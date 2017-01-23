AT&T Offering Day Pass For International Travelers (cnet.com) 44
Starting Friday, AT&T customers who travel abroad can sign up for a new International Day Pass plan. Instead of paying by the minute, message or megabyte, the plan lets you pay a $10-a-day flat free so you can talk and text "all you want" and also access your data plan as though you're in the states. From a report: AT&T said the new plan is available for customers traveling to more than 100 countries listed here. To use the new plan, customers just need to add it once and it will automatically kick in each time they travel to a supported country, until it's removed.
Overpriced (Score:4, Insightful)
The only thing more overpriced than this plan is their regular international rates.
ATT is garbage. Fortunately for them, their largest competitor is also garbage so they stay in business.
Re: (Score:1)
> regular international rates
Which are just ridiculous. I live in Seattle, and when I go to Canada I get charged $19.97 per MByte by AT&T. The last trip I made the mistake of downloading a 10 MB PDF email attachment and was charged about $200 for it.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep. When I travel in Europe, I set up a Skype number and get a local SIM card with data, typically for €10 for 2GB of data.
competition (Score:4, Informative)
Ain't competition great - T-Mobile has been including this in for no extra per day cost for a while now.
Re: (Score:2)
YUP! As someone who frequents Canada, it is freaggin amazing to have awesome cell service up there without any fees whatsoever. My Canadian buddies are usually pissed off because I have better/faster access from my USA T-Mobile phone than they do with their local phone providers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I've used T-mobile's $10/mo international plan across the EU, and it works like a charm. Yes, the per-minute rate is 20c, which is fairly reasonable where connections are too erratic to support VoIP. Tether your laptop, and away you go!
Re: (Score:1)
https://www.t-mobile.com/optio... [t-mobile.com]
I've used it in Italy, France, Ireland, and China. Works pretty well, but official tethering is a crapshoot depending on what network you are roaming on (China/Italy worked, in Ireland/France couldn't get official tethering to work).
Re: (Score:2)
VZW has it too, $2/day for Mexico and Canada. Not sure what the pricing is for other countries.
Re: (Score:1)
$10/day for everywhere else.
https://www.verizonwireless.co... [verizonwireless.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Evil? Nah. Totally dickish? You bet!
Re: (Score:1)
Only if you're traveling in the country for a 30 day stretch.
Actually not a bad price... (Score:2)
If you are going to be in a country for more than 2 weeks or so, this is a bad deal... for these travelers, it's much less expensive to go thru the hassle of getting a local SIM and number....
But for the majority of travelers, this is a pretty good service... for a week trip or so, it's under $100. Worth it for the convenience of keeping your number and not dealing with putting in a SIM.
I'm not sure why this made it to
./, as VZ has offered it since last summer. Maybe now that most carriers offer internatio
Finally (Score:1)
Awesome. Now you can pay as much in a week as you usually do for a whole month, PLUS the base fee! All to get a thing that doesn't cost them a single dime more than they'd otherwise be paying!
Thanks, AT&T.
Editors!! (Score:2)
A flat free? But what if I want a flat expensive?
Re: (Score:1)
Read between the parts you bolded: "each time they travel to a supported country." So, no, it does not mean you keep paying after you return.
Re: (Score:2)
If you go over your cap, the overage rate you pay will be the same as if you incurred the overage in the US.
Re: (Score:1)
It only kicks in while you are traveling in the other country. It's not something you're continuously billed. Not that it isn't still a ripoff, but you don't need to falsely exaggerate to prove that point.
Re: (Score:1)
You are exaggerating. You don't get billed $300 every month.
What about travellers _to_ the USA? (Score:2)
What they need to do is have some weekly plan for travels to the USA. They'd make a fortune selling a cheap weekly throw away SIM with data and a few minutes and texts. Travellers want data for using Maps and looking up stuff of interest (and emails), but don't want to have to fork out $70 when they pay â10/month at home for 10G of data. Come up with something cheap for a week and you'll get plenty of tourists picking up a SIM every time they land. (Oh, and drop the charge for the SIM itself - in E
Re: (Score:1)
Many carriers in other countries are doing something similar. For example, Rogers in Canada has "Roam Like Home". This works the same way as AT&T's program, except it's only $5 (CAD) per day to the US, or $10 (CAD) per day to other countries.
Re: (Score:1)
Do what my wife does.
Go to a Walmart and buy a $10 flip phone with an hour of prepaid minutes.
Use free wifi for looking things up on a smarter device.
Re: (Score:2)
If you have international roaming enabled you will get a charge of $10 per device per day (versus the standard international charges). If you have international roaming disabled (most phones only allow data roaming to be disabled), it will not connect to the other country's base station.
Terrible deal (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
It's only a "deal" since they haven't found a way to triple the price yet.
Re: (Score:3)
Local simcard (Score:4, Interesting)
And this is why people who travel a lot use local simcards and do all their communication on WhatsApp these days.,
Last time I needed a simcard when in a foreign country it cost me $5, gave me 1GB of data and lasted two weeks.
Re: Local simcard (Score:3)
I'm Canadian. The last time I was in the US I bought a prepaid SIM from Roam Mobility.
Cost $5 (CAD) per day while in the US. You preload it by setting which days you expect to be in the US, and prepay for it prior to your trip.
Each day added 1GB of data to the "pool" of usable Data while traveling + unlimited calling and sms/mms.
I was in the US for 6 days, so it cost me $30 and gave me 6GB of Data. The area I was in had LTE, so it was actually quite useful.
It's not the cheapest, but one of the better deals
Catching up.. (Score:2)
Other carriers, such as Verizon, have been offering this exact plan for a while now.
Welcome to the present, AT&T.
Re: (Score:2)
Other carriers, such as Verizon, have been offering this exact plan for a while now.
Welcome to the present, AT&T.
And Verizon's TravelPass is only $2/day for Mexico and Canada... For $2/day that's quite a bit less hassle than dealing with SIM-cards...
its been said. (Score:2)
smh. amazing ATT considers this worth advertising at all.