Australia Plans Biometric Border Control

The Australian government is planning to allow 90% of travellers to pass through passport control without human help by 2020. From a report: With a $100m budget, it has begun the search for technology companies that could provide biometric systems, such as facial, iris and fingerprint recognition. Head of border security John Coyne said it could be a "world first." But critics have questioned the privacy implications of such a system. "Biometrics are now going in leaps and bounds, and our ability to harness the power of big data is increasing exponentially," Mr Coyne told the Sydney Morning Herald. The department of border security hopes to pilot the "Seamless Traveller" project in Canberra this summer, with rollout to larger airports scheduled to be completed by spring 2019.
Besides the Orwellian aspect of the whole thing what I miss most is having my passport stamped.
There's a digital stamp going into a computer somewhere recording when you entered the country if that makes you feel any better.
There will be some controversy about which country will pay. For example, who pays for the wall along the Australia-Canada border?
The advantage of the sharks is it keeps the rednecks from Tasmania off the main land too.
Why? The proposal is to make border control more efficient and accurate; They already check to see who you are when you enter or leave the country and you are required to show ID. You have no privacy now. Next, you will continue to have no privacy but transiting the the border will be faster and terrorists and other criminals faking their identities will be more easily detected.
