        • - Data/Texting is free world-wide.

        https://www.t-mobile.com/optio... [t-mobile.com]

        I've used it in Italy, France, Ireland, and China. Works pretty well, but official tethering is a crapshoot depending on what network you are roaming on (China/Italy worked, in Ireland/France couldn't get official tethering to work).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      VZW has it too, $2/day for Mexico and Canada. Not sure what the pricing is for other countries.

  • Finally (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Awesome. Now you can pay as much in a week as you usually do for a whole month, PLUS the base fee! All to get a thing that doesn't cost them a single dime more than they'd otherwise be paying!

    Thanks, AT&T.

  • A flat free? But what if I want a flat expensive?

  • What they need to do is have some weekly plan for travels to the USA. They'd make a fortune selling a cheap weekly throw away SIM with data and a few minutes and texts. Travellers want data for using Maps and looking up stuff of interest (and emails), but don't want to have to fork out $70 when they pay â10/month at home for 10G of data. Come up with something cheap for a week and you'll get plenty of tourists picking up a SIM every time they land. (Oh, and drop the charge for the SIM itself - in E

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Many carriers in other countries are doing something similar. For example, Rogers in Canada has "Roam Like Home". This works the same way as AT&T's program, except it's only $5 (CAD) per day to the US, or $10 (CAD) per day to other countries.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Do what my wife does.
      Go to a Walmart and buy a $10 flip phone with an hour of prepaid minutes.
      Use free wifi for looking things up on a smarter device.

  • How is this a deal? Using a foreign SIM card, you can usually spend $30 for a MONTH of data. Some sample prices I've paid: (1) Vietnam - $6 for a SIM card for 3gb fast speed then unlimited slow speed for a month (2) Colombia - $13 for a SIM card for 3gb for a month or so (3) Australia - $30 for 9gb (5gb+1gb extra per weekends) for a month Even the most expensive of these only average $1/day, nowhere near $10/day.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      It's only a "deal" since they haven't found a way to triple the price yet.

    • I would absolutely rather pay the $2 for Verizon roaming and use my same SIM card, than try to communicate that people in the US that need me need to dial some Cambodian phone number long distance for them, or that if they text me I have a non-US standard phone number they have to enter to send a text, etc.

  • Local simcard (Score:4, Interesting)

    by jolyonr ( 560227 ) on Monday January 23, 2017 @04:00PM (#53723511) Homepage

    And this is why people who travel a lot use local simcards and do all their communication on WhatsApp these days.,

    Last time I needed a simcard when in a foreign country it cost me $5, gave me 1GB of data and lasted two weeks.

    • I'm Canadian. The last time I was in the US I bought a prepaid SIM from Roam Mobility.

      Cost $5 (CAD) per day while in the US. You preload it by setting which days you expect to be in the US, and prepay for it prior to your trip.

      Each day added 1GB of data to the "pool" of usable Data while traveling + unlimited calling and sms/mms.

      I was in the US for 6 days, so it cost me $30 and gave me 6GB of Data. The area I was in had LTE, so it was actually quite useful.

      It's not the cheapest, but one of the better deals

  • Other carriers, such as Verizon, have been offering this exact plan for a while now.

    Welcome to the present, AT&T.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by slew ( 2918 )

      Other carriers, such as Verizon, have been offering this exact plan for a while now.

      Welcome to the present, AT&T.

      And Verizon's TravelPass is only $2/day for Mexico and Canada... For $2/day that's quite a bit less hassle than dealing with SIM-cards...

  • T-Mobile already offers this. once you land in a foreign country you get a courtesy text reminding you that your data plan still works without any surcharge or tariff. Youre also reminded that your text messages remain free, and your voice rate is now very competitively priced.

    smh. amazing ATT considers this worth advertising at all.

